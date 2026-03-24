97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

On paper, the existence of reviews is a blessing. Thanks to all the people who take a few minutes to share their experiences—whether it’s a hotel stay, a restaurant meal, or an electronic purchase—we can make faster and more informed decisions about where to go and what to buy. How could there possibly be any downside to this?
Well, as it turns out, there can be plenty. If you’ve ever worked with the general public, you know that common sense isn’t exactly universal. Some people have terrible experiences for one simple reason: they’re terrible customers. And their reviews? Absolutely unhinged.
The subreddit r/EntitledReviews gathers some of the most audacious examples of this phenomenon. We’ve rounded up some of the worst offenders below—scroll down to witness the chaos.
#1 We Remember You
Image source: egguchom
#2 They Gave Me Too Much Food
Image source: Blue_wine_sloth
#3 Entitled Tourist Is Furious That Small-Town Auto Shop Won’t Fix His iPad On Wheels
Image source: stircrazyathome
#4 That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized
Image source: egguchom
#5 Sunday Funday
Image source: egguchom
#6 Closed 3 Min Ago At Little Caesars
Image source: egguchom
#7 One Star Review For Pride Flag
Image source: Cowgomuwu
#8 Cave Can’t Be Old Because I Said So
Image source: myopicbiopic
#9 God Burn
Image source: egguchom
#10 Wants To Declaw The Cat
Image source: egguchom
#11 ! Here’s My Favorite Review Of All Time
Image source: egguchom
#12 I Follow The Recipe Exactly*
Image source: nacg9
#13 Not “Barefoot” Friendly
Image source: Sexcytroble
#14 Great Response From The Owner
Image source: isbragg91
#15 I Want Boba
Image source: egguchom
#16 Maybe Show Up Before Last Swim Instead Of After It Next Time!
Image source: Stock-Ferret-6692
#17 Pickle Predicament
Image source: egguchom
#18 I Need Pizza On Christmas
Image source: egguchom
#19 Now Who’s Crying
Image source: egguchom
#20 Woke Leftist Bookstore Review
Image source: Sac_insider
#21 Someone Had An Unanswered Floral Question At 3:30am
Image source: mernarx
#22 UV Tattoos
Image source: egguchom
#23 Have A Blessed Day
Image source: egguchom
#24 48 Hr Work Week Not Good Enough For Them
Image source: egguchom
#25 Pet Owner Shaves Their Dog With A Human Razor
Image source: egguchom
#26 550 Days Later
Image source: egguchom
#27 Why Can’t I Bring My Children To A Bar!? It Has Video Games!!!
Image source: Human_Month5485
#28 Awesome
Image source: Panda-Equivalent
#29 Entitled Parents
Image source: egguchom
#30 What Are They Supposed To Do After Arriving 40 Min Early
Image source: egguchom
#31 This Could Be A Teaching Moment For Your Child But Instead
Image source: yeetusthefetus00
#32 Its Discrimination To Not Break The Law For Me!
Image source: MapleLeafLady
#33 “Socialist Hateful Place”
Image source: FilthyMublood
#34 Blaming The Bartender For Your Drunk Driving
Image source: CometIsDying
#35 Safe Travels Back To NC
Image source: egguchom
#36 I Wonder Why
Image source: egguchom
#37 Livid For That Blooming Onion
Image source: Ambitious-Noise9211
#38 Friend Of The Bride
Image source: egguchom
#39 Review For The Restaurant I Work At
Image source: Soft-Emotion-1298
#40 Americana?
Image source: egguchom
#41 Plant Nursery, Not Cat Cafe
Image source: egguchom
#42 42 Years Later
Image source: hudsonalexand_r
#43 I Can’t Stop Thinking About This
Image source: EllieDidNothingWrong
#44 My Wife Is Having Surgery, But Why Didn’t They Think Of Me, Her Bored Husband?
