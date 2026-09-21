Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

People in customer-facing jobs often end up developing thick skin because there are enough folks out there who think that, as the customer, they are always right and when told “no,” that they are well within their rights to get aggressive, no matter how unhinged the demand.
A hotel front desk worker shared their experience with a bizarrely entitled mom and her child. As they were waiting for a taxi, the mom began to demand that her child have access to the worker’s computer. When she was told no, she then demanded the hotel cover the cost of the taxi.
Employees who have to interact with the public all have their own horror stories
katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)
One hotel worker ended up being yelled at when they wouldn’t let a child use their personal laptop
alenaphoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)
valentinivantsov / Magnific (not the actual photo)
PM-me-ur-swimsuit (not the actual photo)
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The worker also responded to some reader comments
Others shared their thoughts on the mom’s behavior
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