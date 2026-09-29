42 Times Entitled Parents Crossed Boundaries And Left People Completely Speechless

Entitled people are just the worst. We’ve all encountered them: from the person who treats rules like they’re for other people to the one who expects everyone to bend over backward for them. They’re the type you hope won’t multiply, but naturally, they do. And sometimes, having kids seems to give their entitlement a whole new playground.
Sure, “it takes a village” to raise a kid, but some of these people really took that concept and ran with it. Others seem to view their children as supporting characters in their own lives, or as mini-mes who deserve the world simply because they exist. Either way, these parents have some interesting ideas about what everyone else owes them—including their own kids.
#1
I used to work in retail. Was walking through the baby aisle to go on my break. A woman and her daughter, maybe 5 or 6, we walking ahead of me. Little girl bumped into a rack and knocked a bunch of little clothes off onto the floor. She reached down to start picking them up. I was just about to tell her “no, it’s ok, I got this” when her mom yanks her away and says “don’t clean that up, it’s someone’s job!” I hope that girl grows up and continues to be polite and thoughtful, and whatever adult that taught her that has more custody than her mom.
Image source: FiftyShadesOfPikmin, Markus Winkler
#2
I was having a small birthday dinner with friends at a restaurant, and when the cake arrived with lit candles, everyone started singing. Out of nowhere, a mom from a nearby table walks over with her toddler and says, “Let him blow out the candles, he loves doing that.” I thought she was joking, but she was dead serious.
I was caught off guard, so my friend stepped in and said, “It’s her birthday. The mom actually scoffed and said, “So? He’s just a kid. Don’t be rude.” I blew out my own candles, and she walked away muttering that I ruined her evening. Sorry, but your kid is not entitled to hijack someone else’s celebration.
Image source: Annual-Strength-751, Helena Jankovičová Kováčová
#3
Booked the business because it guaranteed the middle seat would stay empty. The other passenger in the aisle seat was a man in his 40s or 50s. His wife and son came in, asking me to switch (business for economy) so they could all sit there. Then they told me that if I didn’t switch with the wife, the son would sit in the middle at least, reasoning that I didn’t need an empty seat next to me and claiming the stewardess allowed it. Turned out, she said it was possible if the other passenger agreed, to which they replied that I was family, so I would 100% agree.
I didn’t budge, the son and wife had to stay in the economy, and his father spent almost 4 hours muttering passive-aggressive comments. Whenever I took off my headphones, he was still going..
Image source: rask0ln, Getty Images
Look, nobody’s here to parent-shame. You’ll quickly see these aren’t your run-of-the-mill tired, overwhelmed, or occasionally inconsiderate parents simply trying to do their best for their children (props to all of those out there). These are folks who seem to believe that having a child entitles them to special treatment, even when it inconveniences everyone else, as if the rest of us signed up for their life choices.
You likely know the type: the colleague whose PTO takes precedence over that of the childfree members of the team, the family member who expects free, last-minute babysitting, or the friend who asks you to give up your seat at the dinner table so their all-important 5-year-old can sit with the adults in “her” chair.
#4
Kid bumped into me at the grocery store and his mother handled it in the worst way possible
Last weekend I was grocery shopping and I was walking down the aisle when all of a sudden a child that was running between the aisles bumped into me. I guess he must have been around 8 years old.
Now netiher one of us fell or anything, but for the child it was quite the bump, he stumbled backwards a few steps. He looks up and says ”sorry mister”. Just as I was about to say ‘its okay buddy’ his mother shows up behind him, grabs him by the wrists and leads him away. I hear her say “Dont apologise, its his mistake he didnt see you.”
This actually shocked me. This child was behaving perfectly as any polite human being would, yet his mother is steering him towards rude behaviour. The mother has obviously been entitled for who knows how long. Nothing is ever her fault, everyone makes mistakes but her. But it saddens me that this child is now growing up to be just like her. He is learning this entitled behaviour and his politeness is being driven away.
Image source: alii66E, Atlantic Ambience
#5
It’s my birthday today. My husband wanted to take me out to celebrate. Until my roommate blurts out “the baby should go too, since it’s her birthday too. I responded with “YOU should take your daughter out, on her 1st birthday”. Then listed a few free activities that a baby would enjoy, as she argued that she doesn’t have money. That baby has been sitting in her bouncer, alone, in the bedroom, for hours. I feel like if I don’t show the baby some attention, no one will.
Image source: Dreamcrusher5427, PNW Production
#6
My own entitled parents made me listen to 4 hours of online preachers in the effort to “cure my gayness” fml
So for context, I was outed as genderfluid, aromantic/asexual by my brother about 4 months ago. My parents didn’t take it well, and they liked to pretend that nothing happened.
Well, yesterday, my parents came to me and said “it’s time to cure your sin.” I started to panic inside, but only replied “okay, which sin are you talking about?” They said, “your homosexuality.” (FYI, being aro/ace isn’t technically homosexuality, but they don’t care to learn the difference)
They led me to the computer and sat me down. They pulled up an online preacher, and said,”you’ll listen until you no longer feel gay.”
So I sat there. I listened to this guy’s talk, it was about 25 minutes long. My parents came up to me and asked if I, “still felt gay.” I responded that I can’t really change how I feel. They put on another one.
This went on for 4 goddamn hours. They finally gave up. I hope they never try again.
Tl;dr: I’m lgbt, my parents don’t like it. They tried to cure me. It didn’t work. They kept trying for 4 hours.
Fml
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees, Mariela Ferbo
Someone with a sense of entitlement, as Arlin Cuncic writes for Verywell Mind, “believes they deserve special treatment or recognition for achievements they haven’t earned.” But add a kid to the equation, and entitlement can become a whole different breed. As Caroline Bologna writes for HuffPost, citing author Susan Groner, some parents “believe they and their families deserve special treatment, favors, and anything they deem the ‘best.’” For these folks, as Mona Lazar puts it, parenthood can become “a badge that grants special permissions, exemptions, and deference from others,” rather than simply “a responsibility they chose.”
#7
It was the afternoon, and the bus was full. I was sitting in a seat by the aisle when that pregnant woman stepped onto the bus. She told me she needed my seat. No polite question, no please, no hello, just the demand to give up my seat. I explained to her that I had a disability and that I had struggled standing, and that I’d rather not be in pain. That woman began calling me rude and saying that I was trying to harm her and her baby by refusing to get up.
Some other woman then offered her seat. When I got up at my stop, she made a snide remark about how I was surely faking and that I could walk just fine.
Image source: Ol_ymp, Getty Images
#8
Can you use your vacation days to watch our dog while we take a real vacation?
So first a little background. This happened about 3-4 years after I moved out of my parents house and have been living independently. Then one day I get this string of texts from my mom.
Mom: “Hay, how have you been doing? What you up to two weeks from now?”
Me: “I’ve been doing alright, I’ve started lifting weights and exercising more. I don’t think I’m doing anything too exciting next week. Why you ask?”
Mom: “perfect! Me and
Me: “sorry but I can’t just leave for a week”
Mom: “please, the dogs miss you and I’d really hate to put them in the kennel”
Me: “Sorry but I have a job, I can’t just go missing for a week”
Mom: “why can’t you drive to work from my house?”
