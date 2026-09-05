“Forever Traumatized”: 65 Reviews From Customers Who Clearly Need A Reality Check (New Pics)

Thanks to the internet, consumers have more power than ever to tell the rest of us about their experiences — good or bad. But giving everyone a microphone means entitled people get one too. And some people feel zero shame leaving a scathing one-star review for the most ridiculous reasons imaginable.
For instance, the person who showed up at a restaurant after closing time, then threw a total fit online because staff wouldn’t cook for them. Or the home baker who swapped out vegetable oil for applesauce, only to publicly trash the recipe when their brownies turned to complete mush.
These complaints are so out of touch that an entire online community, r/EntitledReviews, exists just for people to share and mock them. Bored Panda rounded up the most ridiculous customer reviews that show how petty people get the second things don’t go their way.
#1 Cave Can’t Be Old Because I Said So
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#2 Closed 3 Min Ago At Little Caesars
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#3 Burn
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One bad online review can make us rethink a dinner plan, a haircut, or even a doctor’s visit. Nowadays, nearly nine out of ten shoppers read what other people have to say before buying anything. A study found that about 58% of consumers would pay more to support a company with good reviews. This means that brands care about product reviews as much as consumers.
To build real trust, a business usually needs at least 40 good reviews. But getting satisfied customers actually to leave feedback is surprisingly hard.
#4 Great Response From The Owner
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#5 I’ve Been Opening And Ruining Products For Years. If You Don’t Want Me Doing That, Put Up A Sign
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#6 Maybe Show Up Before Last Swim Instead Of After It Next Time!
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As it turns out, most people are simply wired to talk about the bad stuff. Software company Zendesk found that 95% of people share negative experiences, compared to 87% who share good ones.
Unhappy customers also spread the word to larger groups. Over half tell more than five people about a bad encounter, while only a third do the same for a good one. Social media follows the same pattern, with people posting far more often about things that went wrong.
#7 It’s My Birthday And I’ll Be Unreasonable If I Want To
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#8 Review For My Local Bookstore
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#9 I Need Pizza On Christmas
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Our brains process bad experiences much more deeply than good ones, so negative feelings stick around longer and feel way more urgent. By the time someone leaves a store, a happy customer might have already moved on with their day, while an angry customer is still steaming and ready to vent online.
As Thrive’s senior reputation manager Tim Clarke points out, people leave plenty of good reviews overall, but they usually need a nudge to do it. “Many positive reviews are solicited, but unhappy people are probably 10 times more likely to write a review than happy customers without any prompting.”
#10 Surrendering A Pet
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#11 Full Service Restaurant (Not Even A Coffeehouse)
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#12 This Is A Cocktail Bar With No Food
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What makes these reviews so fascinating isn’t just the ratings, it’s how wildly dramatic some of them can be.
They’ve become a kind of internet joke in their own right.
There’s even a long‑running series of videos where professional actors give hilariously over‑the‑top readings of one‑star Yelp reviews, poking fun at how emotional some people get about their experiences.
These clips — first popularized by the group ‘Gotta Kid to Feed’ and resurfacing online again and again — went viral because they take everyday gripes and treat them like Shakespearean tragedy.
Whether it’s a furious bagel review or a complaint about a bird attack after lunch, some reviews are so dramatic and oddly specific that they feel less like feedback, more like comedy.
#13 I Follow The Recipe Exactly*
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#14 Bye Bye Ex Customer
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#15 Review Of An Independent Bookstore
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Viral videos on TikTok also show users recreating old Yelp rants, acting out every dramatic pause and gesture while reading real reviews word for word.
Staff at restaurants have also been filmed reading their own meanest customer reviews aloud, and Reddit threads are full of quotes so bizarre they’ve become memes.
Singer and comedian Grace Hayes turns real one-star Yelp complaints about fast-food joints into songs and posts them on social media.
#16 When Mil Fell In The Mud
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#17 Adult Acted Like A Child
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#18 “Gentleman”
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Reading online reviews can feel like watching a highly entertaining dumpster fire. But for small, newly opened businesses, dealing with entitled customers is incredibly damaging.
One 2020 study found that an early bad review can turn customers away in the long term, and that review platforms have an inbuilt bias toward popular restaurants.
The real problem is that some people have absolutely no idea what actually goes on in the service industry. For example, running a restaurant involves immense stress and chaotic rushes. Yet, entitled reviewers act like self-appointed food critics who expect every tired worker to be completely flawless. It is an impossible standard, and these customers refuse to cut staff even a tiny bit of slack.
Most of these demanding customers will never understand the brutal behind-the-scenes reality. They might get the one slightly overcooked steak out of a hundred perfect ones served that night. Instead of just politely letting the waiter know, they immediately run online to leave a devastating one-star rant over a minor slip-up.
#19 Cart And The Quarter
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#20 That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized
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#21 What Is Wrong With People?!
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Unfortunately, this lack of empathy has real-world consequences. Search algorithms often latch right onto that specific angry review. Before long, that petty complaint is the very first thing anyone sees when they look up the business. An entire team’s hard work, and potentially their livelihood, can easily be ruined just because one entitled person decided to throw a tantrum.
As you scroll through these wildly dramatic reviews, ask yourself: how many times have you almost let a minor inconvenience ruin someone else’s day?
Enjoy the pure absurdity, cringe at the entitlement, and maybe think twice before you submit your next online rant.
#22 Wants To Declaw The Cat
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#23 We Remember You
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#24 I Have To Buy Everything I Pick At A U-Pick Farm?!
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#25 They Gave Me Too Much Food
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#26 Not “Barefoot” Friendly
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#27 I Want Boba
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#28 Imagine Complaining About This…
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#29 Gurl, Bye
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#30 Friend Of The Bride
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#31 Pickle Predicament
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#32 Now Who’s Crying
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#33 Woke Leftist Bookstore Review
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#34 Someone Had An Unanswered Floral Question At 3:30am
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#35 UV Tattoos
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#36 Review For The Restaurant I Work At
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#37 Have A Blessed Day
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#38 48 Hr Work Week Not Good Enough For Them
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#39 Reviewer Struggles With The Concept Of A Store Being Closed
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#40 Can’t Even Get The Facts Straight
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#41 Plant Nursery, Not Cat Cafe
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#42 Mad About Her Own Miscommunication
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#43 Possible Time Traveler Is Indignant That They’re Not Allowed To Smoke At The Coffee Shop
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#44 My Wife Is Having Surgery, But Why Didn’t They Think Of Me, Her Bored Husband?
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#45 What Do You Mean You Can’t Open At 4 Am?
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#46 A Burqa Was Necessary Info Because
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#47 Sunday Funday
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#48 Why Can’t I Bring My Children To A Bar!? It Has Video Games!!!
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#49 Parent Needs To Reenroll In School I Guess
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#50 Letting Their Dog Drink Out Of Restaurant Glassware
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#51 It Was Not Their Pleasure
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#52 Never Heard Of This Discount Before
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#53 1st World Problems
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#54 Spoongate
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#55 I Can’t Stop Thinking About This
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#56 550 Days Later
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#57 Can’t Wait In Line
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#58 How Dare They
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#59 The Owner Was Not Having It
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#60 Hi Karen
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#61 Entitled Parents
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#62 A Flag
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#63 Screamed At
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#64 He Didn’t Stick To The Script And Accordingly Say Thank You So… 1 Star
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#65 She Only Wants To Shop At Stores Where Her Child Can Leave Bodily Fluids On The Product
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