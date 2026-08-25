“There’s A Place In Hell For People Like You”: 27 Entitled Parents Who Got A Reality Check At 30,000 Feet

You picked that aisle seat two months ago for a reason. With a tiny bladder and flight anxiety, having easy access to the aisle is the only thing keeping you sane. Then comes boarding. An entitled parent strolls up, gestures to their kid in a middle seat by the roaring lavatory, and demands you swap so the family can sit together.
The audacity is wild, but honestly, it happens all the time now.
From parents playing chicken with seat fees to kids who think every window seat on the plane automatically belongs to them, entitled travelers are officially ruining air travel.
Luckily, these seat squatters don’t always get away with it. Bored Panda collected the most satisfying stories of passengers holding their ground and shutting down entitled parents — because at the end of the day, guilt-tripping a stranger for a seat you didn’t book doesn’t really scream human decency.
#1 EP Wants To Switch Seats With Me On A Flight
So I’m flying cross-country (5 hour flight) and I have an aisle bulkhead seat. So, basically, I have the most legroom on the plane other than First Class. I’m also 6’1″ so the extra legroom (which I paid for) is nice. Next to me is a child in the middle and an adult man at the window. The confrontation took place during boarding.
EP: Excuse me sir, would you mind switching seats with me so I can sit next to my son?
Me: Possibly. Where is your seat?
EP: Towards the back of the plane.
Me: Eh, I don’t know. I paid for the extra legroom. Is it an aisle seat?
EP: No, it’s a middle seat.
Me: I’m sorry, but that’s not even close to a fair trade. Why don’t you see if someone in your row is willing to switch with your son.
EP: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! WHAT KIND OF [JERK] WON’T LET A MOTHER SIT WITH HER SON?!?!?!?!
Me: What kind of person expects to trade a middle seat for an aisle seat with 3x the legroom?
EP: YOU ARE TRULY HEARTLESS! I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU WON’T SWITCH WITH ME! YOU ARE A TERRIBLE HUMAN BEING!!
At this point I just turned away and took my seat. She proceeded to march down the aisle complaining to anyone who would listen about the “jerk” in the first row. I then turned to the guy sitting at the window (the kid had headphones in the whole time and was paying no attention to what was happening).
Me: Wow, can you believe that?
Guy: I can, actually. She’s my wife! Sorry your had to deal with that.
So, it turned out, the kid was sitting with a parent anyway!!!
Side note: I have no problem switching seats so family or friends can sit together. I’m just not trading a bulkhead aisle seat for a middle seat in regular coach on a 5 hour flight!
Image source: jukeboxgraduate92, acinar13
#2 My Kid Should Not Have To Sit Next To Strangers On The Plane, They Must Move!
So, I was on this fully booked flight when a mom started complaining loudly to the flight attendants that her toddler shouldn’t have to sit next to strangers. She insisted they find other seats for everyone else, despite the plane being completely full. The staff tried to explain there were no empty spots, but she hand not heard her. I swear she looked like the world revolved around her child’s comfort and nothing else mattered. The poor flight attendants did their best, and she spent the whole flight giving everyone side-eye.
Image source: Mysterious_Tie68, geargodz
#3 EM Tried To Steal Our First-Class Seats
Background: My family was flying to Florida for winter break. We were pretty well off, so my dad got us first-class seats. At the time I was 10 and my sister was 15. My sister and I sat next to each other, and my parents were sitting in front of us.
EM = Entitled mom EB = entitled brat
We were flying to Florida, like I said, when suddenly about 2 hrs in, a 40 yr old or so woman (EM)and her maybe 7 yr old son (EB) walk into first class from economy. The woman sees two children in first class (my sister and I) and walks towards us. She starts complaining about some mix up where our seats were hers and our seats were in economy. I knew for a fact that our parents paid for our first class seats and our tickets had our name and seat number in it, so we were pretty skeptical. We told her these were our seats.
Then out of nowhere EM starts yelling at us in the middle of the aisle. At this point she’s gained an audience, including a few air hostesses and our parents. An air hostess told the woman that without proof, she couldn’t claim those seats. Then the woman pulls out a ticket, but refuses to show it, leading us to believe that they were economy tickets. Then EM whispers something to EB and i heard her say “like we practiced”. This causes the EB to start throwing a huge temper tantrum. By this point, even I knew what was goin on. This was obviously a cheap ploy to get first-class seats. The pilots were alerted on the situation, and EM was told to go back to her seat accompanied by a mild scolding. The rest of the flight was quiet with no trace of EM or her son.
Image source: NonTuus, kelvn_photo
If you feel like flight drama is taking over your feed, it’s not just the algorithm — it’s actual reality.
Data from US aviation authorities shows that bad behavior on planes spiked during the pandemic, hitting nearly 6,000 reported incidents in 2021. It was a fivefold jump from the year before. Years later, those numbers remain about double pre-pandemic levels.
#4 An Entitled Father Asked Me To Give Up My Window Seat For His Child
Old story, but back in 2019 I went to Brazil to visit some relatives. On the way back, this stranger who was seated on the middle plane seats across from me with his child asked me if I could give up my window seat for his kid. I said, “sorry, but no. I paid an extra 200 dollars for this seat.”
I was expecting him to be understanding and mind his own business but instead he just glared at me. In my head I said, “ okay [get lost too]” And went back listening to my music while looking out the window.
Not even five minutes later a flight attendant taps me on the shoulder asking me if I could give up my seat for his kid. I pulled out my ticket and the receipt I got when I paid extra for the window seat and told her “no, I paid extra for window seat.” She said, “Okay, sorry to bother you sir.” I saw her walk back to him and say, “no” for me. He glared at me one last time and that was that. I think he really thought he could get the flight attendant to take his side and force me out of my seat.
Image source: Barbosa706, Demkat
#5 EM Wants Me To Give Up Seat On A 10 Hour Flight, When I Refuse She Claims I Stole The Seat
Cast: EM-entitled mom, EG-entitled grandma, SB-spoiled brat, Me-well me
This happened about a year ago, but I just booked tickets for another long flight and it made me think of this.
I was flying from Hawaii to NY and had a layover in Chicago. The flight from Hawaii to Chicago was about 10 hours long, and I had booked my flight well in advance so I could have my choice of seats. I chose the window seat on the exit row and as I was waiting in the airport I was excited knowing my seat was going to be perfect. We start boarding and I’m one of the first groups to board so I make sure I have everything I need from my bag, put my headphones on, and start my Netflix binge. About 10 minutes in the women next to me taps me on the shoulder
EG- Hi sweetie, I’m flying with my family and my granddaughter would like to be in the window seat
I should explain the layout of the plane. There’s three seats on the left and right side and four seats in the middle. EG and her husband were sitting in the seats next to me on my side and the rest of her family (EM and her 3 kids all between 2-8 years old) were sitting in the middle row.
