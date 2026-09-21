Entitled American Can’t Believe People In Other Countries Don’t Always Speak English, Left Screaming And Fuming

Pretty much every tourist knows that they’re in for an amazing experience if they just give themselves over to the place they’re visiting. Some people, though, act more entitled when they’re abroad and expect everyone else to cater to their needs, which can be exhausting.
This is what a woman experienced while working at a Norwegian cinema, when an entitled American tourist came along and demanded that all the workers speak English. Unfortunately, she took this behavior too far, leading to unpleasant experiences for everyone involved.
Some people truly believe that the world revolves around them and expect everyone else to cater to every one of their needs
Ruslan Rozanov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that she worked as a cinema technician and that one day an American lady came with her kids and got angry about the movies being dubbed
Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The tourist family waited an hour to see an English movie, but the entitled mom got mad when one of the movie theatre workers spoke to her in Norwegian
Rio Chandra/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The lady demanded to speak to a manager and was flabbergasted upon learning that the Norwegian-speaking man was actually the only one in charge there
People were shocked by the “Karen’s” reaction and felt that her behavior was the epitome of why all Americans got a bad reputation
One commenter shared a similar personal anecdote about their experience hearing an American explain pizza-making to a worker in Italy
The original poster responded to people’s comments and clarified that not all American visitors were like the entitled woman, and that many were very pleasant customers
Follow Us