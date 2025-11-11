150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

by

Er-Riadh, a small village off of the beaten tourist path on the island of Djerba in Tunisia, was paid a visit by an unlikely bunch of guests – 150 street artists from 30 countries around the world. These descended on the town to participate in Djerbahood, a massive public street art exhibition that displayed their 150 street art pieces on the walls of this old multicultural village.

Mehdi Ben Cheikh, founder of the French Galerie Itinerrance and organizer of the event, secured legal authorization from both the government and from private land owners before beginning the project. “Muslims, Christians and Jews have lived here in peace for the last 2,000 years or so,” Ben Cheikh told the New York Times. “I’m not here to aggravate anyone, but to consolidate this aspect, which I find beautiful, and together with the natural beauty of the village, provides the artists with a unique canvas.

More info: djerbahood.com | Galerie Itinerrance (h/t: mashable, mymodernmet, nytimes)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by ROA (Belgium)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Dan23 (France)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Pantonio (Portugal)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by BTOY (Spain)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by ROA (Belgium)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by M-city (Poland)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Phlegm (UK)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by DOME (Germany)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Pantonio (Portugal)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Malakkai (Spain)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Know Hope (USA) and Orticanoodles (Italy)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Saner (Mexico)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Swoon (USA)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Malakkai (Spain)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Twoone (Japan)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Bom.K (France)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Deyaa (Saudi Arabia)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Add Fuel (Portugal)

150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Created by Claudio Ethos (Brazil)

