30 Painfully Real Posts That Illustrate Precisely Why “No One Wants To Work” (New Pics)

During the Great Resignation, when millions of people left the workforce, the phrase “Nobody wants to work anymore” became a common sentiment among HR and business leaders who were having trouble with hiring.

However, as University of Calgary professor and researcher Paul Fairie pointed out referencing newspapers and other publications, these words have been thrown around every decade for at least the past century — going as far back as 1894.

So in an attempt to remind everyone that change starts from within, we went digging through the ‘Antiwork‘ subreddit and put together a list of posts about hypocritical bosses who should take a good look in the mirror before blaming the common folk for being lazy.

#1 F*ck You Boss

Company owner decided to stop paying his drivers so one of them parked their semi on the owners Ferrari and just left it there.

Image source: Donjuanisit

#2 I’m Still In Shock

Image source: ScooterBobb

#3 Who’s The Boss Now?

Image source: tylerro2

#4 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing

Image source: frenzzzykid

#5 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

Image source: hestolemysmile

#6 Owner Of Three Restaurants In The Suburbs Of Chicago Asks His Customers To Pay His Wait Staff A Better Wage

Image source: umbhukuka

#7 Is It Normal To Not Want To Discuss The Base Pay?

Image source: ceanothourus

#8 This Boss Who Loves A Double Standard

Image source: [deleted]

#9 It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

Image source: Randry66

#10 You’re Still Coming In Right?

Not me. On my way home and saw this truck in the ditch. I pulled over to see if he needed help but he was already gone.

But there was another guy in the parking lot talking to his boss on the phone. He had sent him the same picture telling his boss he didn’t feel safe. We talked a bit after he got off the phone. His boss was pissed that he asked to go back home.

Young kid probably 19-20. I told him minimum wage wasn’t worth it. Go home look for something better.

These supervisors, managers, companies don’t understand or don’t give a f**k. Ridiculous.

Image source: ADeadlyFerret

#11 My Boss Sent Me This Text After Asking To Be Paid

i (21M) work in a very small bakery in upstate NY. my boss (52F) is the owner of the bakery. i get paid under the table in cash. we work alone together a lot of the time, and so we have opened up to each other about a lot of things. when i opened up to her about my family’s financial situation, it was because i trusted her. i did not do so for pity, nor did i expect to have it used against me. lately she has been paying me late, and so occasionally i’ll ask if she’s done payroll bc i need to get food. yesterday she replied with this. i’m speechless.

Image source: queermarxisttrekkie

#12 This Boss Who Expected Their Employee To Change Their Pre-Approved Holiday Plans At The Drop Of A Hat

Image source: [deleted]

#13 I Like My Boundaries. F*ck’em

Image source: bostiq

#14 My Friend’s Daughter Helped Out A Restaurant For Six Hours, At £10 Per Hour. This Was The Conversation When She Noticed She Was Only Paid £40

Image source: happypenguinwaddle

#15 At Work – Where Water Isn’t Free Yo

Image source: RemyBrady

#16 “Entitled Young Generation” She’s The Entitled One

Image source: reddit.com

#17 So My Best Friend Just Got This Email… What The Actual F*ck!?

Image source: comrade-linux

#18 The Fact This Was Even A Thought Makes Me Sick

Image source: reddit.com

#19 I Was 7 Minutes Late To The Friday Morning Meeting

This is a sales meeting we have every single where we literally talk about nothing except “let’s go get some sales today”. I’m a top performer btw

Image source: DragonFuelTanker

#20 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

Image source: MinionsAndWineMum

#21 Line Cook Quit

Image source: scottyb83

#22 This Is The Thermostat In The Office. I Told My Boss That If I’m Going To Work In A Sauna I Do It In The Nude

Image source: bandley3

#23 This Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

“I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look but of course nobody wants to cover. She didn’t respond, so I sent a follow-up text and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? Literally passed out on the floor being told I need to find coverage? Wtf”

Image source: cornpoppickles

#25 Boss Makes A Dollar, You Make A Dime, So We Regulate Your Poops On Company Time!

Image source: BomberBootBabe88

#26 I Was Admitted To The Hospital With Sepsis And My Boss Expected Me To Roll Out Of The Hospital Straight To Work. “Audrey” Is Hr. This Was After 3 Days Of Her Harassing Me Non-Stop About Work

Image source: officeolympian

#27 Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

Image source: KaiaKween

#28 My Girlfriend’s Boss “Fixed” Everyone’s Schedules After They Were Complaining About Not Getting A Lunch Break On Sunday By Making Them Work 10 Minutes Short Of Being Legally Entitled To One

Image source: Mihr

#29 This Was My Boss’s Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do I Can’t Find A Cover?

Image source: SSRworldwide

#30 First Day Back After The New Year And These Are Everywhere Haha

Image source: youwilleatothecheato