Me: “because it’s a 2.5hr coummute each way”
Mom: “you have vacation days, right? Just use them”
Me: “no”
Mom: “please. I’d feel really bad about putting
Me: “you obviously don’t feel that bad about doing it”
Then I hear nothing from her until the day before they have their trip.
Mom: “Hay, we’re leaving for our trip today and I was wondering when you were going to be here? I want to show you some things before we leave”
Me: “What part of our last conversation gave you any idea that I agreed to this?”
Mom: “that’s very rude of you and no way to speak to your mother. Now can we expect you here by 5?
And at that point I just put my phone on silent and stopped talking to her.
EDIT: My landlord dosnt allow pets, so I couldnt keep them for a week. Also the dogs went to the kennel and came out just fine. However this all happened a while ago and both dogs have passed sense then. One to stomach cancer, the other to old age :( Ill miss you,
Image source: nagol93, Andriyko Podilnyk
#9
“Change Your Outfit, You’re A Girl.”
Alright so, a few warnings: first post, on mobile, etc. blah blah blah. You get it, you’ve seen these stories before. Gonna try to keep it clean.
LET US BEGIN!
So a few weeks ago I was in a grocery store, right? Nothing unusual. I had a particularly rough day and so I wasn’t in the mood for dressing up, just a blue t-shirt from one of my old schools, shorts, and sneakers. I had just finished getting everything I needed when I got into line. That’s when I saw Ep.
Now, this woman only had two things in her cart. Her toddler, a little boy who was probably around 3, and way, WAAYYYY too much booze. I mean like the whole cart section of the cart was absolutely filled with bottles. Also, worth mentioning that this woman (probably mid thirties) was wearing a hot pink CROP TOP. Alright, that’s pretty bad, but it’s not my business and I’m not in the mood to argue with someone.
She pays for her things and begins to leave, so I begin to do the same. I’m at the card chip reader when I feel a tap on my shoulder. I turn around, and the trouble begins.
Me: hello ma’am, can I help you?
Em: yes, I was wondering if you could change your shirt.
Me: (dumbfounded) I’m sorry, what?
Em: well, blue is not a girls color and I don’t want my son to get the wrong idea about what is acceptable to wear.
Me: I’m sorry, I will not be doing that. If you want your son to learn those types of things you can do it at your house, but I’m allowed to wear whatever I feel like wearing.
Em: oh, don’t be so unladylike! Just change out of that shirt!
Me: I will if you can give me one good reason.
Em: blue is not for girls!
Me: okay well, crop tops aren’t for witches, but you’re here.
At this point I just made sure I had everything and walked away. I heard her mutter something to the cashier as I left but I couldn’t hear her and I honestly don’t care.
Image source: itsamehunny
That doesn’t mean parents should never receive special consideration, of course. In fact, there are plenty of things we can do to make things a little easier for the parents around us. Some families genuinely need special accommodations, and offering one is a perfectly reasonable act of kindness. But willingly offering up your seat on a flight so a family can sit together is very different from being expected to do so. And yet, that’s what entitled parents seem to do best. According to Lazar, “They don’t ask. They presume. And if you don’t comply, you’re framed as selfish, cold, or anti-family.”
#10
Entitled parents try to control my bathroom breaks.
So this is a another church thing. I always went to a youth thing. We stayed at a hotel, went skiing, and had a lot of sermons. We also had adult chaperones to go with us.
I was on my last year there, and I was 18. I had to go to the bathroom so I very quietly, got up, walked to the back and left to the bathroom. The bathroom was 3 feet from the sermon room, so I wasn’t going very far.
When I left the bathroom, an entitled parent was waiting for me.
EP: Where did you go?! Me: The bathroom? EP: Why didn’t you tell anyone?! Me: I didn’t think I needed to. EP: Well you do! You always need to tell us where you’re going! Me: I’m 18. I’m an adult. EP: Not here, you’re not! We are in charge of you. You have to obey us. Me: I can literally go to the gas station across the street and buy cigarettes and a lighter, and you can’t do a single thing to stop me. Turns and walks back into the sermon
15 mins later I went to the bathroom again. I saw her and gave her a small smile as I walked by. She glarded at me.
The reason why I was so snarky? Because these were the same people who couldn’t remember my name and tried to control my reading. Plus my church was stuck up snobs who thought they were better then the other church groups.
Image source: Bluellan
#11
My girlfriend and I don’t have kids, so we have extra “free time,” as we always get told by my cousin, who has 4 kids.
She had been joking around lately and saying we should take care of the children, as she has booked a cruise with her new boyfriend. We didn’t pay any attention to it, as it sounded absurd and just laughed along with her.
At 7 am in the morning, we heard some knocking on the door. We knew it wouldn’t be the postman, as they don’t arrive that early, and we weren’t expecting any visitors.
I go down to check who it is and see my cousin’s 4 kids standing out there, mother nowhere in sight. I open the door and bring them in. They said, “She told us that you would take care of us while she is on her cruise, so we took the bus and came to your house.”
I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears. So I called her immediately, and her phone was off. Called her new boyfriend, and his phone went to voicemail. I called my aunt, and she said that my cousin had told her I agreed to take care of the kids. She didn’t even have the courtesy to drop them off and made them catch the bus on a cold winter day. Thinking of calling child services at this point.
Image source: Fxlearner
#12
My brother surprised me with a trip to Scotland for my birthday. Due to tight finances, it was just the two of us. He is married and has two kids. His wife had said she was happy for me and didn’t mind holding down the fort for a week while we’re on the trip. She and I have never been close, and quite frankly, we just tolerate each other for the sake of keeping the peace.
The trip was amazing, and I loved every second of it. Imagine my surprise when I get a text three days after coming back from my SIL telling me off and calling me rude and ungrateful cause I didn’t send her a text thanking her for “babysitting” on her own and having to do everything around her house for a whole week while I had fun with her husband (yup, that’s exactly how she worded it).
Image source: Relevant_Artichoke24, Yunus Tuğ
Perhaps part of the problem is that parents can understandably see their children as the most important people in their lives. But that doesn’t necessarily make them the most important people in everyone else’s. Lazar calls this “category error,” where “People conflate ‘important to me’ with ‘important to everyone.’” And according to Groner, entitled parents can take that a step further, expecting their child to be treated as “the smartest, most talented child” and fighting with teachers, principals, coaches, or directors when they don’t get that treatment.
#13
My estranged mother thinks she’s entitled to my homemade jelly
My aunt sent me the following text from my estranged mother:
“Let your niece know the honeysuckle is in full bloom. We will not be home tomorrow if she wants to come get some then but I want a couple jars of her strawberry jam in exchange and I think -stepfather’s name- will want some honeysuckle when she makes it.”
Wow, the entitlement! I’d rather collect flowers sprayed with toxins and make jelly out of that. It would still be less toxic than her.