Me: I’m sorry, I chose this seat because I know how long of a flight it’s going to be. I would offer to let her sit here during takeoff and then switch, but she looks really young and I don’t think they allow children to sit in the exit row.
EM overhearing our conversation: So you’re just going to be heartless and deny my daughter her window seat?
SB:Mom you told me I could have it!! Tell her it’s mine!!
She starts having a temper tantrum and screaming while sitting in the aisle, holding up the entire line of people tying to get to their seats
EG: Look what you did! You broke that little girls heart! I hope you know there’s a place in hell for people like you
The flight attendant had heard the girls tantrum at this point and started coming over
FA: what seems to be the issue?
Me: These people asked me to switch..
EM- This girl stole my daughters seat!! She shoved her way in as I was helping my daughter with her bag and now she refuses to give us the seat back!
Me: I have my ticket that shows that this is my seat
EG- She stole the ticket from my grand baby! I saw her do it!
Me, extremely frustrated at this point: It has my name on it, and I have my license to prove it’s my name
FA looks over everything FA: This is her seat. Also, your daughter is way to young to be in an exit row. Please don’t disturb this young lady again
The rest of the flight I endured dirty looks from the family, and at one point EG tried to spill a drink on me as the flight attendant was handing it to me. Hopefully this next flight I can just sit in silence.
Image source: nurseadeleigh, metod_ma
Industry experts say the root cause is simple: flying has become miserable.
Packing into cramped cabins with endless delays and hidden fees leaves people already boiling before they even find their row.
The stress of air travel and grueling flight delays, “where passengers aren’t being consistently informed about what’s happening can contribute to the problem,” aviation security expert Jeffrey Price told Business Insider.
Other reasons he cited were: not having enough legroom in airplane seats, travelers reclining their seats all the way back, and “in some cases, arbitrary rules invented by crew members.”
#6 No, Karen, I Won’t Move From An Aisle Seat In Main Cabin Extra To A Middle Seat In The Back Of The Plane!
I’ve read the horror stories but never had to deal with a seat switcher until recently. That’s been to my dismay as I thoroughly enjoy seeing entitled people get put in their place.
I was on a four-hour flight within the U.S. in an aisle seat in main cabin extra (3-3 seating). Another 30-something guy (Guy) had the window seat and a kid who looked to be about 10 was in the middle. I was settled in and reading my magazine when I sensed someone standing over me.
Entitled Mom (EM): [In a somewhat [entitled] tone] Can you switch seats with me?
Me: [Politely] Hmmm, potentially. Where’s your seat? [Just in case it was first class, which I knew there was pretty much no chance of.]
EM: Just a few rows back.
Me: Which seat specifically?
EM: [Hesitates] 27E.
Me: [Mild WTH facial expression] No. That’s a middle seat in the back of the plane.
[One thing to know about me is that I’m an inveterate movie quoter. EM’s tone remained entitled for the rest of the ordeal.]
EM: But I want to sit next to my son!
Me: That’s not a MP. That’s a YP; your problem. [This has now become fun for me.]
EM: I need to sit next to my son!
Me: Did you ask the people in 27D and 27F if they’d switch seats with your son?
EM: [Incredulous facial expression] No.
Me: Well you’ll almost certainly have more luck offering up a better seat than asking someone in main cabin extra–who paid extra money for their seat–to go to the back of the plane.
EM: My son needs to sit next to me! [The kid has been quietly fiddling with his iPhone the entire time, so he’s clearly old enough to sit unaccompanied.]
Me: He looks alright to me.
EM: Are you gonna move or not?!
Me: Not.
EM: Come ON!!
Me: [reon24] is not coming on anything. [Yes, I referred to myself in the third person just this once]
[Guy in the window seat starts chuckling under his breath. EM becomes even more incensed.]
EM: You’re a [jerk]!!
[Flight attendant approaches.]
FA: Is there a problem?
EM: This guy won’t get out of my seat!!
[I shake my head in disgust, pull out my phone and show the FA my boarding pass.]
FA: Ma’am, this is this man’s seat. You’ll have to go to your seat.
EM: But–
FA: Or you can get off the plane.
EM shot daggers at the FA and me and then slunk to the back muttering expletives. Guy in the window seat gave me an approving nod. The kid was polite to the FAs and stayed put the whole flight.
I couldn’t believe the gall of this woman. She probably booked at the last minute and planned this by putting her son in the seat up front.
This was definitely one of my most memorable flights. And I even got to throw in some Boogie Nights and Harold & Kumar references too.
TLDR: EM expected me to move from an aisle seat in main cabin extra to a middle seat in the back of the plane and I owned her with Boogie Nights and Harold & Kumar quotes.
#7 Mombie Entitled To A Seat On The Plane That She Didn’t Purchase, Because “I Have A Baby!”
The last flight I was on was an uncomfortable cross-country American flight with the worst pitch and seat width ever. No one was happy, everyone was crammed. The configuration of steerage was 3 x 3, so middle seats abounded and were generally full. One middle seat was occupied by mombie and a rather old lap baby (seriously, this kid was at least 18 months). Mombie was sitting next to an older man in the window seat, and the aisle seat was empty. Mombie then moved to the aisle seat and claimed it for her own. Eventually a steward noticed, because the aisle seat was for a very special passenger who was boarding last.
“Uh, excuse me ma’am,” said the steward, “But I need to ask you to take your seat.”
“I’m sitting here,” said entitled mombie. “I have a baby. I can’t sit in the middle.”
“This is someone else’s seat, ma’am,” said the polite steward.
“I have a baby,” mombie repeated, bouncing her fussing giant crotch-monster.
“I see that,” said the steward. “But someone else is sitting in your seat and we can’t switch seats now as we’re about to take off. After we’re up and the seatbelts signs are off, you can ask him to switch seats.”
“No!” screeched the mombie. “I have a baby! I can’t sit in the middle seat.”
“Sorry, ma’am,” said the steward, infinitely patient. “But you need to be in your assigned seat. I don’t make the rules. Please help me out here.”
“Please help ME out here,” said mombie. “I have a baby.”
“Sorry, ma’am, but the passenger whose seat you’re in can’t sit in the middle. He’s riding with his large dog.”
“A—a—DOG??” screeched mombie. “I HAVE A BABY! I CANNOT SIT NEXT TO A DOG!!!!”
