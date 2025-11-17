35 Times Client Texts Were So Entitled They Had To Be Shamed Online

The commonly held belief is that personal communication might be more random, scattered and informal, but when it comes to doing business, people will be professional. However, people who have to deal with clients directly will be the first to tell you it’s anything but.

So to give a few examples, we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, depending on where you sit) examples of entitled, bizarre and unhinged texts people’s clients have sent them. So get comfortable as you scroll though, prepare to raise an eyebrow in shock and concern at these folk’s mental state, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

Image source: tattedbyashhh

#2

Image source: lebeautebar_orlando

#3

Image source: theconnorrosee

#4

Image source: madebymick

#5

Image source: bymartynax

#6

Image source: bygraceclinic

#7

Image source: nailswxyz

#8

Image source: skinbyliss

#9

Image source: perfectly_nailedtt

#10

Image source: vitaglow.esthetiques

#11

Image source: clawsxming

#12

Image source: sarah_thesplitendslayer

#13

Image source: sydehrhardtrealty

#14

Image source: mush_kitchens

#15

Image source: thehairkitchen607

#16

Image source: karenpliegoo

#17

Image source: peachynails.sc

#18

Image source: detailedbychloehollely

#19

Image source: sandra.at.soho

#20

Image source: nailzbylex3

#21

Image source: evelynnr246

#22

Image source: jellyxjackieee

#23

Image source: slayedbymichhh

#24

Image source: haleybmadeline

#25

Image source: jennysellstheblock_sc

#26

Image source: embellished.grip

#27

Image source: shearbeautybyallie

#28

Image source: realestatewjoy

#29

Image source: katpbeautybar

#30

Image source: spellboundbeautytx

#31

Image source: scottdopkorealtor

#32

Image source: kelly.kleinlogel

#33

Image source: kennedylawfirm

#34

Image source: hertribenails

#35

Image source: jasthestylist___

