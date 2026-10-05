92 Posts And Pics That Capture “Karen” Behavior At Its Most Unhinged

You can usually spot one from across the parking lot. That dyed bob is locked in place with half a can of hairspray, and they head for the counter like a lawyer walking into court, receipt in hand and a voice that rattles the shelves three aisles over. Store managers feel their stomachs drop the second those automatic doors slide open, and most of them would happily hide in the stockroom until the coast is clear.
Karens, as the internet has lovingly dubbed them, have been giving service workers and neighbors a hard time for years now. Naturally, a whole subreddit popped up dedicated to calling them out, and its members don’t hold back. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes and posts from the group, so scroll down to see Karen energy at its finest.
#1 I Just Saw This On Fb And I’m Losing My S**t
Image source: fraudulentpossum
#2 Peacock Karen – Lvl 90 Boss
Image source: Dabaysyclyfe
#3 Thought This May Be Amusing
Image source: Solaceuk
Pretty much everyone has crossed paths with someone like this at least once. It might have happened at a coffee shop, or it could have been a neighbor who complained to the HOA about a slightly overgrown lawn.
Over time, the internet decided this kind of person needed a name, and it landed on Karen.
#4 Karens Are Bad
Image source: FocusNawh
#5 Cheat Sheet For Your Reference
Image source: rpham2234
#6 This One Is Just A Gem
Image source: minxie_mayhem246
According to Know Your Meme, a Karen is usually pictured as an irritating, entitled woman who acts like the world owes her something.
Her most famous move is demanding to speak to the manager, often over the tiniest problem. She tends to complain loudly, and she rarely backs down once she gets going.
#7 I Screamed When I Saw This
Image source: k1410407
#8 Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix
Image source: raumeat
#9 Karen In Training
Image source: The-Blaha-Bear
The stereotype even comes with a signature look. A Cambridge University Press blog points out that the Karen type has its own physical traits, and some people consider reality TV star Kate Gosselin to be “Karen Zero.”
Her choppy, angled cut basically became the blueprint for the famous “can I speak to your manager” bob. These days, a single photo of that hairstyle is enough for people online to know exactly what kind of person is being described.
#10 Ulltttrraaaaa Cooommmmbbooo
Image source: LifeOfJoshua
#11 Perfect Response To Karens
Image source: [deleted]
#12 Oh Karen. You So Funny
Image source: realcoronavirus1
Funnily enough, Karen used to be a perfectly ordinary name. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, it ranked among the top 10 names for baby girls in the US between 1951 and 1968, which is probably why the stereotype skews middle-aged.
As for how it turned into an insult, even Know Your Meme admits it’s hard to say exactly where it started. One popular theory points to the airheaded Karen in 2004’s Mean Girls. Others trace it back to Dane Cook’s 2005 stand-up bit about the one friend in every group nobody actually likes.
#13 The Only Kind Of Karen I’ll Accept
Image source: _chocolatemango
#14 The Biggest Karen
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes
Image source: KoolAidMan20
Some people also credit Black Twitter, where the name had long served as a way to call out white women who weaponized their privilege against others.
Wherever it began, Reddit played a big part in spreading it. A subreddit devoted to mocking Karens launched in December 2017 and quickly filled up with jokes about an ex-wife who took the kids in a custody battle.
By 2020, the meme had exploded amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing awareness of police brutality against Black Americans.
#16 She Keeps Popping Up Everywhere
Image source: [deleted]
#17 It’s My Right
Image source: OrwinBeane
#18 Karen: Reloaded
Image source: realcoronavirus1
As the term grew more popular, so did the backlash. In April 2020, radical British feminist Julie Bindel sparked a heated debate when she suggested the term was rooted in hatred of women and class prejudice.
Others felt it unfairly singles out women of a certain age. Journalist Karen Yossman, for example, compared it to blonde jokes and called it just another chance to knock women down.
#19 Somethin’ Bout A Truck
Image source: DnSon81
#20 A Group Of Karens
Image source: kdttocs
#21 I Thought This Was Kinda Funny
Image source: Socialmedia_Persona
The debate even made its way into a courtroom. In 2025, a UK employment tribunal judge described the term as pejorative and said it comes close to being discriminatory based on race and age.
Plenty of people push back on that view, though. Washington Post writer Karen Attiah, who happens to share the name, argued that comparing the meme to real slurs downplays actual violence and discrimination.
#22 It’s Their Version Of The Bible
Image source: annmeme
#23 Who’s The Karen Here…?
Image source: Msorr33
#24 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: Malaech738
Wherever you land on the debate, the Karen meme has stuck around for years, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. For most people, it’s simply a funny way to poke at bad behavior that almost all of us have witnessed.
So if you’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with one, the posts below should feel pretty familiar.