Steward finally decided that he was just going to do whatever he needed to get rid of his problem: the mombie. So he arranged for her to switch seats in a complicate musical-chairs move, so the lady with HER BABY!! ended up near her husband up several rows, the old man by the window got upgraded to first class for free (good for you, old dude! No more screechy lady and her fussy baby for you!), and dude with dog got the ENTIRE ROW to himself. Which he needed, because he had literally the largest dog I’ve ever seen. Looked like a great dane. Doggo laid on the floor and his body stretched across all three seats.
I’m sad mombie basically got what she wanted, but I’m glad guy-with-dog and old man didn’t have to put up with her. And by the way, the people she ended up next to were miserable because, as you’d expect, the baby fussed and was allowed to touch people and be obnoxious the entire flight.
Image source: a_hanging_thread, lucas Favre
#8 Entitled Parent Thinks I Owe Her My Seat Because Didn’t Book A Ticket For Her Child
This was couple years ago but I can’t get it out my head so I’d thought I’d share here. Okay to start with story. My family lived across the country back then so I would usually buy a flight to get there. Well this was during the holidays so everything was backed up and there was a lot of storms. So when I got to my first layover my flight was cancelled and they couldn’t get in their system to get me a hotel so I slept on the airport floor that night clutching all my bags.
By the time I got onto the plane I had spent 24 hours in the airport. Luckily for this flight I had booked first class. So I get on the plane and get comfy and I’m just so happy that I’ll be home soon after the last couple days I had. When a really nice flight attendant comes over and point at the empty seat next to me and mine. And tells me a mother forgot to book her toddler ticket and she was wondering if they could take my seat. And the empty seat next to me. I told that I’m sorry but I’ve had a really long day and I payed extra for this I would like to stay. The flight attendant was very nice and said no problem. But she let the woman come sit in the empty seat next to me with her toddler on her lap.
She immediately looks at me with a scowl and says “I can’t believe you wouldn’t trade your seat for a kid” and simply tell her “mam I paid extra for this seat you should’ve booked him a ticket this isn’t my fault” then she keeps going off saying things under breath and to her toddler like I can’t hear her. And then she tells her kid to “make the most noise he can, he can do whatever he wants” and she keeps saying things to me and I can’t believe this entitled woman. I finally lash out and said “will you shut the [hell] up” I’m not proud of myself my for this but with the last couple days I had I didn’t care anymore. But my common sense came back, and I apologized for swearing in front of her kid. Even though I heard her call me a [jerk] and many other words.
Again, the woman wouldn’t shut up. And finally my savor came that really nice flight attendant came over and bent down to the woman’s level and said “mam you were lucky to be able to switch seats and all I’ve heard from you since you switched is you threatening this woman and telling your child to be noisy. This plane hasn’t left yet and we have no problem kicking you off this flight and if continue to do this well we’re in the air you will be banned” I couldn’t help but smile she finally shut up.
Edit: for people asking I’m assuming the child was under the age of two just a big baby. If your child is under two you can fly with them on your lap instead buying them a seat ticket. I’m assuming this what the women did and was hoping she’d get an extra seat. I hope that clears some things up sorry!
Edit 2: for those asking I’m guessing most people on the plane came from a cancelled flights as well the plane was smaller than the last plane I was originally supposed to go on. I don’t if that was the reason she needed a seat for her kid or not. I don’t know why they didn’t just switch the grandma to first class but I’m guess the flight attendant asked if one of them wanted to switch and the mom was the one who took the opportunity. Again I don’t know if this was the thought process but It makes the most sense to me.
Image source: Level_Neighborhood96, Paul Hanaoka
Travelers spend real time and money picking the right seat. They pay extra for legroom, grab window spots to sleep, or pick the front row to make a quick connection.
Flying is already stressful, cramped, and exhausting. Paying a little extra for comfort is the only thing that makes it bearable.
So when a stranger asks you to trade down for their convenience, they are basically asking you to pay for their mistake.
#9 Entitled Passenger Wanted My Window Seat, Got Passive Aggressive When I Said No
I was on a 5 hour flight and had specifically booked a window seat moths ago. I love watching a view and taking a nap near the wall.
A woman gets on with her teenage son and asks if I’d switch seats so he can enjoy the view. I politely said sorry I’d prefer to keep my seat.
She immediately says, wow that’s just a seat, don’t be difficult.
I smiled and said, Exactly. It’s my seat.
She let out this huge sigh, sat down next to me, and spent the entire fight elbowing into my armrest and dramatically texting with her brightness at full blast.
I get wanting to sit together, but how is me planning ahead suddenly me being rude?
Image source: Relative_Leek_2838, Oleg Prachuk
#10 Entitled Parents: Plane Edition, Swap Seats With Me Or Else!
I travel for work and a lot of the times it’s over long distances. I happened to have booked a flight that had me up for 20hours due to the time difference, so when I got my connecting flight ( 14 torturous hours) I was desperate to sleep.
Cue, EM and EK who attempted to ruin this sleep attempt.
I’d scored a seat swap to aisle and only had one other person next to me ( yes!) as I moved to the seat, I notice EM staring at me from the middle seat section, nearer to where I was originally due to sit. I figured it was no biggie and started to settle in.
Once we reached cruising and the seatbelt sign was turned off..
EM: ” Hey, can you swap seats with my child?”
Me: “Er, don’t you need to seat with your child?”
EM: “yeah, but i’ll just ask the lady next to you to swap as well, so we can sit together”
She then proceeds to shake the woman next to me awake.
EM: ” Hi, this lady next to you has agreed to swap seats with my child, can you also swap seats with me?”
The lady next to me was a little groggy and didn’t respond quickly enough, but having been denied my time to sleep,
Me: ” I absolutely did not agree to swap with you and moreover, I’m exhausted so could you please go back to your seat?”
EM at this point gave me a furious glare and gestured to where she was seating.
EM: “I don’t know why you’re disagreeing! You were due to seat back there anyway and my kid needs the space to relax! Just swap the damn seats!”
well, no. I was due to sit near her area, but certainly not in the middle row, middle seat!
Me: “Look, I’m not swapping, please leave me alone.” I started to look around for flight attendants and EM beat a hasty retreat.
Turns out that I couldn’t get to sleep as quickly as I wanted, so I pulled out my switch and played it for a while, until I felt I was tired enough.
While sleeping ( or trying to), someone pinched me, hard! I wake up in shook and look who it is…EK!
EK: ” My mom said that if you won’t swap seats with us, you may as well give me your game while you sleep”
Me: ” WTH”
EK” You can’t swear at me! I’ll tell my mum!”
At this point I was completely exasperated and called over a flight attendant. He came over and I explained the mom and her kid were harassing me. Of course, when he took EK back to his seat, the mum denied it and the claimed I had stolen EK’s switch when I moved seats.
