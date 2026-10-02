83 Extremely Entitled People Who Exposed Themselves In These Screenshots

I am sure that most of us have come across an entitled person at least once in our lives. I mean, they do come a dime a dozen, so there’s a high chance of running into one. No wonder so many Karen stories constantly flood the internet.
While it can be frustrating to encounter these people, in truth, they don’t realize they actually embarrass themselves with their outrageous behavior. Netizens have shared many such stories, which will have you shaking your head in exasperation or laughing at their stupidity. We have compiled the wildest ones for you, so just scroll down to check them out!
#1 …What Did You Think Was Gonna Happen, Sarah?
Image source: rat-conspiracy
#2 I Want Businesses To Ignore Health Codes For Me
Image source: egguchom
#3 Entitled Family Member Wants To Be Paid For A Dessert They Brought To A Family Gathering
Image source: [deleted]
Regina George from Mean Girls is a classic example of extreme entitlement. From her “Why are you so obsessed with me?” to “So, you agree? You think you’re really pretty?” she ticks almost every box in the textbook. And while some of her dialogues are pretty iconic, there’s no denying how obnoxious she is.
Actually, she pretty much crosses the threshold from entitled to a narcissist. After all, she can charm people even while doing horrid things. But then, that’s just a manipulative tool that these people are really good at using.
#4 Made Me Pay My Whole Bill? I’m Never Coming Back
Image source: sportsbot3000
#5 Watch My Feral Toddler For$8.33 An Hour
Image source: Sicarara3
#6 Help Me Buy A Car, A Drivers License And Insurance. “Yeah, Yeah I Know Is So Much Money” But It Is Not A “Superficial Thing”. I Have Several Mental Issues. After Meditating About This, Since It’s So Hard To Find A Job
Image source: MinuteElegant774
According to experts at Verywell Mind, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for or empathy about their impact on others. “In its extreme form, a sense of entitlement may be part of a personality disorder (e.g., narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder),” they add.
These people also feel they deserve special treatment, make incredibly high demands, and expect others to do things for them. They also prioritize their own needs over others, act melodramatically when someone doesn’t give in to their demands, and lack gratitude. Moreover, they need constant praise and often display a victim mentality. But some of them might secretly struggle with insecurity.
#7 Maybe Don’t Get A Puppy If Funds Are Limited?
Image source: Aurora_Gory_Alice
#8 My Neighbor Wants This Gone, For Free!
Image source: CamilleYun
#9 Why Can’t The Hotel Adjust To My Schedule?
Image source: eskaflon
Many factors can trigger this sense in people. Entitlement is a characteristic of narcissism, and it can be caused by how a person was raised. If adults gave them special treatment, solved their problems, or shielded them from consequences, this can also have an impact. Societal and cultural factors may also play a role. Lastly, if a person was denied things in the past, they may believe the world “owes” them for past suffering.
#10 You’re Not Doing More Free Art Giveaways To Your Supportive Viewers, So You’re The Ungrateful One
Image source: dragonfire475
#11 Asking The Author Of The Book Where They Can Pirate It (I’m Not The Author, And The Book Is Not Coming From A Big-Time Publisher)
Image source: gxlxxxy
#12 Hmm
Image source: BrandonLBradfor
Research also points out that feeling entitled to something and the disappointment that follows when you don’t get what you want can reinforce entitled behavior. This typically follows a vicious 3-step cycle.
Entitled people are always vulnerable to the threat of unmet expectations. When their expectations aren’t met, it can lead to dissatisfaction and other emotions like anger and a sense of being cheated. When they’re distressed, they try to fix the situation by consoling themselves. This results in self-reassurance that they deserve everything they have ever wanted, which reinforces the same entitled behavior.
#13 Two Entitled Jerks Double Parking In A Desirable Section Of The Parking Lot
Image source: cadmium2093
#14 No You Can’t Come Grieve Your Sister
Image source: NM1795
#15 Immediate Hire
Image source: MissGinaDarling
When people have this pervasive sense of self-importance, it’s hardly surprising that it affects their interpersonal relationships. What they don’t realize is that their need for better treatment than others or their belief that rules don’t apply to them can cause them long-term suffering.