Image source: littlefishsticks, Girl with red hat
#14
Does anyone else’s parents invent favorite foods for you?
my mom is not really good at cooking but instead of improving or acknowledging that her food isn’t really great she invents or imagines that it’s our favorite. she will always say “we need to make your favorite chicken dish” or “that’s your favorite casserole!!” “we haven’t made your favorite soup in a while!” to my sister, dad and me. sometimes we’ll say we don’t really like it and she will insist “but you always liked it so much last time!!” while pouting and acting angry. it’s funny because we just politely eat it and sometimes my dad throws his away in the trash. yet even if we ask her to stop making it or even to make something else she always insists she will make it for us because it’s our birthday or whatever. she also has things like favorite desserts, movies, candy (i hate sugary food), flowers, scents, even animals or cars that she assigns to us. i initially thought it was just whatever she likes and she assumed that we must like it because she does, same with things she dislikes. but the main thing is she seems to have assigned specific things to each family member based on imaginary criteria and she thinks it’s what we like despite having no evidence whatsoever. my sister and i have long stopped telling her what we like or dislike because we know she will just ignore it.
Image source: Sea-Appeal4113
#15
You’re my child, I have the right to contaminate you!
I’m allergic to fish/seafood. It’s not the anaphylactic type of allergy, thank goodness, so I’m not going to parish if I eat some but I do throw up, have a stomach ache and a massive headache for a few hours. Enough fish/seafood and I break out in small red hives over my arms.
My mother didn’t believe it and as a child, I couldn’t stand up to her properly. She’d force me to eat stuff with seafood or fish in it to prove I wasn’t allergic, then ignore me as I was sick.
One day, she held a dinner party. I was dressed up beautifully and trotted out to parade before the guests. At the time, I was around about 9, precocious for my age and absolutely fed up with my mother making me sick. When she held out a fish cutlet (fish cooked with vegetables, rolled into a ball, covered in batter and fried) for me to eat, I saw my chance.
Me, loudly: “I can’t eat that, I’m allergic to fish.”Mother: “No, you’re not. Eat it.”Me: “I am allergic! I’ll throw up!”
No Asian mother will back down in front of guests for fear of looking like she can’t discipline her child. My mother grabbed the fish cutlet, shoved it to my mouth and said in her most firm voice of command, “EAT.”
So I ate it.
Cut to about ten minutes later. I go up to my mother and tug on her sari to get attention.
Me: “I don’t feel well– ” BARF.
I vomited on her, on the expensive carpet and in full view of all the guests. My mother has a reputation for being a kind, generous, charitable and very religious woman so in front of all the guests, she couldn’t do anything except act sympathetic and send me off to bed to recover.
She never made me eat fish or seafood again.
Image source: Arkonsel, Getty Images
And sure, there’s nothing wrong with being your child’s biggest cheerleader. But that doesn’t mean everyone else is equally invested—or that they’re obligated to be. As Bologna quotes psychotherapist Perri Shaw Borish, “It’s important for children to feel special in their parents’ eyes but they don’t need to feel special in everyone’s eyes.”
#16
EM tells me I can’t use sign language at home because she won’t learn it
S
So I’ve been told to share this. Not sure if anyone will be interested.
This is about my adoptive mother. My adoptive parents are British citizens who moved to my country in the EU.
They adopted me actually expecting mental disabilities but I was just profoundly deaf. You would think that would be easier.
So I grow up, I get enrolled in deaf schools where I learn sign language.
But my mother decides it’s too hard for her to learn sign language, and actually bans me from using it in the house. I had to mime or point at things until I could start writing, upon which I carried around a notebook everywhere. If I did try to sign, I was called disrespectful for not including her in the conversation.
In a strange way, this made my written language skills very good, as well as my lip reading skills, which many deaf people have challenges with.
It was very difficult and upsetting living with her. My adoptive father was nice but he just listened to whatever she wanted, so he became a bad parent too.
I went to university and limited contacting them. The one time I tried to visit them for the holidays, I returned to a house with a stranger family.
My adoptive parents had moved back to Britain without telling me.
Who does that?
Image source: findipil, Kevin Malik
#17
19/yo has no privacy from her parents!
Decided I wanted to order myself a ahem personal massager on amazon. got myself a nice lil adult toy. literally just a piece of silicone shaped like male private parts. that’s it. it arrived at my house and i took it to my room, my mom and sister begging to know what was inside.
i told them “this is private. it’s something only for me.”
my mom goes “well what if it’s something you’re not supposed to have!!!” (she probably would consider an adult toy to be something too adult for me, unfortunately)
told her, she’s just gonna have to trust me on that, that i wouldn’t be that stupid as to have something illegal shipped directly to my house.
mom: “but you don’t get to have any privacy from your mother!!”
very small, stupid phrase, but it kind of scared me. at what age do i become my own person?
they still don’t know i have it, as they finally let it go, but it put me on edge. & she wonders why i don’t have full trust in her.
feel it’s also worth mentioning that she finally sat me down to have “the talk” about a month before i left for college. had to break it to her that i had, in fact, already been intimately active, which she took as a personal insult. not quite sure why she’s so obsessed with my body (especially my private parts)
Image source: potcollage21, Polina Tankilevitch
#18
My parents took me out to dinner to question my political views
My parents started harassing me about voting. I told them I was going to. Then they keep bugging me about who I’m voting for. I shut them down and as we were leaving the restaurant my father yells “If you love us you will vote for our president!” Of course everyone in the restaurant thought this was hilarious.
Image source: kittylebowski, Edmond Dantès
But sometimes, this seems to come from a more self-focused place, when the line between parent and child starts to get blurry. Psychotherapist Noel McDermott told Bologna that “the entitlement is projected onto the child as a set of expectations and belief in perfectionist views of the child.”
He also noted that “any criticism of the child will be a criticism of the parent,” suggesting that some parents may have a hard time separating their own sense of self from their child’s behavior or achievements. And that line gets blurry, the entitlement can run in both directions: some parents don’t just expect the outside world to accommodate their children—they also expect their children to accommodate their own wants and expectations.
#19
Ate age 9 I was forced to stay home from our 3 day school trip because Entitled Parents and it broke my heart and had lasting effects on my life
S
As a child I was enrolled in a Washington DC private school, so kids of politicians, diplomats, lawyers, doctors etc. The school charged an insane amount for tuition, expected parents to pay thousands extra in fees/donations and took the kids on their choice of 4 2-week trips (Art in Europe, Skiing in New Hampshire, Scuba Diving and Biology in Austrailia) every year that cost tens of thousands.
One girls’ mom bought a darkroom and camera equipment for the school so her daughter could learn photography. These parents and their kids were beyond entitled. My parents could afford my tuition, but that was a stretch for them so we weren’t viewed as being especially valuable to the school.
My school was taking each grade on a 3 day trip that they got us psyched up for all year. The teacher asked each child to list their 5 top choices for roommates.
The week before the trip my mom got a call from the principal. I was nosy so I picked up too and listened in on the conversation. Basically, she said: “Well, none of the kids want your daughter in their cabin. They don’t like her. We suggested that it would be a nice thing to do but the parents didn’t think their children should be forced to be with someone they disliked. We don’t have enough cabins to put her in one by herself, so you should just keep her home” . Just to clarify, I was not a bad kid. I got fairly good grades. I was shy. I was quiet and dressed like a nerd because I didn’t know better. Girls in my class were already wearing makeup and had a very clear cut “code of coolness” that I just didn’t understand.
