85 Outrageous Requests From People Who Apparently Don’t Understand How Money Works

“Can you buy me a Gucci bag? It’s my birthday soon.” Imagine a stranger (or even a casual acquaintance) making a request like that. You’d probably stare at them for a second wondering if they were joking. Most of us wouldn’t dream of asking someone else to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on us, especially when we barely know each other. But every now and then, you come across people who seem to have a completely different understanding of what’s reasonable. They’ll ask for expensive gifts, huge favors, or freebies without the slightest hint of embarrassment.
And the strangest part? Some of them genuinely seem surprised when someone says no. From expecting strangers to pay their bills to asking for expensive items simply because they feel entitled to them, these requests can reach truly impressive levels of audacity. Thankfully, people on the receiving end aren’t always keeping quiet. They’re sharing these encounters online, giving the rest of us a front-row seat to some spectacularly entitled behavior. Scroll down to see some of the wildest requests and try to keep a straight face.
#1 I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild!
Image source: nashjoe
#2 Told Her No Politely The First Time
Image source: baseacegoku
#3 Lost Redditor Needs Vacation Clothes
Image source: Traditional_Comfort2
In today’s world, with the cost of rent, groceries, bills, and pretty much everything else climbing, it’s perfectly understandable that people are looking for ways to save money. Maybe you compare prices before shopping, hunt for discounts, use coupons, or wait for a sale before making a purchase. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being careful about where your money goes. In fact, being financially responsible can make a huge difference over time. But there’s a pretty big difference between being frugal and being downright cheap. Saving money means making thoughtful choices with your own spending. Being cheap, on the other hand, can sometimes mean expecting everyone else to pick up the tab.
#4 It’s My Birthday; Cash Only (No Books)
#5 Furnish My House & Deliver
#6 Birthday Month, Champagne Taste
So, what exactly makes someone a cheapskate? Generally speaking, it’s someone who goes out of their way to avoid paying their fair share, even when they can afford to contribute. The problem is that their attempts to save money often end up costing someone else instead. As Yahoo Finance explains, being cheap is generally viewed negatively, while being frugal is about making smart and intentional financial decisions. A frugal person might skip an unnecessary purchase because they have a bigger goal in mind. A cheapskate might conveniently “forget” their wallet when the restaurant bill arrives. See the difference?
#7 People Have No Shame
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#8 People Have No Shame
Image source: magicrainbowbewbs
#9 People Have No Shame
Image source: magicrainbowbewbs
Etiquette expert and keynote speaker Thomas Farley, known as Mister Manners, put it rather neatly in a piece for CNBC. “A cheapskate is someone who is simply not paying their fair share,” he explained, pointing out that even a billionaire can be a cheapskate. According to Farley, the issue isn’t necessarily how much money someone has sitting in the bank. It’s about deliberately choosing not to spend it when doing so leaves other people to cover the difference. In other words, being wealthy doesn’t automatically make someone generous, and being on a budget doesn’t make someone cheap. Sometimes, it all comes down to whether you’re being considerate of the people around you.
#10 Hmm
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#11 Facebook Find…. Jesus
Image source: Ian_Storm
#12 Egg Donor Requested. Heathens And Brunettes Need Not Apply
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And here’s the thing: being frugal doesn’t have to mean living a miserable life or refusing to spend money on anything fun. Amy Dacyczyn, author of The Tightwad Gazette, famously approached thrift from a completely different angle. The publication began in 1990 as a small black-and-white newsletter written from her farmhouse in Maine. Dacyczyn, who became known as the “Frugal Zealot,” wanted to show that families could live comfortably on a modest income while still reaching major financial goals, including buying a home and raising six children. The newsletter eventually attracted a huge following and was compiled into a book in 1998, becoming something of a bible for extreme thrifting and creative money-saving.
#13 Woman Asks For Blue Prius In Buy Nothing Group
Image source: Imthatsick
#14 This Level Of Delusion
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#15 This Person Had 51 Followers
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For Dacyczyn, frugality wasn’t about constantly telling yourself “no” or feeling guilty every time you spent money. Instead, she treated it almost like a puzzle: How can you solve a problem without immediately throwing money at it? Her philosophy encouraged people to replace spending with creativity, time, effort, and a little resourcefulness. Leftover food could become tomorrow’s lunch, an old item could be repaired instead of replaced, and an ordinary errand could be planned more efficiently. In that sense, being frugal can actually be surprisingly empowering. You’re not simply avoiding spending; you’re finding smarter ways to get what you need without unnecessarily reaching for your wallet.
#16 Begging For Money Just Because
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#17 Trade Your Car For My Counterfeit Watch
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#18 I Hate To Say This But…
Image source: summertime-goodbyes
And sometimes, it’s the tiny everyday habits that make the biggest difference. Canceling a streaming service you barely watch, turning the heating down by a degree or two, washing clothes in cold water, hanging them outside to dry, or unplugging appliances you’re not using might not feel like major financial victories. Neither does repairing something instead of immediately buying a replacement. But when those little decisions become habits, they can add up over months and years. The same goes for planning meals, bringing lunch from home, buying secondhand, or simply waiting a day before making an impulse purchase. None of these choices will magically make you rich, but together they can leave noticeably more money in your pocket.
#19 Please Form An Orderly Line To Take This Dude In!