Research adds that they are more likely to feel unhappy, disappointed, or depressed. In fact, their career may suffer, too. While their confidence can help them land leadership roles, they are not team players. Most of their decisions are self-serving, which can become pretty evident to their coworkers.
#16 Hmm
Image source: growupdan
#17 Hmm
Image source: nicfurcoat
#18 Just A Mom And Pop Sandwich Shop Thinking They Can Close Whenever They Want
Image source: Hshay1213
According to experts at The Society for Personality and Social Psychology, interacting with highly entitled people can lower your well-being because they’re more likely to create conflict, behave dishonestly, and act selfishly. They stress that it’s hard to change someone’s personality, and particularly difficult to make someone feel or act less entitled.
“But we can do things to avoid reinforcing someone’s sense of entitlement. For example, when entitled people make unwarranted demands, it might be better not to give in, because doing so may make them even more certain that their behavior is justified. And when saying “no” to these people, it may help to explain why your refusal is fair, because perceptions of unfairness are linked to even more entitled behavior in the future,” the experts add.
#19 Nails… Seriously?!
Image source: 1foxylady4u
#20 I’m Almost 30 And Can’t Believe I Haven’t Traveled The World
Image source: MinuteElegant774
#21 Local Group Is Filled With These People
Image source: mariachimandi
Fortunately, you can work through a sense of entitlement. If you feel that you might have such tendencies, here are a few things therapists suggest you can do:
- Try to stop comparing yourself to others.
- Think about goals you want to achieve and work on them.
- Learn not to be discouraged by temporary setbacks.
- Try to see things from another person’s point of view.
- Strive to live in the present moment.
- Practice treating others with respect, compassion, and gratitude.
#22 Hmm
Image source: unknown
#23 You Only Get Pink Or Blue M&ms If You Buy Me A Baby Gift
Image source: jeanpiageeet
#24 Please Make Sure It’s In Good Condition Also
Image source: [deleted]
Sometimes, it can be difficult for people to overcome entitlement on their own. But help is always available. After all, it’s better to get treated than to make others’ lives miserable or make a fool of yourself, right?
Anyway, dear Pandas, which of these screenshots drove you crazy with frustration? And which ones made you laugh and question the person’s sanity? Upvote them, or share your thoughts in the comments. Also, here are some more stories about entitlement that might amuse you.
#25 “Money Is Money But I Hate $1 Tips”
Image source: Loxody
#26 Damn Near Free Daycare
Image source: Ciilah
#27 Eb Vegan Jogger Demands Neighbours Stop Cooking Meat While Their Windows Are Open
Image source: Frankenclyde
#28 If You Can’t Afford To Tip, You Can’t Afford To Eat Out
Image source: [deleted]
#29 Multiple Trampolines
Image source: fineman1097
#30 Help Me With The Moving Costs And Down Payment For A House Bc My Autistic Kid Needs “A Yard Of Their Own To Play And Be In A Space To Truly Be Themselves”. “In This Economy, Money Is Tight” And We Can’t Do It On Our Own. And, My Kid Has Kidney Issues And It Is A Serious Toll On My Mental Health
Image source: MinuteElegant774
#31 Who Gives Anyone A Modem/Router For A Graduation Gift, Anyway?
Image source: ultranothing
#32 Startup Co-Founder Wants Free Phone But Specifically iPhone 13 Mini
Image source: thisisaverylongnick
#33 Help Me Be Childish At A Children Event That I Paid For But I Can’t Pay You To Piss Of My Hoa
Image source: MenacingPanda4459
#34 Can Some Detail My Car For Free?
Image source: Fitcheflife
#35 [ Removed By Moderator ]
Image source: daisey3714
#36 Looking For A Maid Who Is Also A Personal Assistant But Will Pay In Overpriced Make Up
Image source: monstruitomama
#37 $100 Per Week
Image source: smellyuhlater
#38 $10 An Hour When Minimum Wage Is At $14 In My State? No Thanks
Image source: 96medium
#39 Cb Wants To Sample A Filet To Make Sure It’s Up To Family Standards
Image source: [deleted]
#40 Large “Influencer” Wants Free Clothing From My Small Brand
Image source: Popspoopsock
#41 Waaahhh I Didn’t Get A Less Than $2 Discount At An Already Fairly Priced Diner
Image source: davetheweeb
#42 Hmmm 🤔 “Not Picky”
Image source: Samburger112
#43 Cb Trying To Get A $30 VR Game For Free
Image source: rissa_reee
#44 Wants A Masters Degree For A Minimum Wage Job
Image source: jdheddenyue
#45 I Belly Laughed At This Idiot
Image source: unknown
#46 Hustler On Facebook..i Get Many Of These!
