92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

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You can usually spot one from across the parking lot. That dyed bob is locked in place with half a can of hairspray, and they head for the counter like a lawyer walking into court, receipt in hand and a voice that rattles the shelves three aisles over. Store managers feel their stomachs drop the second those automatic doors slide open, and most of them would happily hide in the stockroom until the coast is clear.

Karens, as the internet has lovingly dubbed them, have been giving service workers and neighbors a hard time for years now. Naturally, a whole subreddit popped up dedicated to calling them out, and its members don’t hold back. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes and posts from the group, so scroll down to see Karen energy at its finest.

#1 I Just Saw This On Fb And I’m Losing My S**t

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: fraudulentpossum

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

#2 Peacock Karen – Lvl 90 Boss

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Dabaysyclyfe

#3 Thought This May Be Amusing

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Solaceuk

Pretty much everyone has crossed paths with someone like this at least once. It might have happened at a coffee shop, or it could have been a neighbor who complained to the HOA about a slightly overgrown lawn.

Over time, the internet decided this kind of person needed a name, and it landed on Karen.

#4 Karens Are Bad

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: FocusNawh

#5 Cheat Sheet For Your Reference

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: rpham2234

#6 This One Is Just A Gem

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: minxie_mayhem246

According to Know Your Meme, a Karen is usually pictured as an irritating, entitled woman who acts like the world owes her something.

Her most famous move is demanding to speak to the manager, often over the tiniest problem. She tends to complain loudly, and she rarely backs down once she gets going.

#7 I Screamed When I Saw This

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: k1410407

#8 Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: raumeat

#9 Karen In Training

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: The-Blaha-Bear

The stereotype even comes with a signature look. A Cambridge University Press blog points out that the Karen type has its own physical traits, and some people consider reality TV star Kate Gosselin to be “Karen Zero.”

Her choppy, angled cut basically became the blueprint for the famous “can I speak to your manager” bob. These days, a single photo of that hairstyle is enough for people online to know exactly what kind of person is being described.

#10 Ulltttrraaaaa Cooommmmbbooo

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: LifeOfJoshua

#11 Perfect Response To Karens

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Oh Karen. You So Funny

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: realcoronavirus1

Funnily enough, Karen used to be a perfectly ordinary name. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, it ranked among the top 10 names for baby girls in the US between 1951 and 1968, which is probably why the stereotype skews middle-aged.

As for how it turned into an insult, even Know Your Meme admits it’s hard to say exactly where it started. One popular theory points to the airheaded Karen in 2004’s Mean Girls. Others trace it back to Dane Cook’s 2005 stand-up bit about the one friend in every group nobody actually likes.

#13 The Only Kind Of Karen I’ll Accept

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: _chocolatemango

#14 The Biggest Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: KoolAidMan20

Some people also credit Black Twitter, where the name had long served as a way to call out white women who weaponized their privilege against others.

Wherever it began, Reddit played a big part in spreading it. A subreddit devoted to mocking Karens launched in December 2017 and quickly filled up with jokes about an ex-wife who took the kids in a custody battle.

By 2020, the meme had exploded amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing awareness of police brutality against Black Americans.

#16 She Keeps Popping Up Everywhere

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#17 It’s My Right

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: OrwinBeane

#18 Karen: Reloaded

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: realcoronavirus1

As the term grew more popular, so did the backlash. In April 2020, radical British feminist Julie Bindel sparked a heated debate when she suggested the term was rooted in hatred of women and class prejudice.

Others felt it unfairly singles out women of a certain age. Journalist Karen Yossman, for example, compared it to blonde jokes and called it just another chance to knock women down.

#19 Somethin’ Bout A Truck

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: DnSon81

#20 A Group Of Karens

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: kdttocs

#21 I Thought This Was Kinda Funny

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Socialmedia_Persona

The debate even made its way into a courtroom. In 2025, a UK employment tribunal judge described the term as pejorative and said it comes close to being discriminatory based on race and age.

Plenty of people push back on that view, though. Washington Post writer Karen Attiah, who happens to share the name, argued that comparing the meme to real slurs downplays actual violence and discrimination.

#22 It’s Their Version Of The Bible

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: annmeme

#23 Who’s The Karen Here…?

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Msorr33

#24 I Think This Belongs Here

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Malaech738

Wherever you land on the debate, the Karen meme has stuck around for years, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. For most people, it’s simply a funny way to poke at bad behavior that almost all of us have witnessed.