Image source: Pinkteaparties
#20 Bride In One Of My Local Wedding Groups Looking For Vendors To Join An “Unpaid Collaboration”
Image source: bony_fingers
#21 Yes, I Would Love To Watch Your 3 Small Children, Cook, Clean, Do Laundry, And Daycare Pickup For $10
Image source: solovelyJKsoloony
#22 $2 For A 36 Minute Trip..in This Economy??? Lmao
Image source: UselessHelios
Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to save money. Being mindful about spending, avoiding unnecessary purchases, and finding creative ways to stretch your budget can be genuinely smart. The line gets crossed when saving money means taking advantage of someone else’s generosity, refusing to contribute, or expecting other people to sacrifice so you don’t have to. Being frugal is about making your money work harder for you. Being cheap at someone else’s expense is a very different story. And honestly, you can probably save a few euros without making everyone around you regret inviting you to dinner.
#23 Live-In Dog Sitter. You Only Have To Pay $1200-1500 For The Pleasure
Image source: GoodGravyco2h2o
#24 This Was After A $25 Tip On Instacart Order
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#25 Medicinal Pepsi
#26 Trade Offer: You Work At Disney, We Eat Dinner
And that brings us back to today’s posts. They show just how creative some people can get when they’re determined not to spend their own money, even when their requests leave everyone else scratching their heads. From shameless demands for free stuff to people expecting others to foot the bill for things they clearly want, these examples take “saving money” to an entirely different level. Some are downright ridiculous, while others are so audacious that you almost have to admire the confidence. So, which of these had you thinking, “You can’t be serious”?
#27 One Trip, One Van, One Entire House
#28 Dog Sitting, Dog-Sized Budget
#29 Wedding Photo Booth, Paid In Publicity
#30 Dj Needed: Budget = Vibes
#31 Free Game, Fast Attitude
#32 People Have No Shame
Image source: magicrainbowbewbs
#33 Pay Me To Be My Live In Nanny
Image source: anon
#34 Went On A 2 Week Vacation, Now Stock My Pantry Pretty Please (Specific Items Only)
Image source: Coco_1923
#35 Asking For Food In A Local Fb Group
Image source: madmaddmaddie
#36 Wants Expensive Specific Baby Items And A Smart TV
Image source: Fantastapotomus
#37 Free Bed, Still Asked To Deliver It
Image source: MildlyScandalous
#38 Pay Me $300 To Remove Unwanted Cactus
Image source: TestMonkey-007
#39 MA’am…this Is A Facebook Group, Not Instacart
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#40 Need A Free Smart Phone, Just Make Sure It Meets My Specs Please
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#41 Some People’s Kids
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#42 Entitled Person On Nextdoor Looking For A Dog
Image source: No_Discount_8020
#43 It’s Just Not Going To Work
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#44 Single Dad Of 6 Asks For Help With Christmas Presents- Offered Loads Of Help, But Only Wants Cash. Comments Tore Him A New One, Rightfully So LOL
Image source: halfgaelichalfgarlic
#45 Hmm
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#46 One Person’s Requests
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#47 Washer Wanted: Free, Delivered, Diesel Only
#48 Free Laptop? Not Gaming-Ready, Then Pass
#49 Free Housing, Prime Miami Only
#50 Free Antiques, But You Deliver To Me
#51 Pay Me To Take My Pool
#52 My Local Farmers/Community Generously Put Out Produce/Clothing/Canned Goods For Anyone To Take If They Need And Someone Wrote This (The Produce Really Is Not That Bad!)
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#53 Seen Today On Fb
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#54 Hm
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#55 Hm
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#56 This Was A Request On Nextdoor
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#57 What An Amazing Opportunity!
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#58 To My Work Email…
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#59 No Exceptions,$400+ Gifts Only
Image source: MildlyScandalous
#60 “It’s For My Wedding”
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#61 I Had To Sell My Truck So Please Give Me Yours For Free Or Almost Free
Image source: anon
#62 Would Someone Buy Us A Steak And Lobster Dinner For Valentine’s Day?
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#63 Pay For My Tattoo
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#64 These People Refuse To Get A Job And Beg People For Things On Facebook All The Time And Act As Though They’re Entitled To It. In The Past 2 Months They Got 2 Cats And 2 Days Ago Got Another Kitten When They Clearly Can’t Afford It
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#65 Mm, Mm, Mm, Yummy Exposure!
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#66 People Round Here Have No Patience With Someone Who Doesn’t Want To Pay For Mattress Disposal
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#67 One Person’s Request For The Last Six Months
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#68 Drive Me 60 Miles Round Trip For $10! Oh And You Have To Be Gay
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#69 “Teen May Receive A Portion If The Parent Chooses If Interested”
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#70 $7 An Hour, 98 Hours A Week
#71 Just Moved In, Now Hand Over Your Entertainment
#72 Mutual Aid, Minimal Fiber
#73 Pay Me To Take Down My Barn Please
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#74 LOL “Work”
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#75 Need A Finncial Miracle
#76 I Just Have A Feeling There’s More Of A Reason Her Parents Won’t Let Her Borrow Their Car…
Image source: Loougie
#77 Woke Up On A Monday Morning To Some Entitled Cb Berating Me While Also Giving Me The Worst Deal I’ve Ever Received
Image source: Rayyano08
#78 Cb Wants Halloween Candy Scaled To The Value Of Your Home
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#79 She Can’t Imagine Why $3 An Hour Isn’t Enough
Image source: ShitMyHubbyDoes
#80 Help Wanted. Solutions Not Accepted
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#81 Needs A Cheese Pizza, And A Pizza Pan, And Needs It Dropped Off…
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#82 Need Complete Furnishings To Wfh
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#83 Definitely Not Looking For A Handout
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#84 Full-Time Childcare, Part-Time Pay
#85 My Family Owns Small Moving Company. Seems Like Even When We Do Everything Right, We’re Still Wrong. (Ps All Of Our 50+ Reviews Are 5 Star Except This One)
Image source: wetalligator89
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