Image source: Joromusic
#47 Ebay Cb Says I’m Being Difficult Because I Politely Declined Their Request That I Cancel The Auction, Cancelling Other Bidders Bids, To Engage In An In-Person Transaction. My Loss
Image source: downeydigs
#48 Watch My Anxious Dog For Less Than 1.50 An Hour…
Image source: dancing__lobsters
#49 Not Good Enough For Her
Image source: vintocelli
#50 Wants Them For Free And Wants Free Shipping
Image source: CONVERSE1991
#51 Pin It Idiot
Image source: Langsynedeprive946
#52 Entitled Dude Gets Mad When He Can’t Use Another Dudes AirPods
Image source: Legend-A_P
#53 The Television Is Free, My Fuel Is Not
Image source: ohnomysandwich
#54 Found While Searching For My Optometrists Address. Yikes
Image source: akbm00
#55 Hmm
Image source: davidsocomedy
#56 Using Having Kids As An Excuse Not To Tip Servers Who May Also Have Kids To Feed
Image source: snguyenx96
#57 This Manipulative Sob Story
Image source: Timely-Structure123
#58 Use Your Car To Transport My Dog And You Get To Walk It. Oh But You Get To Stay Free In A Room While My Husband Also Stays In The House. Wtf?
Image source: [deleted]
#59 Give Me Your Stuff For Free
Image source: marmite_queen
#60 Give Me A Free Car
Image source: InvestmentLong2362
#61 Choosing Beggar On Fiverr Wants To Pay Less Than 1£ Every 1000words
Image source: Chimquita
#62 Please Say This Is A Joke
Image source: Doctorwho289
#63 Help This New Life Coach Starting Out She Will Pay You With “Exposer”
Image source: heyrevoir
#64 I Don’t Understand How People Can Use Kids As Reasons 😕
Image source: DrDannny
#65 Less Than 4 Dollars An Hour, But You Can Bring Your Own Kids!!! Just Make Sure You Tidy Up
Image source: sydmrn
#66 This Is How You Deal With Them
Image source: Weird_Credit_5720
#67 Who’s Down For $2.50 An Hour?
Image source: imalmostshy
#68 How Not To Hire A Developer On Facebook
Image source: JustBeLikeAndre
#69 Oh You Are Selling For $300-$600? How About $20
Image source: weirdoonmaplestreet_
#70 Anyone Have Just Too Many Tax Breaks??
Image source: Paradigmfusion
#71 This Is A New One: Asking Random Small Businesses To Cover Your Rent
Image source: cmabar
#72 “60k Youtube Channel”
Image source: cma_music
#73 Review Of A Nice And Cheap Neighborhood Bike Shop
Image source: CharlineChiu
#74 It’s A Waste Of Money, But I Want To Buy It Anyway
Image source: nafr09
#75 Gotta Love Employers
Image source: Raiser_SG
#76 Wants To Give His Parents A Curfew Because They Have Him Cook His Own Meals And Wash The Dishes He Uses. He’s 21….and It’s Their Home
Image source: JudgementalSyrup
#77 This Happened To My Fiance Earlier With A Potential Client
Image source: rofise4
#78 Reverse Employment
Image source: Thesestyest
#79 This Kid Called Me A Scammer After I Refused To Draw Him Free Art
Image source: AmyTheMudkip
#80 Do Beard Haters Count?
Image source: jfrosty42
#81 Hours Before She Was Asking For Household Items
Image source: MiscLisa
#82 “Come And Pay Me To Demolish My Derelict House, And Clear The Site”
Image source: gerrybbadd
#83 Just Received This Dm On My Etsy Candle Page. I’m Unsure If They Truly Understand The Meaning Of The Word “Collab” But It Was A B For Effort. Does This Actually Work For People??
Image source: meawkitteh
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