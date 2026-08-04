Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

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Having a big online following can open plenty of doors. People might send you things, invite you places, or offer you opportunities that wouldn’t normally come your way. If you’re not careful, though, all that special treatment can go to your head. And before long, you might start assuming everyone owes you something just for existing.

One influencer reached out to a fitness coach and asked if she could compensate him with “exposure.” He said no, so she eventually paid the full price. But when she didn’t get the results she wanted after just one week, she completely lost it. Read the full story below.

One influencer threatened to ruin a fitness coach’s business after things didn’t go her way

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

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Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Unfortunately for her, the plan backfired spectacularly

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Image credits:

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Image credits:

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Image credits:

The trainer shared more details in the comments

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Readers enjoyed seeing how well he handled the whole situation

Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For
Fitness Coach Is Threatened By An Influencer, Finds The Perfect Way To Give Her What She Asked For

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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