Amputee Makes Entitled Mom Regret Accusing Them Of Faking And Demanding Their Wheelchair

Wheelchairs are more than just a means of getting around. For people who can’t walk or have difficulty walking, they can provide greater independence, freedom, and the ability to take part in everyday life. Still, not everyone understands that using a wheelchair doesn’t necessarily mean being unable to stand or take a few steps. And when that misconception is paired with a hefty dose of entitlement, things can get pretty ugly.
One 19-year-old experienced this firsthand, three months into rehabilitation following a car accident. While out shopping for gifts, they encountered an entitled mom who took one look at their wheelchair and decided her child needed it more than they did. But the woman was in for a surprise.
Some people are quick to assume that standing up from a wheelchair means someone doesn’t need it
SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
And a little entitlement can turn that assumption into a full-blown confrontation
Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Commenters applauded the poster’s hilarious response, while their replies revealed just how common these encounters are
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