The flight attendant took one look at me, exhausted, annoyed and one look at EK & his mum, smug assholes and asked me if I wanted to swap seats to premium economy.
Image source: Theivil1, Oleg Prachuk
#11 Entitled Dad Demands We Give Him Our Seat And Goes Ballistic When We Refuse
Last December I was on a plane with my dad, we were on a flight back from Thailand. Then a few minutes before the flight was about to take off, The ED appears. He walked to us, all nice and calm like and asked wether he could take my dad’s seat so he could sit near his kid. I was kind of nauseous at the time and my dad wanted to sit with me. So he politely said no.
Then things went downhill.
Then out of nowhere ED just started screaming and saying that his kid was a 6 year old and i was like 16 (i was 12 at the time and clearly did not look 16) and that he should have the seat. When my dad still refused calmly, ED just shouted “What a great example of human decency!” all sarcastic like. My dad still didn’t budge. Eventually ED realised that the whole cabin was staring at him and that he was standing in the way of people trying to get to their seats.
He shot us dirty looks the whole flight. :/
Edit: To clarify his wife was also there and she already had a seat next to their child. So it wouldn’t have been a big deal if he didn’t get to sit with them.
Edit 2: He also found a seat next to his family just a few minutes after this “incident“
People also get quite attached to their airplane seats. A study by PhotoAiD showed that nearly 90% of travelers think passengers should strictly stick to the seats they booked.
About 58% of people said they prefer the window seat, while 28% actually prefer the middle. Only 12% hunt down the aisle, and a tiny 2% don’t care where they land.
The study released in 2026 also found that nearly 92% of travelers have been asked to swap seats on a flight in the last two years.
About 84% of people who agreed to move later regretted it. Some of them — about 26% — said they only gave up their spot because they felt cornered or pressured into saying yes.
#12 Entitled Parents Try To Get A Free Business Seat
I was recently on a 3h flight, so it was a smallish plane; one of those in which Business and Economy have the same type of seats and are separated by a curtain.
I was flying Business (by sheer luck, definitely don’t belong there lol), and since the plane was half empty, there was only one woman sitting in the row in front of me with a baby in her arms who couldn’t be older than 6 months.
As soon as we take off, a man comes from Economy through the closed courtain and starts talking with the woman and fussing over the baby; it becomes apparent that he’s the dad. They both talked really loud, they definitely wanted our attention.
The man returns to his seat and I see that it’s directly behind the curtain, the first row in Economy. And he has plenty of space around; WTH?
Through the next hour, I shit you not, the man keeps coming to see the baby and talk with his wife every TEN MINUTES. He interrupts the meal service because he’s right in the middle and the steward just can’t get through.
After too much of these shenanigans the cabin manager had had enough and told the couple they simply could not do that anymore. And then the charade began! They had it so prepared it was comical. They had booked one seat in each class because they were sure they would let them be together in Business Class because they have a bAaBbYyyyy. After all, there are vacant seats left!
The steward almost laughed in their faces and told them they could both go to Economy and be together for the rest of the flight. The woman LOST IT. “I have paid a lot of money for this ticket to fly Business Class, I’m not going to Economy! Let my husband come be here with his bbbAAAbbyyyyY”.
She sulked for a while, talking loudly about how evil the airline was to her and her baby and how she was going to make a complaint; this was entertaining as hell, I wish I flew Business more often.
In the end she made a huge fuss about it but retreated to Economy and the last hour of the flight was uneventful.
The best part? The baby was a SAINT through all this; I could take a 12h flight with that little dude as long as his parents stayed home.
Image source: Pixelskaya, Vinh Lâm
#13 Airplane Story! Family Tries To Trick Me Into Switching To The Middle Middle
Just came across this Reddit and I’m seeing a lot of airplane stories so I thought I’d share mine!
I just gotta say even I can’t believe that this actually happened to me it’s so ridiculous. A couple of years ago I was on a fully booked international flight. The flight was gonna be 8 hours and it was one of those big planes with 3 rows (3 seats on each side and 4 in the middle). I was in economy sitting alone in the aisle seat of one of the side rows. A couple with their already unhappy toddler walks up and the wife and kid sits down in the middle row beside me. The dad looks around distraught, talked to his partner and asks me if I could switch seats with him so he could sit with his family. I was reluctant but asked him what seat he had. To my surprise he said he had a seat in business class so of course I said absolutely!
I started to get up and grab my luggage, but once I stood up he was like “wait, my wife actually wanted to go sit up there can you take her seat instead”. I said no, I’m not switching to the middle row and being blocked into a middle seat by a screaming toddler… and you said you wanted to sit with your family?? The dad got all defensive and switched up (holding up traffic during this entire interaction btw) raising his voice going on about how I said I could switch seats with them and how it’s not fair to his wife who had planned on taking his seat up in business class. Not my proudest moment, but I was starting to sass back at him. I’m pretty sure I asked him something along the lines of if he had any extra of whatever drugs he was on because it had to have been some top notch stuff for him to be acting so crazy in public.
At this point a flight attendant had finally squeezed her way up to us and asked why we weren’t taking our seats. Before I could say anything this man had the AUDACITY to say that I had offered to take his wife’s seat and now I wasn’t cooperating. I called [lies], thankfully the passenger sitting behind me backed me up and the flight attendant was not in the mood to play. She asked to see his ticket, told me to grab my luggage and escorted me up to his seat. Needless to say I had a very nice flight after that.
Image source: Chel_01, Ismail Mohamed – SoviLe
#14 EM Demands I Give Up My Airline Seat Because Her Child Deserves It More
So, I’m on a 5-hour flight for a work conference. I booked a window seat because I like to lean against the wall to sleep. I board the plane, settle in, and everything seems fine. Then enters Entitled Mom (EM) and her Kid (EK).
EM: (Staring at me) “Um, you’re in our seats.”
Me: “I don’t think so; this is 23A, right?”
EM: “Yes, but my son really wants to look out the window.”
Me: “I booked this seat specifically, sorry.”
EM: “Well, my son has never flown before, and he should get to experience it. You should give your seat to him. He deserves it more!”
Me: “I understand, but I also paid for this seat.”
At this point, the flight attendant (FA) comes over to see what the commotion is about.
FA: “Is everything alright here?”
EM: “No! He won’t let my son sit by the window!”
FA: “Ma’am, the seats are assigned, and he’s in his correct seat.”
EM: “This is outrageous! My child deserves this experience!”
FA: “I can’t change assigned seats; you’ll have to sit in your assigned seats.”
