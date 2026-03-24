97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

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On paper, the existence of reviews is a blessing. Thanks to all the people who take a few minutes to share their experiences—whether it’s a hotel stay, a restaurant meal, or an electronic purchase—we can make faster and more informed decisions about where to go and what to buy. How could there possibly be any downside to this?

Well, as it turns out, there can be plenty. If you’ve ever worked with the general public, you know that common sense isn’t exactly universal. Some people have terrible experiences for one simple reason: they’re terrible customers. And their reviews? Absolutely unhinged.

The subreddit r/EntitledReviews gathers some of the most audacious examples of this phenomenon. We’ve rounded up some of the worst offenders below—scroll down to witness the chaos.

#1 We Remember You

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#2 They Gave Me Too Much Food

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Blue_wine_sloth

#3 Entitled Tourist Is Furious That Small-Town Auto Shop Won’t Fix His iPad On Wheels

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: stircrazyathome

#4 That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#5 Sunday Funday

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#6 Closed 3 Min Ago At Little Caesars

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#7 One Star Review For Pride Flag

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Cowgomuwu

#8 Cave Can’t Be Old Because I Said So

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: myopicbiopic

#9 God Burn

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#10 Wants To Declaw The Cat

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#11 ! Here’s My Favorite Review Of All Time

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#12 I Follow The Recipe Exactly*

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: nacg9

#13 Not “Barefoot” Friendly

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Sexcytroble

#14 Great Response From The Owner

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: isbragg91

#15 I Want Boba

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#16 Maybe Show Up Before Last Swim Instead Of After It Next Time!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Stock-Ferret-6692

#17 Pickle Predicament

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#18 I Need Pizza On Christmas

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#19 Now Who’s Crying

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#20 Woke Leftist Bookstore Review

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Sac_insider

#21 Someone Had An Unanswered Floral Question At 3:30am

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: mernarx

#22 UV Tattoos

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#23 Have A Blessed Day

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#24 48 Hr Work Week Not Good Enough For Them

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#25 Pet Owner Shaves Their Dog With A Human Razor

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#26 550 Days Later

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#27 Why Can’t I Bring My Children To A Bar!? It Has Video Games!!!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Human_Month5485

#28 Awesome

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Panda-Equivalent

#29 Entitled Parents

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#30 What Are They Supposed To Do After Arriving 40 Min Early

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#31 This Could Be A Teaching Moment For Your Child But Instead

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: yeetusthefetus00

#32 Its Discrimination To Not Break The Law For Me!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: MapleLeafLady

#33 “Socialist Hateful Place”

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: FilthyMublood

#34 Blaming The Bartender For Your Drunk Driving

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: CometIsDying

#35 Safe Travels Back To NC

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#36 I Wonder Why

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#37 Livid For That Blooming Onion

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Ambitious-Noise9211

#38 Friend Of The Bride

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#39 Review For The Restaurant I Work At

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Soft-Emotion-1298

#40 Americana?

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#41 Plant Nursery, Not Cat Cafe

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#42 42 Years Later

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: hudsonalexand_r

#43 I Can’t Stop Thinking About This

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: EllieDidNothingWrong

#44 My Wife Is Having Surgery, But Why Didn’t They Think Of Me, Her Bored Husband?

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: milkncreams

#45 What Do You Mean You Can’t Open At 4 Am?

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: ITGOKS

#46 Who Goes To An Italian Restaurant And Tries To Order Grilled Cheese Sandwiches?

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Pbjamandtoast

#47 21 Month Old

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#48 Goes To Cauliflower Restaurant But Dislikes Cauliflower

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#49 Hippa Violation

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: pairedfools

#50 We Are A Retail Business

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: hostilegoose

#51 Don’t Have A Cow Man

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#52 I’d Do The Same Thing

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Panda-Equivalent

#53 Missing A Little Bit Of Info

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: CarnivalOfIdiots

#54 A Flag

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#55 Never Heard Of This Discount Before

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#56 Screamed At

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#57 Msg Allergy

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: pairedfools

#58 No Smoking

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#59 The Other Side Of The Story

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#60 Thank You For Making My Daughter Cry

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#61 Buttercream Icing

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: thecosmoschilde

#62 Has A Good Reason

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#63 Very Entitled Parent

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#64 He Didn’t Stick To The Script And Accordingly Say Thank You So… 1 Star

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: batsandvodka

#65 Where’s My Ketchup

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#66 Entitled Reviewer Wants Baristas To Learn Their Place

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: makeuathrowaway

#67 Adult Lingerie Store

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#68 Too Woke

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#69 Kids Throwing Rocks At Animals

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#70 He Claims Not To Know Her

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Dramatic_Call_9399

#71 Thief

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#72 Stay Away Creep!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#73 Just Crazy

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#74 My Local Goodwill Review

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: -JadeAurora

#75 I Am Really Afraid Of Men With Coloured Nails

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: hudsonalexand_r

#76 It’s Not Because You’re Plus Sized

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#77 When Parents Leave Out The Rest Of The Story

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#78 *ipad Baby At Fine Dining Restaurant

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionalRead8187

#79 Stay Open For Me!!!!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: thechickennugthug

#80 Tiger Goes Chomp

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#81 Surrendering Their Cat

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#82 2 Minutes After Closing

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#83 “Sometimes One Just Has To Acknowledge That A Banana Isn’t An Egg, You Know?”

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Good_Isopod_2357

#84 People Dressing Casually In This Casual Restaurant Really Ruins My Desire For An Upscale Life! Two Stars!

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: MoseBeforeHoes

#85 Here We Are

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#86 Backfiring Car Near A Horse Farm

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#87 “I Drove A Long Way Without Checking The Hours & Wanted The Employees To Stay There So I Can Chit Chat”

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: thechickennugthug

#88 Man Has Heart Attack At Restaurant, Another Man Was Inconvenienced

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: anastaciabeaverhaus

#89 For A Hike…in The Desert

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Fantastapotomus

#90 Animal Crossing

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#91 Who Knew I Needed To Vaccinate My Pets

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#92 Went To The Wrong Restaurant And Wants Access To A Desert

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#93 Mats And Fleas

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#94 Tornado Possibility :)

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

#95 1 Star Over Nail Polish?

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: Medium-Audience5078

#96 Wouldn’t Seat 15 Min Before Close

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: crowposting

#97 Adults Only

97 Absurd Reviews From Entitled People Who Clearly Don’t Understand How The World Works (New Pics)

Image source: egguchom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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