I was devastated. 9 years old, completely heartbroken, in tears. They “didn’t want their children to be uncomfortable”. But its ok for any 9 year old girl to know that no one likes her and her school doesn’t care how she feels? I refused to go back to school. I was so ashamed, I felt shattered and stupid and worthless. That was the beginning of a down slide into depression. I had been told by those kids for years that I was worthless, stupid, ugly and one year I did a report on being adopted and let me tell you the kids had a field day with that. But the realization that not one single person was in my corner, not even the teachers, it just broke me. I believed them all, I was worthless. At age 12 my parents put me in an intense residential treatment program for depression, anxiety and other things, and this experience was the beginning of my depression and distrust of people.
I am now 35 and I have a good life, wonderful friends, great kids, and I foster all kinds of abandoned and unwanted animals. I know the value of kindness and try to help others every chance I get. Life is good, I am loved and I am happy but I still get choked up thinking back to that phone call.
Edited for typo and because I misstated the tuition cost originally and someone wondered about that. Thanks so much for how kind everyone is being btw and I’m so sorry that so many of you were treated badly.
Image source: Mother0fPancakes
#20
My mom just “upgraded” her wedding ring because my engagement ring was “too nice.”
S
Title says it all.
My now fiancé said that my mom told her husband that she wanted to upgrade hers the moment she saw the ring my fiancé picked for me when he asked for their blessing. “Time for an upgrade!” Is exactly what she said. It’s been a few weeks and they went to get a quote on her ring (which at first I was fine with and kind of teased her because I thought it was silly she was jealous) to trade it in. I told her as long as it didn’t look like mine and they both confirmed it wouldn’t be as she liked a different cut. Well she came out with a massive similar shaped stone with a huge/thick band made of smaller diamonds( but still larger than average, mind you.) they sent all us a photo of it, and it’s nuts how much they spent on it. When I asked her why she really needed such a large piece she told me I didn’t deserve to have a larger ring than hers because I’m not even married yet, so they agreed to get her a bigger one because she “earned it.” First of all, I think this is insane to equate your self worth to a ring, but what? And secondly, they said they had been having money problems and the amount they spent seems irresponsible. I just wanted to vent a little and see if anyone has had something similar happen.
Edit: took out some specific details that might identify me if this gets too big. Also thanks for the awards! I am going to let this roll off my back now, and just enjoy the engaged life and wedding planning with (hopefully) as little drama possible.
Image source: 42020grad
#21
Mother of bride forgets it isn’t her wedding.
As I kid I would often be working at my dad’s workplace – he was an off-premise caterer and an event planner and would often be hired to put together lavish wedding parties. Huge feasts, cheese and fruit tables 40 feet long, lots of wine, sometimes multiple pigs for both an afternoon and an evening roast, lots of fancy people wanting fancy parties, paying a ton of money and expecting the world to revolve around them.
One event in particular stood out because when the bride to be and her mother came in to go over details they had some rather heated disagreements over some really, really stupid crap. My dad would just sit there quietly, not taking sides and patiently wait for people to work out the differences, but one argument came to an interesting and final conclusion.
The mother of the bride was arguing about the specific shade the decorative ribbons and icing trim on the cake should be. Up until that point she had proven herself incapable of letting her daughter have the final say in anything, from the menu to the plate garnishes, to the time the meal was to start, the mother was insisting that she have her way on everything. The daughter was gritting her teeth and just grinding through it, but when her mother started to fuss about the exact shade of off-light-green-no-that’s-too-light-no-that’s-too-dark the bride snapped.
She loudly and firmly stated “mother, if you don’t knock it off right this instant I am going to disinvite you from the wedding. This is my day and while I value your input the decisions will be mine.”
She then turned to my dad, looked him squarely in the eyes and said “I will be signing your check, you work for me. Nothing is decided until I say so. If my mother tries to plan or change anything you are to call me immediately. I do not expect you will have any problems with that.”
My dad simply said “not at all,” and they got back to planning the wedding.
Image source: TheQuarantinian
Perhaps that’s why it’s worth remembering that having children is a responsibility, not a credential. As Lazar puts it, “Many people consider their children their biggest achievement. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but producing the children is not the achievement. Raising them right is.” And that doesn’t look like “Change my child’s grade” or “Someone else will clean that up, sweetie.” It means teaching them to handle frustration, accept consequences, and solve problems without expecting the world to bend around them.
#22
EM thinks she owns her daughters dorm room and can control who comes in.
S
I used to work as a desk assistant in a dorm room building for my university. Basically my job was to help if a student locked their key inside, or wanted to put a work order in.
One day I just sat down for the 8pm-12am shift and I see a very pissed off middle aged Karen approaching me. I knew it was family weekend, and that’s why she was probably in there, but I didn’t know what would come next. Also if anyone ever stayed in a dorm room, you know they are not large (usually)
EM: entitled mom
Me: me
D: poor daughter
H: husband
EM: CAN YOU HELP ME, CAN YOU HELP??
Me: Maybe, what’s seems to be the issue
EM: ME AND MY HUSBAND ARE TRYING TO SLEEP AND OUR DAUGHTERS ROOMMATE IS UP, AND HER ROOMATES BOYFRIEND STOPPED BY AND LEFT HIS SHOES ON THE FLOOR!
Me: (me thinking why the hell didn’t you get a hotel) Well, ma’am, half of the room belongs to her roommate, I can’t stop them from being awake at 8pm, I can’t even leave this desk.
EM: WELL YOU NEED TO GET SOMEONE HERE RIGHT NOW THAT FAN FIX THIS! HER ROOMMATE KNEW WE WERE STAYING SO WE NEED THAT ROOM!
Me: Her roommate has a right to be there and is under no obligation to leave, if anything she is being nice by not complaining that you are taking up her space.
[D enters crying]
D: Mom stop and come outside right now, I told you wouldn’t like this and you didn’t listen, and now you are ruining this visit
[they both go outside]
[H enters]
H: sighs Please tell me I’m not the only one who’s wife did this… of course I am… mutters about they should have gotten a hotel as he goes outside.
In short a mom thought she could kick her roommate out of the dorm room so she and her husband could use it as their personal hotel.
I feel sorry for everyone but the mom, actually being in that room must have been hell, and I still wonder to this day where she wanted that guy to put his shoes other than the floor.
UPDATE: My first gold! Thank you stranger!
Image source: sloppybl***bs69
#23
My dad always eats my food even when I was in the hospital
My father has a weird history with food and has a tendency to eat my food. A few instances stand out.
First was the time I was in the hospital following a heart procedure and I was in the ICU. My dad was saying me and my mom need to lose weight (I was/am 5’3 and 110lbs) he offered to get me food from a restaurant and I agreed. He came back with two withered salads for me and and my mom. The hospital brought me some baked ziti and potatoes while I was getting an X-ray done. He ate my entire plate provided by the hospital and left me a salad with no topping or dressing
Another time I had a student from work get me a pretty large fruit basket as a thank you gift. My brother and father ate the ENTIRE THING without even leaving me a grape. They never asked if they could have any.