EM huffs and puffs but finally takes her assigned middle seat next to me, muttering about how “some people are so selfish.”
Five hours sitting next to EM was not fun, but I held onto my window seat. My comfort was worth more than her entitlement.
So, that’s my experience. Can’t believe people like this actually exist.
Image source: XXX_MavsFan, Getty Images
Technically, airlines do allow seat swaps, but only if the flight crew gives the green light once boarding is finished.
But here is the key point most people miss: moving is completely voluntary. You are never obligated to hand over a seat you paid for — not even to a family with kids who didn’t plan ahead.
“The person making the request has no right to expect it or create a scene if they don’t get their way,” says California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall.
She believes politely asking to switch seats is acceptable, but no passenger is obligated to comply.
#15 I Can’t Stand People That Think They Are A Higher Class Just Because They Have Kids
Passenger. When on an 8 hour flight to Florida a family of five boarded first and then demanded the attendants rearrange their kids seats to all be together. I get it I’m a mom now too, but they occupied my seat, in fact the entire row while the flight attendant tried to arrange them to all sit together.
I politely asked them to let us sit down and they just ignored us. Asked again and they said no we are waiting for our seats and that i could probably wait at the back of the plane. I just crossed my arms and stared them down, I held up the whole plane and I do feel bad about that but I made it clear it was the entitled family that was the hold up and not me. They finally moved to go wait at the back of the plane.
I can’t stand people that think they are a higher class just because they have kids.
*edit. I had no problem with them wanting to be seated together, they most likely specified that and the airline probably messed up. Happens all the time. I had no problem with them boarding first (although family priority seating is mainly to make things go smoothly.) the obvious entitlement was that they occupied a seat that I paid for, refused to move, and then told me that I should wait in the back holding my luggage until their accommodation was made. Because they were too good for that and so much more important.
Image source: Madammonie, Getty Images
#16 By Far The Worst Set Of Passengers I Have Ever Encountered On A Plane.
About a year ago on a flight from Sac to Sea, A woman with a service dog came on the plane. She sat in the front row of seats on a Southwest flight. After preboarding, a very drunk man, his wife, and their baby came on the plane. The man demanded that the woman with the service dog move, because he wanted the front seats for his family. When she told him she would not move, he began grabbing her bags and throwing them in the aisle.
The attendants came and told him that he could not move a passengers seat. He then grabbed the service dog by the harness and began yanking it out into the aisle. The woman was crying at this time, begging for help. The man was told that if he continued, he and his family would have to deboard the plane. The man finally stopped, but put his carry-on in the bin above where the woman was sitting before taking a seat further back. The entire flight there were complaints that his wife was holding their baby on the tray table, who was pulling the passengers hair in front of them, she was changing diapers in the seat, and disgustingly storing them in the seat pocket in front of them. When the plane landed, the man and his wife pushed through the isles yelling that they needed their carry on and in the process, shoved a woman with a full leg brace and a cane back into her seat. They were removed from the plane, though it was too late. The damage had already been done. This was by far the worst set of passengers I have ever encountered on a plane.
Image source: AbeLouDog
#17 Entitled Karan Makes A Fuss Over My Plane Seat Then Insists That I Pay For Her To Move
So this happened back in January 2018 so my memory may be a bit fuzzy. So I am a 23 year old man who usually visits my parents and siblings for Christmas and New year’s because that’s the only time I can see them. So I am in the airport waiting to board my flight as I see a woman getting angry because her kids were tired and wanted to get on the plane I think nothing of it and hope she’s not sat near me (note she was at my gate).
As I was approaching my seat (an Isle seat in business class because I knew it would be smarter than asking people to stand up so I can get to the bathroom) when I get to my seat I see 1 mother and two kids one in my seat I tell the mother that’s my seat she is visibly pissed at that statement and snaps back no it’s not. Me not wanting to have a fight on a plane grabs the attention of a flight attendant and I show her my boarding pass so the flight attendant asks her to move from my seat politely. And as if being asked to move set of the Karen in a raised voice not shouting says this is my seat I paid for it so [buzz] off.
The flight attendant still being polite asks to see the boarding passes to check the seats. The entitled mother pulls two out for the seats next to mine. The flight attendant slightly less kind says ma’am these are only two boarding passes where is the third one. The mother thinking she’s smart says I must have dropped the third one so I can’t give it to you.
So this causes me to but into the conversation and say that I have the boarding pass for that seat because it’s my seat. The look on her face you would have thought I slapped her kid and called her a bitch because she then shouts give me my boarding pass you bitch. I’m confused why she’s so delusional at this point because it’s obviously my ticket since I bought it.
The next part was back and forth arguing which I can barely remember but from what I do remember it was the flight attendant saying that I clearly paid for this seat as it had my name on the boarding pass and her arguing for a few more minutes before stopping grinning and she said well if you want me to move so bad how about you pay to upgrade me and my children to first class.
I responded by saying, miss I only have a business class seat because I do a trip like this once a year so I tend to be comfortable during my flight and I don’t have the funds for 3 first class tickets. The flight attendant then says to the Karan either you or one of your children will have to move or else we will have to remove you from the flight.
Then, without holding back, she screeches IF I LEAVE, HE’S GOING TO TOUCH MY BABIES. Me and the flight attendant are physically taken aback after hearing this. After that I stopped trying to be nice and responded GET THE [HELL] OUT OF MY SEAT AND NEVER MAKE THOSE CLAIMS AGAIN YOU SELF CENTERED [WITCH]. The flight attendant tries to calm me down and calls for security. In the end the Karan and her children were escorted off the flight and I got a row to myself.
Image source: kuzuriyuuuu
Experts believe that switching seats on a plane, particularly before take-off, is pretty dangerous.
Former commercial pilot Pete Hutchison explains that changing seats before take-off can compromise the plane’s flight controls. Aircraft require precise weight and balance calculations before every single flight, factoring in fuel, cargo, and exactly where passengers are seated.
“To start moving seats, especially in significant numbers, to unplanned areas, could significantly impact the aircraft’s balance. If everyone were to sit at the front of the aircraft, it could make getting off the deck harder compared to the norm, or even, in some cases, impossible,” he said.
“Conversely, everyone sitting in the back end might cause the aircraft to tip on its tail on take-off or encounter a tail scrape on touchdown.”
#18 Airplanes Make Normal People Entitled Idiots As Well
I was on a plane about to fly through Europe, budget airline, and due to it being a budget airline, I boarded quite early to avoid having my carryon taken away as it has happened before. Took my seat, window seat (assigned by the airline), got comfortable, put in my earphones. After a few minutes, someone tapped on my shoulder, a typical “I-will-call-the-manager”-looking woman was standing there with a 5-ish girl (our entitled mother and child).