Image source: milkncreams
#45 What Do You Mean You Can’t Open At 4 Am?
Image source: ITGOKS
#46 Who Goes To An Italian Restaurant And Tries To Order Grilled Cheese Sandwiches?
Image source: Pbjamandtoast
#47 21 Month Old
Image source: egguchom
#48 Goes To Cauliflower Restaurant But Dislikes Cauliflower
Image source: egguchom
#49 Hippa Violation
Image source: pairedfools
#50 We Are A Retail Business
Image source: hostilegoose
#51 Don’t Have A Cow Man
Image source: egguchom
#52 I’d Do The Same Thing
Image source: Panda-Equivalent
#53 Missing A Little Bit Of Info
Image source: CarnivalOfIdiots
#54 A Flag
Image source: egguchom
#55 Never Heard Of This Discount Before
Image source: egguchom
#56 Screamed At
Image source: egguchom
#57 Msg Allergy
Image source: pairedfools
#58 No Smoking
Image source: egguchom
#59 The Other Side Of The Story
Image source: egguchom
#60 Thank You For Making My Daughter Cry
Image source: egguchom
#61 Buttercream Icing
Image source: thecosmoschilde
#62 Has A Good Reason
Image source: egguchom
#63 Very Entitled Parent
Image source: egguchom
#64 He Didn’t Stick To The Script And Accordingly Say Thank You So… 1 Star
Image source: batsandvodka
#65 Where’s My Ketchup
Image source: egguchom
#66 Entitled Reviewer Wants Baristas To Learn Their Place
Image source: makeuathrowaway
#67 Adult Lingerie Store
Image source: egguchom
#68 Too Woke
Image source: egguchom
#69 Kids Throwing Rocks At Animals
Image source: egguchom
#70 He Claims Not To Know Her
Image source: Dramatic_Call_9399
#71 Thief
Image source: egguchom
#72 Stay Away Creep!
Image source: egguchom
#73 Just Crazy
Image source: egguchom
#74 My Local Goodwill Review
Image source: -JadeAurora
#75 I Am Really Afraid Of Men With Coloured Nails
Image source: hudsonalexand_r
#76 It’s Not Because You’re Plus Sized
Image source: egguchom
#77 When Parents Leave Out The Rest Of The Story
Image source: egguchom
#78 *ipad Baby At Fine Dining Restaurant
Image source: ProfessionalRead8187
#79 Stay Open For Me!!!!
Image source: thechickennugthug
#80 Tiger Goes Chomp
Image source: egguchom
#81 Surrendering Their Cat
Image source: egguchom
#82 2 Minutes After Closing
Image source: egguchom
#83 “Sometimes One Just Has To Acknowledge That A Banana Isn’t An Egg, You Know?”
Image source: Good_Isopod_2357
#84 People Dressing Casually In This Casual Restaurant Really Ruins My Desire For An Upscale Life! Two Stars!
Image source: MoseBeforeHoes
#85 Here We Are
Image source: egguchom
#86 Backfiring Car Near A Horse Farm
Image source: egguchom
#87 “I Drove A Long Way Without Checking The Hours & Wanted The Employees To Stay There So I Can Chit Chat”
Image source: thechickennugthug
#88 Man Has Heart Attack At Restaurant, Another Man Was Inconvenienced
Image source: anastaciabeaverhaus
#89 For A Hike…in The Desert
Image source: Fantastapotomus
#90 Animal Crossing
Image source: egguchom
#91 Who Knew I Needed To Vaccinate My Pets
Image source: egguchom
#92 Went To The Wrong Restaurant And Wants Access To A Desert
Image source: egguchom
#93 Mats And Fleas
Image source: egguchom
#94 Tornado Possibility :)
Image source: egguchom
#95 1 Star Over Nail Polish?
Image source: Medium-Audience5078
#96 Wouldn’t Seat 15 Min Before Close
Image source: crowposting
#97 Adults Only
Image source: egguchom
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