Photographer Has The Perfect Response After An Entitled Woman Demands He Honor A “Promise” He Never Made

Entitled people often seem to believe everyone else should rearrange their lives whenever they need something. Their own plans always come first, and being told no can feel almost unthinkable to them.
One photographer got a pretty wild reminder of that after offering a friend a free photo shoot. She initially turned him down, but when she later needed his help, her attitude changed completely. What she asked him to do next left him stunned and made the whole exchange even more ridiculous.
One photographer decided to offer a friend a free photo shoot if she ever wanted one
But her bizarre response to the offer ended up turning into something he never expected
Image credits: Gymtrio2025
Helping a friend out is usually a nice thing to do, but doing free work for them can sometimes leave you feeling resentful
Offering your professional skills to a friend for free can be a lovely gesture. In this case, the photographer was basically giving her a gift, and she was completely free to turn it down. Once she did, that should have been the end of it.
What makes the whole thing so strange is that she later came back acting as though that same favor was still waiting for her whenever she wanted it.
This is where doing free work for friends can get tricky. The line between friendship and business can blur, and a one-time favor may start feeling more like an open invitation.
The person doing the work can also feel awkward about saying no because they don’t want to upset someone they care about. Keep that going for long enough, though, and resentment can start creeping in.
Licensed attorney Tiffani Sharp says some people see having a friend with a useful skill as a chance to save money. They may assume that being close to someone should automatically come with free work or a discount. That can be frustrating when the other person has spent years learning their craft and building a career around it.
Sharp also notes that friends may simply underestimate how much work goes into a service. They see the final result, but they don’t always think about the time behind it. Photography is a good example. Taking the pictures is only part of the job, since there can also be planning and editing involved. A favor that sounds simple can take up a lot more time than expected.
A good friend should know how to take no for an answer and respect your boundaries
Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
Still, saying no to a friend can feel uncomfortable. A lot of people worry that refusing a request will upset someone or make the friendship awkward. So they agree to things they don’t really want to do just to keep the peace. The problem is that constantly doing that can create the exact tension they were trying to avoid in the first place.
Psychologist Donna Langcaster-James told Bustle that there’s no need to invent a big excuse when turning someone down. She says you can be polite while still being clear.
A simple response that acknowledges their disappointment and says you don’t want to do something is enough. You don’t need to keep explaining yourself until the other person is satisfied.
Langcaster-James also says a good friendship should be able to survive moments when one person puts their own needs first. In some cases, saying no can tell you quite a lot about the relationship. If someone immediately tries to make you feel guilty or starts threatening the friendship, their reaction may be the bigger problem.
That seems pretty fitting here. The photographer already had plans and clearly told the woman he wasn’t available, but she kept pushing anyway. His old offer didn’t mean she could cash it in whenever she pleased.
Readers agreed that the friend’s sense of entitlement was through the roof
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