#25 Karen’s Bible
Image source: beca_kay
#26 You Can Find A Manager For Anything
Image source: realcoronavirus1
#27 An Inconvenient Truth
Image source: [deleted]
#28 My Name Is Not Susan
Image source: pickle-a-poopala
#29 I Can Hear It
Image source: erotizia
#30 Not. A. Word
Image source: SusBurnerAcc
#31 I Don’t Ever Want To Be A Manager
Image source: [deleted]
#32 Poor Cashier
Image source: Devin372
#33 Karen
Image source: [deleted]
#34 Gotta Catch Em All!
Image source: [deleted]
#35 Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!
Image source: DamnSon81
#36 Karen Doesn’t Understand Handicapped Parking
Image source: Optimal_Addendum_617
#37 Entitled Parents Meme (Sept. 24th 2019)
Image source: madjo1999
#38 Dear God
Image source: Privilege2016
#39 *angry Karen Noises*
Image source: [deleted]
#40 Twisty Indeed
Image source: kashyapboi05
#41 No Story, Just Thought Y’all Would Appreciate This
Image source: TheBigMortboski
#42 That’s Not How It Works
Image source: papayamucha
#43 Vaccinate Ur Kids, Karens!
Image source: [deleted]
#44 Toxic Roommates Mom Slipped This Under Our Door
Image source: [deleted]
#45 Hoa Karen
Image source: Sophie_King_Awesome
#46 And That Is Why You Shouldn’t Be A Karen
Image source: anthony_ugh
#47 Covid-Karen
Image source: dawgpawgmailcom
#48 When Karen Misses Breakfast
Image source: tconn8
#49 When This Is All Over, We Will Remember You, Karen
Image source: the-quiet-kid_001
#50 Karen Thinks She’s Jesus
Image source: realcoronavirus1
#51 Mind Blown
Image source: erisdatbeyotch
#52 Looks Like A Karen To Me
Image source: specihunter
#53 Entitled Karen’s Mad About Not Being Recognized At Restaurant
Image source: prince_izu
#54 Karen Halloween Costumes!
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Karen In Training
Image source: Sweetradiomotor
#56 A Place Where Karen Can Dine Amongst Her Own!
Image source: sambob_squarepants
#57 They Are Becoming Organized
Image source: headfullofpain
#58 When Your Dog Would Like To Speak To A Manager
Image source: BogFrog87
#59 Karen At The Airport
Image source: [deleted]
#60 You May Now Drink The Monster
Image source: dizzleink
#61 Karen Is Single And Ready To Mingle!
Image source: korgscrew
#62 Karens Are Evolving
Image source: mae_browoski
#63 The Perfect Karen Gift!
Image source: Least_Friendship2137
#64 This Dog Wants To Talk To The Manager
Image source: iamprofoundbandit
#65 Just Day Drinking At Marshall’s
Image source: alittleredportleft
#66 Actual Karen And The Pool
Image source: ronniejoe13
#67 Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Sorry Karen. We Can’t Be Friends Anymore
Image source: StaghornTheDruid
#69 This Is Near My Hometown. It’s In A Very Ritzy Part Of The City. Scientists Speculate This Is Where The Karen Haircut Originated
Image source: TronAlan1
#70 Summon The Manager!
Image source: Break_Away_1776
#71 She Became The Very Thing She Swore She’d Destroy
Image source: dizzleink
#72 Karen Expects Everyone To Follow Her Schedule
Image source: golf_echo_sierra26
#73 4000 Year Old Karen Wasn’t Happy With Her Order
Image source: hellopotentialfriend
#74 Karen Running A Group I Infiltrated Posted This
Image source: Droigar
#75 Found Out Where They Live/Come From
Image source: 2516lego
#76 Spotting Of The Rare Male Karen
Image source: exzact
#77 She Wants To Talk To Covid’s Manager
Image source: JonkersTwix
#78 Yap
Image source: FGex123
#79 Karen Does Not Compute
Image source: pixelated25
#80 7 Year Old Karen In Training
Image source: The-Blaha-Bear
#81 If You Really Want To Give A Nice Spook To All Managers While Trick Or Treating
Image source: MidgetThaGreat
#82 Karen Wasn’t Happy With Her Vacation, And Is Now Making Threats To Get The Islands Blown Away!
Image source: jdwriter89
#83 Oh God
Image source: FGex123
#84 Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!
Image source: NovelTAcct
#85 My BF Was Working At A New Job Site And Found This
Image source: chloky1
#86 I Can’t Believe This Is Real
Image source: A2C1T
#87 The Mothership
Image source: SoreYonda
#88 They Only Charged Us For The Beer!
Image source: blackpotmagic
#89 Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart
Image source: [deleted]
#90 Pregnant Woman Thinks She Can Skip Line By Law
Image source: Ichtil
#91 How About Your Manager
Image source: peanut_uwu_YouTube
#92 Apparently You Don’t Speak It Either, Heather
Image source: Teenagedirtbag98
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