Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

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People in customer-facing jobs often end up developing thick skin because there are enough folks out there who think that, as the customer, they are always right and when told “no,” that they are well within their rights to get aggressive, no matter how unhinged the demand.

A hotel front desk worker shared their experience with a bizarrely entitled mom and her child. As they were waiting for a taxi, the mom began to demand that her child have access to the worker’s computer. When she was told no, she then demanded the hotel cover the cost of the taxi.

Employees who have to interact with the public all have their own horror stories

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

One hotel worker ended up being yelled at when they wouldn’t let a child use their personal laptop

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

alenaphoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

valentinivantsov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

PM-me-ur-swimsuit (not the actual photo)

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The worker also responded to some reader comments

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

Others shared their thoughts on the mom’s behavior

Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No
Mom Allows Her Bored Kid To Play On A Hotel Concierge’s Laptop, Gets Ballistic As He Says No

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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