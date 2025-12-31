10 “Mar-a-Lago” Face Transformations That Left People Utterly Stunned

It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed observer to notice certain similarities among the individuals in Donald Trump’s inner circle: heavy, “cakey” makeup with eyelash extensions, a so-called Texan blowout, an artificial tan, a narrow-bridged nose, and exaggerated Botox and lip fillers.
Combined, these features form what has come to be known as the “Mar-a-Lago face,” a look synonymous with artificiality and a lack of subtlety.
Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s complex in Palm Beach, Florida, which he acquired in 1985. The property reportedly spans 126 rooms and 62,500 square feet (5,810 square meters), serving as the unofficial second White House, where the president invites many of his closest allies.
Social media first sparked discussion of the “Mar-a-Lago” aesthetic after users began sharing before-and-after images of men and women who either work in the White House or are closely connected to the US President.
Amanda Till, a Palm Beach-based tech businesswoman, told The New York Post that she had recently spent around $55,000 on various cosmetic procedures in order to feel a sense of belonging.
“A lot of us who support the president want to look our best,” the Mar-a-Lago visitor said. “It makes you feel like you’re part of something. Everyone here is someone.”
Here are ten of of the most talked-about transformations that embody the “Mar-a-Lago” look.
#1 Lauren Sánchez
Before becoming associated with space flights and lavish weddings, Sánchez was a journalist who began her career as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV, a Fox television station in Los Angeles.
She also worked as an anchor and reporter at KTVK-TV in Phoenix before joining the entertainment program Extra as a reporter.
Between the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, Sánchez also hosted UPN News 13, the Fox Sports show Going Deep, and So You Think You Can Dance.
In 2018, she began dating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The couple, who attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2025, tied the knot last June.
The 56-year-old has undergone a noticeable transformation since her days as a reporter.
Though she has never addressed plastic surgery rumors, people have pointed to several aesthetic changes that align with the “Mar-a-Lago” look, including fuller lips, more pronounced cheekbones, and a completely wrinkle-free visage.
Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#2 Erika Kirk
The mother of two has been close to MAGA elite for years, since her late husband, Charlie Kirk, was close with many Republican leaders, including Donald Trump and JD Vance.
Erika studied political science and international relations at Arizona State University and won the Miss Arizona USA pageant in 2012.
She also appeared in season three of Bravo’s Summer House reality show, being set up on a date with a housemate.
While competing in Miss USA, Erika revealed that she didn’t like “girly” things as a child. “I have played basketball since I was five, super tomboy, didn’t like dresses. Everyone thought I was a little boy because I wore Jordans and all these different types of athletic clothes,” she said.
However, she added that she has always “had that girly girl hidden.”
“After being such a tomboy and experiencing that my whole life, it was like, ‘Oh I can curl my hair I can put on the mascara.’ I just had a little late blooming period.”
While surrounding herself with top Republican figures, the 37-year-old seemingly adopted their beauty style.
The Turning Point CEO has always worn heavy eyeshadow and “cakey” pageant makeup, but her cheeks now appear plumper and her lips fuller, seemingly the result of cosmetic enhancements.
Image source: CBSNews, Michael Stewart/WireImage
#3 Ivanka Trump
The second child of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump has been in the spotlight since she was a child.
Prior to her father’s political career, Ivanka was a boardroom judge on his television show, The Apprentice, and a vice-president of the family conglomerate, the Trump Organization.
Naturally, she gained even greater visibility around the world when she became a presidential adviser during Trump’s first administration.
The 44-year-old, who has never spoken publicly about plastic surgery, has been the subject of speculation that she has had one or more rhinoplasties, as well as a chin implant and Botox.
Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian told Radar that the softness around Ivanka’s jawline might be the result of fillers.
Dr. Ross Kopelman suggested that Ivanka had buccal fat removal, also known as cheek reduction, noting that her face became more angular around 2016.
The mom of three has credited her wrinkle-free appearance to being a “sunblock fanatic.”
In January, she explained that she has “sunblock for every occasion” to protect her skin from the Florida sun.
Image source: DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Mostafa Alkharouf/Getty Images
#4 Susan Dell
Dell is a philanthropist and the co-founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation with her husband, the CEO of Dell Technologies.
She also created a luxury fashion label named Phi, drawing on her fashion degree from Arizona State University.
When the Dells announced a $6.2 billion donation to Trump Accounts, a program designed to help Americans save for their children, many people became fixated on the philanthropist’s changed appearance, attributing her transformation to the “Mar-a-Lago” touch.
“In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual,” Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, told Irish Star US.
“Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result.”
The plastic surgeon said Dell may have undergone a facelift, as the skin around her jawline and mid-face appears smoother, as well as an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery).
Image source: Brian Ach/WireImage, Rick Kern/Getty Images
#5 Laura Loomer
Loomer, who has been banned from many social media platforms due to hate speech, is a loyal supporter of Trump.
The New York Times reported that she influenced the president to fire multiple national security officials after raising concerns about their alleged disloyalty.
The far-right conspiracy theorist has fully embraced the MAGA look, wearing heavy smoky eye makeup, eyeliner, and appearing with plumper lips.
The political agitator also appears to have undergone a rhinoplasty (nose job), as her nose looks much slimmer now compared to older photos.