So if you’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with one, the posts below should feel pretty familiar.

#25 Karen’s Bible

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: beca_kay

#26 You Can Find A Manager For Anything

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: realcoronavirus1

#27 An Inconvenient Truth

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#28 My Name Is Not Susan

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: pickle-a-poopala

#29 I Can Hear It

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: erotizia

#30 Not. A. Word

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: SusBurnerAcc

#31 I Don’t Ever Want To Be A Manager

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#32 Poor Cashier

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Devin372

#33 Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#34 Gotta Catch Em All!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#35 Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: DamnSon81

#36 Karen Doesn’t Understand Handicapped Parking

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Optimal_Addendum_617

#37 Entitled Parents Meme (Sept. 24th 2019)

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: madjo1999

#38 Dear God

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Privilege2016

#39 *angry Karen Noises*

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#40 Twisty Indeed

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: kashyapboi05

#41 No Story, Just Thought Y’all Would Appreciate This

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: TheBigMortboski

#42 That’s Not How It Works

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: papayamucha

#43 Vaccinate Ur Kids, Karens!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Toxic Roommates Mom Slipped This Under Our Door

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#45 Hoa Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Sophie_King_Awesome

#46 And That Is Why You Shouldn’t Be A Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: anthony_ugh

#47 Covid-Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: dawgpawgmailcom

#48 When Karen Misses Breakfast

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: tconn8

#49 When This Is All Over, We Will Remember You, Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: the-quiet-kid_001

#50 Karen Thinks She’s Jesus

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: realcoronavirus1

#51 Mind Blown

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: erisdatbeyotch

#52 Looks Like A Karen To Me

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: specihunter

#53 Entitled Karen’s Mad About Not Being Recognized At Restaurant

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: prince_izu

#54 Karen Halloween Costumes!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Karen In Training

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Sweetradiomotor

#56 A Place Where Karen Can Dine Amongst Her Own!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: sambob_squarepants

#57 They Are Becoming Organized

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: headfullofpain

#58 When Your Dog Would Like To Speak To A Manager

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: BogFrog87

#59 Karen At The Airport

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#60 You May Now Drink The Monster

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: dizzleink

#61 Karen Is Single And Ready To Mingle!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: korgscrew

#62 Karens Are Evolving

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: mae_browoski

#63 The Perfect Karen Gift!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Least_Friendship2137

#64 This Dog Wants To Talk To The Manager

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: iamprofoundbandit

#65 Just Day Drinking At Marshall’s

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: alittleredportleft

#66 Actual Karen And The Pool

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: ronniejoe13

#67 Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Sorry Karen. We Can’t Be Friends Anymore

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: StaghornTheDruid

#69 This Is Near My Hometown. It’s In A Very Ritzy Part Of The City. Scientists Speculate This Is Where The Karen Haircut Originated

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: TronAlan1

#70 Summon The Manager!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Break_Away_1776

#71 She Became The Very Thing She Swore She’d Destroy

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: dizzleink

#72 Karen Expects Everyone To Follow Her Schedule

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: golf_echo_sierra26

#73 4000 Year Old Karen Wasn’t Happy With Her Order

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: hellopotentialfriend

#74 Karen Running A Group I Infiltrated Posted This

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Droigar

#75 Found Out Where They Live/Come From

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: 2516lego

#76 Spotting Of The Rare Male Karen

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: exzact

#77 She Wants To Talk To Covid’s Manager

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: JonkersTwix

#78 Yap

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: FGex123

#79 Karen Does Not Compute

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: pixelated25

#80 7 Year Old Karen In Training

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: The-Blaha-Bear

#81 If You Really Want To Give A Nice Spook To All Managers While Trick Or Treating

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: MidgetThaGreat

#82 Karen Wasn’t Happy With Her Vacation, And Is Now Making Threats To Get The Islands Blown Away!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: jdwriter89

#83 Oh God

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: FGex123

#84 Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: NovelTAcct

#85 My BF Was Working At A New Job Site And Found This

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: chloky1

#86 I Can’t Believe This Is Real

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: A2C1T

#87 The Mothership

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: SoreYonda

#88 They Only Charged Us For The Beer!

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: blackpotmagic

#89 Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: [deleted]

#90 Pregnant Woman Thinks She Can Skip Line By Law

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Ichtil

#91 How About Your Manager

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: peanut_uwu_YouTube

#92 Apparently You Don’t Speak It Either, Heather

92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

Image source: Teenagedirtbag98

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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