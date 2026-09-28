Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

“Boys will be boys.” How many times has that tired little phrase been used to excuse bad behavior and let kids off the hook? The problem is, if no one holds them accountable, they’ll start believing they can get away with anything.
One Redditor got completely fed up with his entitled teenage nephews, who kept stealing from him. Their latest stunt was the final straw, so he decided he was done letting it slide and called the police. Read the full story below.
The teenage boys kept stealing from their uncle without ever really being held accountable
Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Eventually, he decided it was time to teach them a lesson they wouldn’t forget
Ivan Lapyrin (not the actual photo)
StudioSixNs (not the actual photo)
YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Readers agreed that the boys needed to face the consequences of what they had done
The man later returned with an update, revealing that he had also filed a lawsuit against their parents
Ron Lach (not the actual photo)
Readers were glad to hear he eventually got his money back
But in an unexpected turn, the eldest nephew seemed to spiral even further
Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)
Readers were saddened by how the whole situation had played out
In another update, the man shared more about what his eldest nephew had done
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Readers hoped the boy would eventually manage to turn things around
Follow Us