A report by International Clinics stated that Loomer confirmed undergoing the procedure in a since-deleted Instagram post from 2017, which she allegedly captioned, “I am so excited for my nose job!!”
Additionally, the former blonde is thought to have received filler injections to make her lips fuller.
According to Rememore, a plastic surgery clinic in Istanbul, Loomer’s face also shows signs of a face lift, as her skin looks noticeably tighter in recent photos.
Image source: WPLGLocal10, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
#6 Kimberly Guilfoyle
Guilfoyle is perhaps the best example of the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic.
The 56-year-old diplomat and former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. has all the elements of the look associated with Trump’s orbit: arched, filled-in eyebrows, heavy eye makeup with lash extensions, voluminous hair, and glossy, neutral-toned lips.
The former model began embracing this glam style in 2006 when she joined Fox News as the host of The Lineup. Around that time, she was rumored to have undergone a rhinoplasty (nose job).
Plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf told MSN that Guilfoyle likely had a facelift during her time on The Five, which she co-hosted between 2011 and 2018.
In Outnumbered, the host began looking more like she does today. According to Dr Schimpf, the remarkably smooth skin of the US ambassador to Greece can be attributed to Botox in her forehead and around her eyes.
The surgeon also believes Guilfoyle started using fillers in her cheekbones around 2018.
During Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, her appearance continued to draw attention, with viewers commenting on her plump lips, which, according to Dr. Gary Motykie, are the result of lip fillers.
Now, the lawyer looks almost unrecognizable, prompting many to say she has gone too far with cosmetic procedures.
Image source: kimberlyguilfoyle, Gisela Schober/Getty Images
#7 Lara Trump
Over time, the 43-year-old My View host, who married Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago, has worn more dramatic eye makeup and embraced very “done” curly hair.
The Real Housewives-style glossy lips have also become a prominent part of her look.
When Lara appeared at her father-in-law’s inauguration in January 2025, many netizens claimed they barely recognized her.
“Ugh! She looked so much better before she had all that work done,” one person wrote.
“What the f**k happened to Lara Trump’s face?” another asked.
Lara has never confirmed whether she’s had cosmetic surgery. Still, analyzing her before-and-after photos, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong suggested that she had fillers injected on her cheeks and lips.
Focusing on Lara’s eyes, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu told the Irish Star that the North Carolina native likely had blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) as well, which makes the eyes appear more open.
Image source: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#8 Kristi Noem
Noem, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, began her political career in the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2007.
She was later elected as the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018, with the endorsement of Donald Trump.
The 54-year-old is known for her opposition to mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and her conservative views on issues like immigration and abortion.
As she climbed the MAGA ladder, Noem adopted big, voluminous hair, dramatic eye makeup with false lashes, and sharply defined, arched eyebrows.
She also appears to have undergone several cosmetic procedures. Analyzing before-and-after images of the politician, board-certified plastic surgeon Jimmy Sung told The Mirror that he believes Noem got Botox, lip fillers, and threads to the face.
“One possible procedure Kristi may have undergone is the insertion of threads under her skin. These are barbed sutures that are inserted underneath the skin to pull it up temporarily,” he explained.
Dr. Sung also said he believes the politician used the fat-dissolving agent Kybella, which received FDA approval for reducing the “double chin.” Unlike Botox, its effects are permanent.
The surgeon estimated that Noem spends about $10,000 a year on various cosmetic procedures.
Image source: United States Congress, Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
#9 Karoline Leavitt
The White House press secretary recently made headlines after an extremely close-up portrait of her appeared in a Vanity Fair article about Trump’s “core team.”
Many observers claimed the portrait appeared to reveal the injection marks from Leavitt’s fresh lip fillers.
“Why would they take such an unflattering photo and publish it? They must hate her,” one comment under the photo read. “The lip fillers are visible as daylight,” remarked another.
A separate user said the 28-year-old “hasn’t embraced the full Mar-a-Lago aesthetic yet,” as she’s “opting for gradual, incremental enhancement.”
Amid the speculation that Leavitt underwent the cosmetic procedure, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers accused Vanity Fair of “intentionally photographing Karoline and the White House staff in bizarre ways.”
Rogers further claimed that the magazine “deliberately edited the photos to try to demean and embarrass” White House officials.
While Leavitt has not addressed the cosmetic-enhancement rumors, Dr. Michael Niccole, a plastic surgeon from Newport Beach, told Glam that the press secretary’s lips appear “enhanced,” suggesting she likely had “some form of lip augmentation.”
“It also looks like she’s had refinement on her nose,” the surgeon added.
Image source: saintanselmhawks, Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
#10 Matt Gaetz
The 43-year-old Republican served as the US representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district from 2017 to 2024.
He later began hosting The Matt Gaetz Show, a political talk show.
Gaetz, one of Trump’s allies, has a “puffy” appearance that many have attributed to facial fillers.
Asked about the Florida politician’s look, board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman told Esquire that he appears to have had “poor placement” of Botox.
“It’s too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye,” Dr. Hartman explained.
“Plus, the glabellar injections [the vertical lines between the eyebrows] use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual.”
The dermatologist added that the best way to find a good plastic surgeon is through word of mouth, noting that even before-and-after photos advertised online can be edited.
Image source: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Ike Hayman