For my then boyfriends birthday I baked him a pie. My brother and father ate the entire thing while I was getting dressed.
On my own birthday he used to ask where I wanted to go (thank GOD I haven’t lived with him in years) and then say he didn’t want to go there and would ultimately pick his own favorite place to go even though I didn’t like the places he did. He sabotaged my engagement party by canceling my reservation at a particular restaurant and changing it to a restaurant that he wanted.
These are just food related stories. I have plenty more horror stories about my parents. My mom justifies everything my father has ever done and somehow blames me in every instance!
EDIT Hello thank you for your kind and funny comments and the awards it seriously made my whole day! Just wanted to say that these stories are old. I moved out almost 5 years ago. I did get married – we eloped and we had no wedding. I am low contact with my parents and they aren’t really in my life anymore. I have also been working with a therapist that specializes in trauma. Thanks again
Image source: [deleted]
#24
Stepmom Wears White to the Wedding
TL;DR Stepmother wears white to a wedding, bride tells her she’s rude
So I was at a wedding today that was a mess from the word go. The bride was beautiful, it was hot as hell, and yet she still shone.
Her groom was 35 minutes late TO THE WEDDING VENUE, but she didn’t let that bother her.
Their kids (they were married before to each other,) kept talking and walking around, once the 3 year old almost toppled into the pond. The bride was graceful and all smiles.
It was mentioned that this was an unplugged wedding, but her dad, and his mom BOTH stood up and took photos interrupting the ceremony. The bride laughed and carried on.
It appeared it was going to be a perfect day, then she saw her step mom. The 70-something lady was wearing a white gown!!!! Who does that? Seriously! I was appalled by it, and I even text messaged my husband (who wasn’t there,) beforehand to tell him! The bride refused (understandably,) to talk to the lady! She (the entitled mother,) made a huge deal that “MY DAUGHTER won’t talk to me today, and it BREAKS MY HEART!”
The bride was epic though, she finally looked at the 70+ baby, and said “My 3 year old knows that you don’t make scenes like that in public without repercussions!” The EM acted shocked and said “Well I don’t know what you mean!” The beautiful bride just said “You know full well that you don’t wear white to a wedding, so sit down, shut up, and have fun, or leave!” I was impressed!
Not as climatic as some, but it was amazing in person!
Edit: There seems to be some confusion, so I’ll attempt to clear a few things up.
I am not the bride, I haven’t been a bride in well over a decade
I realize in some cultures this is not a big deal, even within the USA, however in my area of the United States, this is considered rude, and disgusting behavior, and since her stepmother has been her stepmom for 20+ years, she knew this wasn’t appropriate. It is commonly known by the MAJORITY of people that women don’t wear all white gowns to a wedding. It was not a traditional ball gown, but a gown nonetheless. White is reserved for the bride only, and it’s considered rude, and a slight to the bride to wear white.
I worded it poorly, it should’ve read “Their kids…” as the 40+ year old couple were married before to each other, and had multiple children together
This is indeed my experience, I’m sure there’s been other stories about people wearing white, maybe even a mom/mother-in-law/stepmom/cousin/sister/friend, but I experienced this yesterday, if were going to rip off someone else’s story it would’ve been more epic than the daughter just telling her stepmother to shut up, seriously!
I wrote this on my cell, sounds like the formatting blew, sorry, I don’t post much on here! So I updated my formatting and added TL;DR
Image source: mybatchofcrazy
As Lazar adds, “You don’t get moral credit for creating dependency. You get responsibility, and that responsibility is not transferable. It doesn’t spill into restaurants, airplanes, workplaces, or strangers’ lives unless you force it there—and we all know people don’t enjoy coercion.”
Parents can ask for consideration, support, and the occasional helping hand. What they can’t reasonably assume is that everyone else is obligated to rearrange their lives around their child. Your child may be the center of your universe. That’s perfectly normal. But it doesn’t mean they have to become the center of everyone else’s.
#25
EM tries to get me fired for being gay
I (21 FtM) work at a convenience store/gas station in a pretty conservative section of my city. As the title implies, I’m gay. Gayer than a treeful of monkeys on nitrous oxide. I’m discreet at work around customers, but I’d answer some of my coworker’s questions, since I’m the first openly trans gay guy most people meet.
At the time, I’d only been working there for about 1.5 months, and corona wasn’t a thing yet.
One specific coworker, S, was asking about my boyfriend, A. I’m always delighted to gush about him, so, I did. S did her usual “aww, that’s so sweet you two are cute” type thing, we both went back to doing our jobs, and the rest of the shift only had normal gas station nonsense. All was well.
Or was it?
S’s mom had apparently heard about me talking to S about my man somehow and was out for blood. She’s a literal Karen, haircut and everything, only very aggressively Texan. She’s also a military wife. This is EM.
EM came storming in the next day with S and dragged the GM outside. I wasn’t working that day, so I don’t have specific dialogue, only the gist of what GM told me later when I worked next.
Outside, EM started yelling at GM about how I’m disgusting and going to taint her daughter because I’m gay and don’t have a disco stick, culminating in telling him he needed to fire me because of the conversation S and I had had. Poor S was standing there also, probably wanting to melt into the ground as her mom reamed out her boss (doubt it’s the first or the last time it’s happened). GM somehow mollified EM and got her to leave, so everyone could go back to normal.
My next shift, GM pulls me aside and asked for my side of events. I told him that I was just answering a question S had asked. Then, he told me about the meeting with EM and asks me to be more careful with phrasing to keep things hush hush. Didn’t get fired, or even written up. Still work there, so does S (who is bi and out by the way).
Oh, one thing I forgot to mention.
EM is a lesbian.
Image source: madmaxfurryroad
#26
My mom expects me, and guilt trips me, to come over to her house multiple times a week. I’m 25.
For the record I’m 25, I’ve moved out and live with my girlfriend. My mother is constantly smothering me and making me feel bad about not wanting to go over to her house every single week. Calls me and yells at me over the phone guilt trips me etc. Sometimes I just want to chill at my own place and not have to do anything social. I try talking to her about how I feel and she just says I’m a bad son and I should feel ashamed for how I “treat her”. I just don’t know what to do it’s like this for my brother too and the guilt tripping just gives me anxiety I really can’t do it anymore. I’m not obligated to do anything I don’t want to and I know that but I just wish she would get it. Sorry if this is a rambling post I just wanted somewhere to vent if you read this thanks for reading I love you
EDIT: Dang this really took off! Thank you all for the comments, advice, and links to support groups this has been very helpful. I am working with my brother on laying down some ground rules and hopefully this will help her understand what she is doing. I appreciate this sub for everything!
Image source: [deleted]
#27
Do anyone else’s parents like to tell their kids about how if they do something that in any way disrespects them (raising voice, dressing in a non-approved way, talking back, correcting them on a topic) that they will end up alone and have no friends/love/good things/money in their future as punishment/karma ?? Is there like a term for this tactic or a phenomenon or reason for it??
Image source: PracticalInternet230
#28
Entitled MIL ruined relationship with my husband because “hE dOeSnT dO eNoUgh” and he owes her “bEcAuSe I’m HiS mOThEr”
She also ruined his relationship with his brother because MIL constantly tells him my husband doesn’t do enough.
