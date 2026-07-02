Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

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To split or not to split — that is the age-old question when it comes to dining out with friends. Attitudes on this topic differ: some say split equally, some want to pay only for what they ate, and others gladly cover their friends’ bill. But the issue remains: about 33% of Gen Z consumers say that shared expenses are a big source of stress and anxiety.

This woman got into a pickle when her “friend” assumed she would always pick up the bill. When she refused, she was called selfish and accused of being cheap. “I have kids, you don’t. You can afford it,” was her excuse. Yet when both of them refused to pay, the waitstaff started threatening to call the cops if no one planned to pay.

A lunch with a yoga buddy turned into an awkward nightmare for this woman

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

Image credits: TGordievskaya / Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

The “friend” assumed she would always pay the bill, since she didn’t have kids and “could afford it”

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

Image credits: thetapie

When asked why she didn’t just stay her ground and not pay, the woman said she wasn’t sure she wouldn’t get in trouble

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

The majority of the commenters sided with the woman, blaming both the entitled mom and the server

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

However, some called the OP out for not tipping

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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