EM: “That’s our seat!”
me: “Uh, sorry but I am fairly sure it is not, this is 24A, which is mine.”, and I showed her my printed ticket.
EM: “No I paid extra for the window seat so get out of it!”
me: “Maybe you are looking in the wrong row ma’am?”
EM: “No my seat is 24C but I thought 24C would be the window seat, that’s why I paid extra for it! So give it to me! My child deserves the window seat! And I paid for it!”
me: “I’m sorry but this isn’t the seat you paid for” (if she wasn’t speaking to me in that tone of voice I would have probably switched with them, but well, she was)
I guess she saw my determination to not move, so after some muffled cursing, they took their seat, I hoped I wouldn’t have more interactions with them for the rest of the flight, but I wasn’t that lucky…
Like 10 minutes after takeoff I took out a bag of candies and opened it, then left it on my lap while I was playing on my phone, the next thing I noticed was a small grubby hand reaching in bag, belonging to EC.
me: “Sorry but that’s not yours!”
EC: “But I want candy!”
me: “Sweetie, you can’t take candy from others without asking”
EM: “But that’s the least she deserves after you RUINING her flight by taking OUR seat, and anyways why are you eating next to a child if you aren’t giving them any?!”
me: “Sorry but she didn’t ask me”
EC: “But I want it!”
EM: “See, she wants it so she shall get some”
me: “Uuuuh….no” (mean? maybe, at least the kid learns a lesson which is better than a candy)
Luckily after that they shut up…
Image source: throughalfanoir
#19 EP Thinks They Deserve My Plane Seat
This happened a few months ago and it turned out to be longer than j thought when I typed it our. I was flying one of these cheap airlines where the seats are all crammed together so I paid extra for a seat with more legroom which also gave me free priority boarding. Usually don’t care for that but when you’ve got is a cabin bag getting on early so I don’t have to keep it under the seat is worth waiting in the plane. After being one of the first people onboard the plane is now pretty much fully boarded. Enter EM: Entitled mom and S: Son about 12 I would guess.
I see then talking to a crew member for a while but go back to listening to my music when I feel a tap on my shoulder so I remove my headphones.
S: “Hey I’m flying with my mom and was wondering if you could swap seats with her so we could sit together?”
I look over to where his mom is sitting and it’s a standard seat.
Me: “No I’m sorry. “
Kid looks a bit defeated but walks away. I put my headphones in and start to relax when I hear a loud voice.
EM: “Excuse me?!”
Me: “Yes?”
EM: “Me and my son need your seat as he is scared of flying so we need to sit together. “
Me: “I’m sorry to hear that but i paid extra for a seat with extra legroom so i won’t be switching to a standard seat. “
EP: “You’re sitting next to the only open seat, you have to swap with me.”
Me, starting to get annoyed she won’t take no for an answer “No I don’t, and if you needed to sit together you should’ve paid extra to choose your seats not bet that you can switch seats later.”
EP, clearly starting to get agitated: “I can’t afford to pay extra for that, just because you’re rich doesn’t mean everyone is I’m a parent so I have to save money. Now swap seats. “
Not sure how rich I have to be to afford the 5-15€ if costs to select a seat but alright. I’m really starting to get annoyed she won’t leave me alone.
Me: “I’m not going to swap with you now please leave me alone. “
EP, raising her voice even more: “The stewardess said you have to swap so we can sit together now do what she said and move. “
I’ve had enough so I hit the flight crew button and the same woman they were talking to earlier comes over.
FC: “How can I help you?”
ME: “This lady wants to swap seats with me and she says you told-“
I get interrupted by EM now yelling: “He won’t move you told us he had to swap seats with us now make him move!”
FC, giving me a supportive look and mouths I’m sorry. She turns to EM: “I told you this is the only open seat so if you want to sit together you could ask him if he is okay with swapping, not that you could force him to move. If he doesn’t want to swap with you you will have to go take your assigned seat.”
EM: “I have to sit next to my son you have to get this [jerk] to move or sit us somewhere else or I’m going to sue you and delay this plane. “
FC: “If you had to sit next to each other you should have paid to select seats, now I’ve had enough of your tone and you will either stop bothering this man and go back to your seat or I will have the captain deplane you.”
EM looks like she’s going to explode, she stands there for a moment before turning around and heading back to her seat mumbling something. The captain calls out the cabin crew prepare for takeoff message and I start to let go of the tension that built up.
FC, smiling: “Is this seat taken?”
I can’t help but laugh as she sits down.
FC: “I’m so sorry about that, when I told them to ask you I didn’t think this is what would happen. “
I told her if was fine and we had a pretty nice chat during takeoff until she went back to do her job. She also gave me a free drink once service started so despite the annoying start it turned into a pretty nice flight.
Image source: joonsson
#20 Entitled Mother Demanded My Plane Seat On My Redeployment From Iraq
This happened in 2006. I was in the US Air Force and deployed individually to Iraq (not with a unit). At the end of my rotation I also took the rotator back by myself. It was a commercial 747 the military paid to take a bunch of us to the US. Back then, we’d typically wear our uniforms, even on commercial flights. The guy in the seat next to me was similarly redeploying and also in his uniform. This was usually never a problem because Americans were typically very kind to Servicemen in their uniforms in public. (I cant say how it is now because that was a long time ago.)
We had a layover in Rammstein, Germany and civilians began boarding. These were mostly wives, children, and other dependents of those deployed to Europe. It had to be obvious those of us already on the plane were coming back from deployment. We were in desert patterned camo, glassy-eyed from mental and physical fatigue, and generally stunk of burn pit.
Well, this woman with a baby comes right up to my seat and announces that we are in her seats. The other guy needs to move too because she wants to put her kid there. We were both kind of bleary and just stared at her in surprise. I didnt care where I sat, but the stewardess hurries over and says the flight is full and they cant reseat us.
This woman shoves her ticket in the stewardesses face and says it clearly shows my seat number on her ticket. She wants to kick me and my seatmate off the flight. Clearly, she was more entitled to it than us. She flips right in the middle of the plane and goes off on the stewardess.
I stayed seated more out of shock than stubbornness. I’d been awake for longer than I cared to think about by that point, and I was not reacting quickly to anything. I guess my seatmate was in the same boat, because neither of us said a single word to her or moved a muscle at all. We just watched her make an ass of herself in front of all these gawking passengers. She ended up getting herself kicked off the flight.
In all, it happened rather quickly, but it still stunned me. The trip from Iraq to my home station was already going to be several days long, and she thought nothing of forcing me and that other guy off just for her convenience.
I dont know why she popped in my head today, but I can’t imagine being married to that.
