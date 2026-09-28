Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

by

“Boys will be boys.” How many times has that tired little phrase been used to excuse bad behavior and let kids off the hook? The problem is, if no one holds them accountable, they’ll start believing they can get away with anything.

One Redditor got completely fed up with his entitled teenage nephews, who kept stealing from him. Their latest stunt was the final straw, so he decided he was done letting it slide and called the police. Read the full story below.

The teenage boys kept stealing from their uncle without ever really being held accountable

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Eventually, he decided it was time to teach them a lesson they wouldn’t forget

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Ivan Lapyrin (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

StudioSixNs (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Yam-Throwaway

Readers agreed that the boys needed to face the consequences of what they had done

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

The man later returned with an update, revealing that he had also filed a lawsuit against their parents

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Yam-Throwaway

Readers were glad to hear he eventually got his money back

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

But in an unexpected turn, the eldest nephew seemed to spiral even further

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Yam-Throwaway

 Readers were saddened by how the whole situation had played out

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

In another update, the man shared more about what his eldest nephew had done

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Yam-Throwaway

Readers hoped the boy would eventually manage to turn things around

Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise
Entitled Nephews Think They Can Literally Commit Crimes And Nothing Will Happen, Learn Otherwise

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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