How can I help fix this??? More info….
My husband works 50 hours a week and travels out of town often, has other property, vehicles, our own family and house to take care of…. we never ever ask MIL for anything. We take her out for dinner and pay once or twice a month and buy her nice things on Mother’s Day and her bday and buy her things she needs like recently special bulbs, a walker, portable potty….
His brother works part time, lives in his friends basement, just got a car from MIL and she pays his auto insurance, gas plus for his phone and health insurance. He takes her garbage out, changes light bulbs, cooks for her once a week, does other chores for her.
So apparently she has been complaining to his brother about how my husband doesn’t do enough and how we didn’t visit her during covid(!?). Now brother said he is never talking to us again.
My husband spoke to her and she basically doesn’t think she did anything wrong. And she actually lied about the scene at first to try to defend the brother.
Image source: LittleSisterBinx
#29
My mother thinks she’s entitled to our high school diploma.
I (14 non-binary) was talking to my mom (43 cis f) yesterday after my brothers high school graduation and I noticed his diploma was sitting on the dining room table and I thought he just left it so I ask, “hey mom, brother left his diploma! Do you want me to call him to pick it up or do you want me to walk to our other house and drop it off?” Which my mom replied with “neither, the diploma is mine” .. which did catch me off guard a little but I managed to mutter out “what..?” And she said AND I QUOTE “I DESERVE my kids high school diploma’s because I birth y’all and raised y’all. So it’s my actchivement”.. y’all right then and there I was not able to deny how manipulative my mother is anymore.
Image source: NegativeRemove8173
#30
My ‘Mother’ thinks she entitled to one of my properties lol.
S
I haven’t seen my since I was 16, and we were in court. So 19years I haven’t had any contact with the ‘Mother’.
She hired a PI to find me and I still refuse to talk to her I even have my lawyer send her a formal letter of no-contact and threatened her with a restraining order she sent this email to me though my work email. I shorten it but basically it said
To (my name) this is (her name) your mother. I thought you would have matured by now and came and apologise to me and your father for what you put us through, Because of you your father lost his teaching career and we had to sell our house. however it has come to my knowledge that you own some properties in (my area) so it’s only right if you give us one of them as an apology (one of my most expensive properties) would be a good fit for us. As soon as you hand over the keys to (property) we can finally able to start to heal and get past this misunderstanding that you blow out of proportion.
I hope you come to the right decision (her name).
I just can’t stop laughing at this. Like No bitch I’m not giving you anything. This is just another bit of evidence to help me get a restraining order against she
Image source: Aging_gay_man
#31
EM joins our Skype call after we end her son repeatedly in minecraft.
I was playing on a minecraft server with 5 friends at the time this happened and this new kid joined our game and our Skype call. He kept breaking our builds and demanding we give him stuff.
We originally decided to ban him, but we wanted to have some fun, so we kept ending him. The Skype call was basically 6 guys laughing and a little kid screaming, calling us hackers.
We were talking on Skype when EM called.
“LET MY SON PLAY ON THE SERVER, YOU UNGRATEFUL JERKS!”
“No,” we all said at the same time.
“MY HUSBAND IS A LAWYER AND HE WILL SUE YOU AND I WILL CALL THE POLICE FOR HARASSMENT!”
“Shut up, lady!”
“DON’T YOU TALK TO ME LIKE THAT! MY SON DESERVES ALL YOUR ITEMS MORE THAN ALL OF YOU COMBINED!”
“get lost, woman!”
“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SWEAR! ONLY ADULTS ARE ALLOWED TO USE THAT KIND OF LANGUAGE!”
One of us makes a christian minecraft server meme and she gets really pissed.
“HOW DARE YOU INSULT MY RELIGION! YOU ARE ALL GOING TO HELL!”
“ALRIGHT. WHERE DO YOU LIVE?”
We start making up addresses like “69 st” and “420 get lost ave”.
“THAT’S IT! I’M LEAVING!”
“About time.”
She left and blocked us.
Me and my friends still joke about that incident.
Edit: Thanks for the awards!
Edit edit: to all you people from Pyro’s video, yes, I am Pielord.
Image source: do_you_like_my_name
#32
Telling me my “move” when she is in my home is so delicious.
S
When we were growing up my mom would often stand in front of where we were sitting and say “Move”. This was meant to indicate that she wanted us to move so that she could sit where we were sitting. I always found this really disrespectful, and I remember making that argument to my mom when I was a kid. She told me that when I had my own house, I can tell her to move.
So I do. Whenever there is a gathering of people at my home when my mom is there, I make a point of walking up to her where she’s sitting, and saying “Move.” so that other people notice.
Of course somebody usually comments or asks what I am doing. And then I will playfully explain how this was a thing my mom used to do, and that she said I could do it to her when I bought my own house, so that’s what I’m doing! Ha ha ha ha isn’t that hilarious?? Aren’t I cheeky??
I make a joke out of it and everyone laughs. But my mom has to wear that grin that was constantly plastered on my face growing up whenever my mom decided to insult me around other people and pretend it was a joke. Inside I know she is absolutely livid, because it’s literally the rudest thing I’m willing to do to another person.
Image source: [deleted]
#33
You can’t have a chest bigger than mine!
I’m adopted and my adoptive mother has always been very thin. She’s currently a size 6 and freaking out that she’s morbidly obese.
Needless to say I did not have the best relationship to food and weight growing up. I hit puberty early and blossomed with hips, backside and chest.
By the time I was 14, I was 130 lb with rather large chest. I was measured as a DDD at a bra store
My mother refused to believe this and completely freaked out because it was utterly unreasonable that mine were bigger than hers.
I would have to cup my chest with my hands to prevent them from spilling out of the bra when I bent over. I couldn’t run or jump without them bouncing out.
My mother thought this meant that I needed an underwire bra and so she bought me a bunch and insisted I wear them, rather than be less painful non wired bras.
Do you have any idea how uncomfortable it is to be wearing and A cup when you’re a DDD?
I literally have scars under my breast and it decides of them from the underwire digging in so deeply. It’s been years and I’m still not over it. I’m still very bitter and upset. Every time I look at myself naked in the mirror, I see those scars on my side and I get angry
Image source: [deleted]
#34
My mother who didn’t raise thinks that she is entitled to a mother-in-law suite when I buy a home.
S
Quick backstory: my mother didn’t raise me and her parents did. She’s always chosen guys and partying over me and my siblings. This is why CPS has taken all 3 of her kids away. Once I became an adult joined the military she would hit me up every couple of months asking me to give her different sums of money. She works but it’s a BS job. Eventually I asked her why doesn’t she get a real job and her response, “because I would be miserable doing that. Here I got to talk trash to people and have fun.” That’s all good if you can pay your bills, but she can’t. She’s done the same thing to my sister who was also in the military.
