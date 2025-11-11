150 Street Artists From 30 Countries Turn Old Tunisian Village Into Outdoor Art Gallery

Er-Riadh, a small village off of the beaten tourist path on the island of Djerba in Tunisia, was paid a visit by an unlikely bunch of guests – 150 street artists from 30 countries around the world. These descended on the town to participate in Djerbahood, a massive public street art exhibition that displayed their 150 street art pieces on the walls of this old multicultural village.
Mehdi Ben Cheikh, founder of the French Galerie Itinerrance and organizer of the event, secured legal authorization from both the government and from private land owners before beginning the project. “Muslims, Christians and Jews have lived here in peace for the last 2,000 years or so,” Ben Cheikh told the New York Times. “I’m not here to aggravate anyone, but to consolidate this aspect, which I find beautiful, and together with the natural beauty of the village, provides the artists with a unique canvas.”
More info: djerbahood.com | Galerie Itinerrance (h/t: mashable, mymodernmet, nytimes)
Created by ROA (Belgium)
Created by Dan23 (France)
Created by Pantonio (Portugal)
Created by BTOY (Spain)
Created by ROA (Belgium)
Created by M-city (Poland)
Created by Phlegm (UK)
Created by DOME (Germany)
Created by Pantonio (Portugal)
Created by Malakkai (Spain)
Created by Know Hope (USA) and Orticanoodles (Italy)
Created by Saner (Mexico)
Created by Swoon (USA)
Created by Malakkai (Spain)
Created by Twoone (Japan)
Created by Bom.K (France)
Created by Deyaa (Saudi Arabia)
Created by Add Fuel (Portugal)
Created by Claudio Ethos (Brazil)