Image source: bonniepants
If you end up facing down a seat squatter, experts say the best move is to avoid arguing altogether. Instead, report the situation directly to a flight attendant.
That said, as long as both people are totally fine with it, a seat swap isn’t automatically a society/”>crime — especially if it’s an equal trade, like an aisle seat for an aisle seat.
At the end of the day, you should not be inconveniencing other passengers just because you want to sit where you want.
#21 Entitled Mom Tries To Steal My Preselected Seat
So this happened about 2 years ago but I just went on a flight recently and was reminded of it.
My family had an event that we had to go to that was across the country. A lot of my family (my mom, dad, sister, and several aunts/uncles/cousins) had already flown out the week before but I had work and my daughter had preschool, so we stayed behind and were going to fly separately on the weekend. My aunt had a little girl that she couldn’t bring when she went, so she asked that I bring her with me when I and my daughter flew. My aunt’s daughter Grace was almost 2, but she was nonverbal so far, and my daughter Elorie was a little over 3. I was 18 (Elorie was conceived out of [attack] and yes I was crazy to fly with two toddlers alone).
Since I was flying with two toddlers I wanted to make sure that we had a row to ourselves. I was planning on having Elorie in the window, Grace in the middle, and me in the aisle. So I went for the slightly more expensive option of choosing preselected seats. We got to be in priority boarding so we boarded before a lot of the other passengers; we had checked our suitcases so I just had my backpack with all the things I would need (jackets, food, toys, my electronics) and a diaper bag.
So. I had Grace strapped to my front, my backpack on my back, the diaper bag in one hand and Elorie’s hand in my other. I was saddled up. I got on the plane with no fuss from the girls, but when I got to our designated seats, yep you guessed it: an entitled mom and her son (probably about 6 or 7) were sitting in our row. So our convo went a little like this:
Me: excuse me, these are our seats. We preselected them.
EM: Um, I’m sorry honey, but it’s open seating and I got here first. You can go find another seat.
Me: No, this is my row. I preselected it online and paid extra for it. (I showed her my ticket)
EM: Honey, that’s not how it works on this airline. And unaccompanied minors need to fly next to the flight attendants anyways.
Me, getting exasperated and exhausted still holding a baby and a backpack: I’m an adult, and this is my daughter. Please move, or I will need to get the flight attendant.
EM: Go ahead, she will tell you the same thing.
So of course I go get a flight attendant and explain the situation and show her my ticket. Enter flight attendant (FA).
FA: Ma’am, she did in fact preselect this row so I’m gonna need you to move to another seat.
EM: Excuse me? (She looks genuinely shocked)
FA: Please move to another seat, we have plenty. (Gestures to the back where there are literally still whole rows available)
EM: No, we got here first and my son needs to be over the wing.
(FA looks slightly annoyed at this but keeps her customer service voice) Why don’t I help you find another seat? I’m sure your son will be fine.
EM: No, I’m staying in this seat because I got here first.
At this point, Elorie was getting antsy standing in one place, and FA noticed.
FA: Sweetie, why don’t you take a seat right there while I sort this out. I’ll bring you an apple juice in a little bit.
Elorie sat down in a seat on the other side of the row (the one empty seat in the aisle of the plane that was filling up)
FA to EM: We are going to have to remove you from the aircraft if you don’t move to another seat.
EM finally gets up at this point and drags her child behind her pushing past us, saying angrily at me and the girls: You teenagers are so entitled!
FA apologizes to me and helps me settle the girls and my things into our row.
FA: Wonderful job dealing by the way, you seem like a very responsible big sister!
Me: Actually the older one is my daughter, younger is my cousin.
FA smiles: Then you are a very good mother. I’ll get you an apple juice for the kids, just make sure you stow it before we take off. Let me know if there Is anything else I can do to help you.
Image source: Cassie_121
#22 A Short Plane Ride With An EM And EK
Little details: I’m a white Male (30), brown hair, brown eyes, short beard. 6ft.
Story: I had just sat down next to the window on a flight to New Mexico (State) that was about a 2 hr flight. I’m generally very laid back and have a go with the flow attitude.
Recently the limit on spaced seating has ended on coach flights allowing everyone to sit next to each other when wearing masks on short flights. I have 2 empty seats next to me. Seats are assigned but generally attendants can allow the switching of seats if warranted.
EM walks down the isle with EK, stops at my isle and turns to look at me. I look over as she seems to be sizing me up.. I kindly offer EK the window seat as what doesn’t mean much to me could easily mean the world to him. I honestly am not sure if either of them heard me as her EK instantly out of nowhere starting crying in crocodile tears and created a tantrum about sitting in the window seat. I once again offered my seat and began to stand up. EM paying no attention to EK began giving me the “I’m a mother” tone and berating me for making her precious EK cry. I’m a terrible man that needs to learn to respect women and children.
Attendant makes her way over to see what EMs shouting and EKs crying is about. EM begins again mentioning I disrespected her son and herself and that I should be removed from the plane (I’ve kept my mouth shut as I’d very much like to make it to my destination). The Attendant asks me if it’s true what she claims. In short words I reply a simple, No ma’am. The attendant then asks me if I’d like to switch seats? I agree and as we start to walk away EK jumps to the window as if he wasn’t crying a moment ago. EM once again demands I be removed from the flight. The attendant looks back and replies: Ma’am if you raise your tone to me one more time it will be you who is removed from the plane!. That shut EM down quick.
The attendant asked me to follow as she lead me to a seat in Business class. I thanked her and asked how many times she has found herself in this situation? She said: Honey, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, I run into this every other flight. It’s best to just switch a seat and diffuse the situation than let it playout. (She walks off)
I got to enjoy my first time in business class next to a window. For a bit of petty revenge at the end of the flight generally coach is the last to exit but I asked the same attendant if I could wait until coach had passed before exiting the plane. The attendant knew exactly what I wanted and said to take as long as I needed.
EM and EK started by the isle I sat in and I mentioned with a smile that I hope they had a pleasant flight. EM gives me the biggest frown I’ve seen and exits the plane. Attendant gives me a pack of nuts as I left the plane and I have much more respect for what attendants deal with daily.
I’ve read about these stories multiple times and I’ve honestly doubted some of them.. never again.
Image source: RamboRobertsons20
#23 EP And EB Sit In My Plane Seat
This happened a while ago so it’s a bit vague.