Anyway, I talk to her roughly 3 or 4 times a year. Last week she was asking me when I finish school where I will be moving to. I told her I don’t know. Her response was “well wherever you go, you know I need a mother-in-law suite to stay at.” My response was no I don’t. After that, I got bombarded with how my generation doesn’t know anything about respect and how I wasn’t raised properly (mind you I was raised by the same people as her), also how my dad wanted an abortion and if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here. After all that I said thanks, but I’m still never going to have an in-law suite for you. “Well enjoy your life,” is the last thing she said before hanging up. I’m sure in a couple months she’ll call asking for something again.
Sorry this so long.
Image source: Mfr1988
#35
You don’t wear a bra, grounded.
S
I’m not sure if this counts but here you go. My parents are a special brand of stupid, this happened a few weeks ago so bare with me.
Me: 16F
Mom:43
I was sitting in my room doing schoolwork when my mom came in. Now in my room, I have my privacy. I wasn’t in a google meet or anything or in class (I take online classes) so I wasn’t wearing a bra. Now because of my chest size, 38E, It’s very noticeable when I’m not wearing a bra unless I was wearing an oversized shirt, which I normally do even if I am wearing one.
My mom came into my room and when she noticed that I wasn’t wearing a bra she began yelling at me, telling me I should be more of a lady. I kind of just sat there and stared at her before going back to my schoolwork. She began to yell at me even more for ignoring her and slammed my computer shut so I had to listen to her. I didn’t even get a word in to tell her to leave me alone, she just said, “From now on, if you don’t wear a bra you’re grounded.”
Now, normally I do wear them but mine are a little too small at the moment, and my parents keep putting me off to get new ones so they’re very uncomfortable to wear. I’m unsure if I’m complaining for no reason or if my mom is just trying to find something new to yell at me for. Advice?
Edit: Many one many people are asking me why I don’t get one myself. It’s because I don’t have access to my accounts. My parents keep my debit cards in their wallets and then take those with them to work. The only time I ever get them is if I’m going out with friends, and even then they monitor what I get, or if I’m with them and they’re standing right there. No I haven’t done anything to warrant this. I’m actually a penny pincher and hide cash in my room, maybe like twenty bucks, so I don’t have the urge to spend it and it’s a surprise for later.
Edit 2: Thank you everyone for your help and kind words, I’ll be sure to update when I have more news for you. Right now I managed to convince my mom to take me out to get at least one bra, however I still have to wait a few weeks for it.
Final Edit: This is the last update. I’ve taken many people’s advice to fast track the shopping trip and over all just being petty by wearing the bras on my head like ears whenever I’m asked to put one on. My mother took me out and got me bras that actually fit. Thank you again for all your love and support!
Image source: No_Possession_9486
#36
My homophobic entitled mother learns the truth about me in the best way ever.
S
So I just found this reddit and I was reading some of the stories, and I was like, “hey I’ve got one!” Well here it is. My mom was and still is a crazy homophobic protester, like the one that’s at a pride festival with an offensive sign. She even told gay couples they couldn’t be like that because they might scar me. Anyways this was the summer after I graduated high school and was moving on to college, I had a boyfriend (we’re still together) and I always told my mom he was just a close friend. Then my mom told me we were going to go protest at a pride festival. I had had enough, so I began to think of a master plan. First I put on rainbow colored clothes, then put on some black pants and a hoodie, and made a protester sign with two layers so I could peel off the first. When we arrived at the festival I took out my sign and stood with the other protesters, once my mom came over I ran over to the parade, took off my hoodie and pants, revealing the rainbow outfit. Man I will never forget the look on her face! Then I peeled off the first layer of the sign which made it say, “HI MOM!” That was the best day of my life! My mom just walked away, got into her car and drove away. Even though I had to wait half an hour for my friend to come pick me up, I still remember that day as the greatest day of my life. here’s the picture of me at the parade.
Image source: 712610
#37
How I came out to my entitled dad
My Entitled Dad is a hardcore conservative and hardcore Christian. I’m very much neither of these things. He invited me over to family dinner Sunday night, and I was hesitant to go, being it was two days before the election. I decided to put aside politics in favor of family and love, and opted to avoid all topics around the subject during dinner, knowing it was an emotional and incendiary subject for all of us. Dad, however, did not. He couldn’t resist, and started talking about the Trump rally he attended. I sighed and let it pass. At the end of the evening, I also received a heavy guilt trip about why I don’t come over to their house very often.
The next morning, I texted him. I tried to be honest, and told him the reason I don’t come over very often was because he couldn’t avoid talking politics, despite him knowing how much it bothered me.
He responded back saying, “I will not be muffled in my own house!” He said the decision to avoid the subject, or avoid seeing him was mine. “I guess your sister will tell you when I’ve died.”
Muffled? I was enraged, thinking of all the things I’ve hid about myself for 40 years, afraid of encountering his rage around his religion. I had enough. I decided to shoot him a text with a long list of the things about myself I’ve kept “muffled” from him for my entire life:
Bisexual Polyamorous relationship Medical stuff smoker Wiccan Had an abortion My boyfriend I’ve dated for 8 years (dad disapproves)
I told him I’ve muffled more about myself than I’ve ever showed him, to the point of I don’t even know how to talk to him, for all the topics I’ve got to avoid.
After dropping all those bombshells in a single text…..I haven’t heard back from him.
Image source: ShirazGypsy
#38
My dads girlfriend thinks she can tell me what to do
I know the title makes me seem like the entitled one, but hear me out. My dads girlfriend of about 8 months now got really mad at me this morning because I said I didn’t want to mow the lawn today. Granted it isn’t hard work, but I have a lot of other things I have to do today. I have to go to my neighbors and help her with her sprinklers because she physically can’t do it herself because of her age and her physical problems, I have to help my girlfriends dad move a ton of stuff to storage, and I also have to go into work today because one of my friends called off sick and I told him I’d cover for him. I told her I’d just do it tomorrow because it’s easy work and she lost her mind saying how I have to do what she says. I tell her that if she wants it done so badly that HER son can do it. (He’s 15 and does nothing around the house besides making messes that I have to clean). She gets even more mad and starts yelling at me that I need to give her my phone, my iPad, my switch and every other electronic that I own. I tell her to eat shit, I didn’t like that I did but she was pissing me off, and I went out to go let my chickens out like I usually do every morning. Can someone tell me if I was in the wrong for saying that I’ll just do it tomorrow? Or is she the crazy one?
Edit 1: So I talked to her a little bit ago, and I told her flat out that if things don’t change in the house that I will talk to my dad about charging you rent. I told her that I wasn’t ok with how she was trying to push me around and that if it continued I would stop doing anything she needs. She tried to talk over me a few times but I raised my voice the a way a teacher would to get everyone’s attention and it shut her up really quick. I think we came to an agreement, but just in case I had a voice recording of the whole conversation that I had with her. So if I have to, I will show it to my dad and let him decide.
Edit 2: This is just an update from my other edit. I had a talk with my dad, his girlfriend, and her son. I explained to my dads girlfriend that I have been super busy with work and many other things and I asked if either her or her son could maybe help me around the house. She said that her and her son would help when necessary and she apologized for how she’s been acting while she’s been with my dad and I. So far she’s been fine, has been helping me with different things, has been helping me with cooking, and she is even looking for a job nearby. Her son is now starting to take more initiative and has offered to do part of the mowing on the weekends. I’m surprised that she apologized but I’m still a little iffy with her because people can change pretty easily. Hopefully things get better and so far things have been better
Image source: Nithes124
#39
NMom didn’t listen to the carbon monoxide alarm.
S
Hi. It’s currently 3 am and atm I am sitting in the back of my moms car because the monoxide alarm went off a whole THREE TIMES before she got my family out. I was basically begging her to get us out and she scolded me because apparently her intelligence was insulted because I told her we shouldn’t be ignoring it. What does she do? Scold me and tell me to go back to bed. 15 minutes later the alarm goes off again. Of course it does. By the time I’m getting dressed and telling my brother to get out of the house, she finally decides to tell us to leave. As if we weren’t gonna do that. Keep in mind that I(14 years old) had to get my brother ready to leave because she thought opening the windows would keep us safe. She’s been neglectful before but this is a ne low. I’m already nauseous and in pain and when I tell her this, she gets angry again at me because apparently I sounded too aggressive.
Sorry for venting about it here. I’m just sick of her acting like this it’s disgusting. She could’ve gotten my brother and the rest of us hurt.
Image source: angelphobiic
#40
“YOUR SISTER ONLY TURNS 5 ONCE!” Well I only turned 13 once.
So, my parents are not as bad as other parents, but with how many times stuff like this has happened I think this story belongs here.
I got in trouble for having a migraine on my own birthday. Let me explain how, It was my 13th birthday and my sister never shut up. I asked her to stop, she didn’t. I got a screaming migraine. 4 days later it’s my sister’s birthday. Since I still had the migraine I didn’t want to be nice to my sister.
Me:”I’m sorry SHE gave me this migraine”
My Dad:”It’s your fault because YOU yelled at her so much” (mind you I didn’t yell at her at all)
My mom:”Go up to my room NOW!”
A few moments later and a “stern talking to” I’m in my room crying my eyes out.
TL;DR:I got in trouble for having a migraine on my own birthday even though it was my sister’s fault.
Edit: Okay I know this is cringey, but I have to thank the kind strangers who gave me an award.
Edit 2: I just want to clear things up, where I said “I didn’t want to be nice to her” is because I was being forced to be overly nice to her. Another thing is, where I mentioned the migraine last 4 days it had calmed down into a headache by my sister’s birthday, but it got worse because of the yelling. I have also seen people saying migraine’s can’t be caused by loud noises, while I dont know if this is true or not I have been having migraines for a while now. Also, I have seen stuff about how the oldest child is always the one in trouble, I am not the oldest I’m actually a middle child. Hopefully this cleared things up for people.
Edit 3: Okay I want to clear another thing up, my dad usually isn’t like this. He just was annoyed at me and has been suffering from anger issues his entire life, he has gotten it taken care of but only a few times it shows. I also want to mention I also have anger issues and when I get mad I usually end up crying because I feel bad. That is what happend on my sister’s birthday. I apologized and I went back to my room with my electronics taken away for the day. I also looked into how migraines happen, Hormonal changes in women, sleep changes, stress to which I was suffer form all of those at that time. Mind you I am in no way an expert.
Edit 4(I didn’t want to make this many edits): I’ve seen some comments saying that I only avoided my sister in her birthday just to be petty, to where those comments are wrong, I locked myself in my room only going out for the essentials.
Image source: [deleted]
#41
Entitled Grandmother LITERALLY Beats Me In Ikea Because I Was Dehydrated!
S
This happened when I was 11.
My Grandmother, she HATES me because she hates my biological father, and often takes out her hate for him on me.
Note: She passed a few years ago, so no more harassment from her.
Anyway, on my mother’s birthday, Mum was taken to Ikea by my aunt, my grandmother, my uncle, and my great aunt. Me, my cousin, my two sisters (I am the middle child of the house) are the kids being dragged along.
We had spent about 3 hours in Ikea going around and picking stuff out for Mum, and I start to feel dizzy. My cousin helps me, and I ask if we can get a drink because my thoat feels dry. My grandmother glares at me, and the other adults were too busy talking to notice. I was forced to be quiet.
I tried asking my aunt after 20 minutes as I felt awful. My throat was dry, my head was throbbing, and I felt dizzy. Grandmother said this:
“Shut up, OP! This is your Mother’s birthday! Nobody cares what you want, so respect your Mother!”
Me and the other kids are stunned. I try to argue and as we come up some stairs near the café area, and when I tell her that since we are near the café area, we can get drinks, she punches me in the jaw! She then kicked me in the ribs and stomped on me, SCREAMING this: “You are filthy! You’re terrible, just like your father!”
I start crying and sobbing as over 200 customers in the café area watch an old lady beating a child into the ground. I heard someone scream for help, and I think about 2 or 3 minutes later, Security came to escort my grandmother out.
Police were called, and I was asked to give a statement. I asked for some water before saying anything else.
I told them this: “I just wanted something to drink.”
My aunt let me stay at her home foor a few days after we were all let go. My aunt is the only family member I feel I can truly trust.
Image source: RubyLovesDonuts
#42
“You can’t have fun on your own birthday.” | Help me
I am writing this at midnight while trying hard not to mentally break down .
Tl:Dr ; mother is angry her son is happy on his own birthday .
Today was my 16th birthday. Now, unlike any other kids i asked for nothing other than a day to watch movies ,no studying and just have fun( because of corona and online classes). My mother didn’t like that at all . My morning began with listening to her usual “get up lazy ass”, “you are a failure”. She didn’t even care about my birthday! I asked her if she knows about my birthday and she says in a angry way “yeah I know it . So what?”
I decided to bingewatch my favourite film series, John Wick . I was on chapter 2 when she started to come into the living room every 10 minutes and tell me “so,you are not gonna study? Good luck on ruining your life.” and tell me how hard she is working to provide for the family. A few minutes after chapter 3 began, i left the living room out of frustration. Then , around at 13:30 my nice aunt came to our house with a cake. my mother put on the good parent face. After I cut the cake and my aunt left our house , my mom again started ranting to my dad and me. My dad couldn’t say anything as he was not making a good income coz of the pandemic.
My heart broke on dinner , when she verbally mistreated me the whole time . I left the table without finishing my dinner . I went to the bathroom and burst into tears. My father heard my crying and before going to bed he consoled me and said “Don’t cry , son . Ignore her insults . You have me . Maybe I couldn’t give you something this year but ,i will next year.”
his was the best thing that happened to me today. But , i am still broken inside . My friends are asleep so I posted this here . Thought I would get some support from you guys . I have more stories about her . I would post it on another day . Sorry if I made any grammar mistakes.
Edit1 : Thank all of you for the support and the Wishes . This is the first time so many people have wished me happy birthday. I just woke up and seeing all of your support , i cried in joy . Thank all you and be safe ,be happy:)
Edit 2: Many of you are asking why I can’t leave my house after I am 18. So , the thing is here India, by law , you can actually leave your house and live alone. However , the society and even the police won’t help you. And it’s not easy finding an apartment for two or one people at cheap price here. If u leave ur house and go to live alone. Police will bring you back to your house. My life is basically an example of most of the Indian teenagers.
Image source: [deleted]
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