So I was catching a flight to Japan for skiing from Singapore (it cost quite a bit) and i arranged to sit by the emergency exit so I could get more leg room. I also booked another seat for my friend. We were looking forward to going on our plane as it was his first time flying. As i got on the plane i find my seat with EP (entitled parent) and EB (entitled boyfriend or husband I chose bf cos she never getting married). I kindly ask “do you mind these are your seats you might be sitting in the wrong seat.” They then proceeded to beg as they had a “sprained ankle” and started to try and guilt trip me. They then said, “you can sit in our seats if you want?”
Their seats were cramped. I said no and she flicked her hair and continued to talk to EB.. They would not move. I had to get the flight attendant to come over and they lied saying they pay for them. I showed the flight attendant my boarding pass and the EP and EB were still faffing on about how they need it. A long story short the flight attendant said they were gonna call the security and they got out of our seats. As they did they cursed at us and my friend and i laughed the whole way. (we still got dirty looks from them as we got off the plane!) Also throughout all of this EP kept showing her baby to my face thinking that she deserved it as she had a minor. That kid cried the whole time lol. It was not very epic!
Image source: swegwayharambe0106
#24 “Heavy Turbulences”
You see, I am a wide person. I’m not fat, actually I have a quite muscular build. My shoulders are absolutely massive tho. There is no way that i can give out any of my space on an airplane, not even the space for my arms, my bones just make it impossible.
I remember that one time i had to sit next to an obese Mother with her equally obese son. They took the seats on the sides, leaving only the middle one. Their hands literally had to rest on my seat so that they will be comfortable. I just placed my bag above and sat there. The kid started to scream at me and the EM almost slushed out of her seat (there is no other way to call it). The EM had to be almost forced to change seats by the flight attendant, and the Brat next to me (which was like 12) screamed and whined for her to come back the entire flight.
5 hours later we arrived at the destination, the EM came to me, yanked me by my hand and demanded to refund her and her son’s tickets for “ruining their flight and their vacation”. Needless to say i just took my bag and walked away, It’s not like they would be able to catch up with me anyway.
Image source: TheLeslieWithers
#25 Another Entitled Airplane Mom
A few weeks ago, I was flying back to Denver from Atlanta. I use a cheap airline, and on the flight to Atlanta I was stuck in the middle seat and got a little claustrophobic. No problem, I got exactly what I paid for. To avoid this, I paid extra to choose my seat on the way back, and chose the window.
I get on the plane, walk to my seat, and notice a lady and her child in my aisle. The lady is in the middle and the child (maybe 3 or 4?) is in my seat. I didn’t board late – I was one of the early groups, so she just preemptively took the window. You have to pay extra for that.
I walked up and very politely tell her it’s my seat. I never, not once, raised my voice or lost my temper.
Me: “That’s my seat.”
EM: (Very incredulous – can’t BELIEVE I have the nerve to make her move.) “Are you SERIOUS?”
Me: “Yes, completely.”
EM: “You don’t have to be such A [JERK]!”
Me: (Thinking this escalated quickly) “Ma’am, I haven’t been a [jerk] at all. Not yet.”
EM: “I’m NOT sitting next to you if you’re a [jerk]”
Me: (Umm, ok?) “Then, if there are empty seats, I suggest you move if you don’t want to sit next to me. That’s my seat.”
She then stands up and yells for the flight attendant because she “Isn’t sitting next to a stupid [jerk].”
The poor flight attendant comes over and gives me an embarrassed look, and tells her she needs to sit down in the correct seat and wait to see if there are no shows.
EM then proceeds to tell everyone around what a [jerk] I am, etc, earning my more embarrassed looks from other passengers.
At the end of the day, I got my seat, wasn’t claustrophobic, and she looked like a [jerk], but what is the deal with parents like that? I have three boys and I would never, ever expect people to give up seats for us. Certainly not ones they paid extra for.
Image source: MathematicianFalse20
#26 My Spot On My Ticket Is My Spot On The Plane
I’m a college student, and when this occurred, I was going to visit my mom over winter break. Sorry if this story is quite short.
I had gotten an aisle seat, which I always prefer since I won’t deny I have a small bladder. A woman and her son were sitting next to me. I’ll call them EP and S. I had gotten into my seat and the two were already there. S was in the middle and EP was by the window. I was about to get settled into my seat and get my sketchbook and earbuds out when EP looked at me and started talking, which I hate and is the reason I always bring earbuds.
S is a bit squirmy in his seat and appears a bit uncomfortable. EP tells me this, even though I was already aware of the fact. I didn’t know what she was getting at. She said that S might be more comfortable in my seat. I then told her that I had paid for an aisle seat and that’s what my ticket said. She said she knew and all that jazz, but her son would be more comfortable in my seat and that he would be less squirmy. I obviously didn’t want to give up my aisle seat for the middle because, again, that’s what I paid for. I then suggested that she could switch spots with S if that’s what she was worried about.
Now, EP started to compliment me saying I was thin and small. I won’t deny that I am, I’m 4’11 and try to be fairly healthy. But she said that I would fit in the middle seat better than she would. I again said that I had paid for the seat I was in and I wasn’t planning on moving. She got really frustrated with me saying that it was for S’s sake and I again said that she could move. By now she was attracting a lot of attention to us, which I don’t quite enjoy.
In the end, EP talked to a flight attendant and she and S got moved to the back where there were 2 empty rows. I got the row to myself. She was lucky that the flight wasn’t full. Anyway, that’s my story of entitled parents. Hope I never have to deal with them again, although I probably won’t get that lucky.
Image source: theabyssofrome
#27 This Woman Made A Scene At The Airport Cause We Got To Sit In First Class And Her Kids Didn’t
This is actually an old story so bare with me if I miss some details.
When I was 17 my bf and I where going to Disney world for our first anniversary. His grandparents lived not to far from the amusement park and they where going to be in New York at the time to watch their favorite Broadway play so we would have the whole house to ourselves. When we where boarding the plane I was talking to two of the stewards and I mentioned how it was my first time flying and that I was a little nervous and when they asked what the occasion was I just responded it was our first anniversary. They got all giggly and said to give them one moment. They left and came back about ten minutes later saying there where a few seats open in first class if we wanted to take them. My bf and I got excited and quickly accepted. We start grabbing our bags when this woman behind us spoke up loudly to get the rest of the planes attention.
“I’m sorry, how is that fair?” The stewardess looked confused as if asking what she ment. “That girl gives you a sob story about how it’s her first time flying so you give her special treatment?”
“Its more of an anniversary present, plus it’s a short flight.” The nice stewardess said calmly as the other one escorted us away.
We could still hear her yelling along with her daughter asking her mom to just sit down and how she was causing a scene.
I remember landing and passing the woman in the airport lobby. She had this nasty look on her face while talking on the phone. Probably talking about how the plane staff was mistreating her and her daughter.
Image source: LyteRay1943
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