107 People Who Are The Reason There’s Little Hope For Humanity

It’s unbelievable how hard it is for some people to grasp one simple concept: “live and let live.” Instead, these folks actively go out of their way to ruin everyone else’s day, completely convinced that the entire world revolves around them. In short: total entitlement.
We’re talking about next-level selfishness here. The kind of person who parks so close to your driver’s side door that you have to crawl through the other side. Even worse — a mom who straight-up ate her own son’s birthday breakfast and acted like it’s no big deal. You literally can’t make this stuff up, because we have the proof.
Bored Panda scoured the internet to hunt down the most jaw-dropping photos so that you can see just how wild human behavior can get.
#1 My Wife Ate My Son’s Birthday Breakfast
Yesterday I bought a strawberry cheese coffee cake my son loves so he could have a special birthday breakfast today. My wife came home late last night and apparently couldn’t resist. She knew it was for our son, but it’s not a big deal because she “left him a full slice”.
Image source: grohkstrom
#2 How Entitled Do You Have To Be?
This woman brought her own bell with her to get her server’s attention
Image source: GreatBallz
#3 Plane Is Empty And Someone Chose To Sit Right Next To Me
Image source: ScrammyGirl
Entitlement is a persistent belief that you deserve special treatment, extra perks, and zero consequences, regardless of actual effort. It is the classic “rules for thee, but not for me” mindset.
Understanding why people act like the world owes them requires looking at how their brains, upbringing, and environment shape them.
#4 Someone Dumped A Raw Prepared Fish Meal In My Mailbox
Image source: rpwood00
#5 Someone Stole The Bench From The Park
Image source: Intelligent-SoupGS88
#6 Broke Boy
Image source: Epix4
There is an agreement among many experts that entitlement often starts in childhood. When parents shield a kid from every minor failure, hand out trophies just for showing up, or instantly fix every uncomfortable situation, the brain learns a skewed lesson: My needs take priority over basic rules.
Without experiencing natural boundaries early on, kids grow into adults who genuinely believe standard social rules don’t apply to them.
“On the surface, it looks like love and protection. Underneath, it communicates a dangerous message: the world will bend for you, because you are special,” says Professor RJ Starr, a theorist in theoretical and integrative psychology.
“It’s the child whose tantrum in the toy aisle always results in a purchase, or the teenager whose late assignments are excused because their parents intervene with teachers.”
#7 I Brought Mini-Cupcakes To Work And Left Them In The Break Room. Came Back To See On The Last Few That Were Left, Somebody Took A Bite Of The Top And Left Them
Image source: F4ntomP
#8 Person In The Silver Car Is A Jerk
Image source: meaganlee19
#9 Someone Smeared Benadryl All Over The Sink And Left Benadryl All Over The Floor Of The Bathroom At The Restaurant I Work At
Image source: TrippingFish76
Entitlement is easy to spot in other people, but almost nobody wants to admit they have it too.
You can see it in the person who cuts the line at the coffee shop, the coworker who takes credit for your work, or the friend who always asks for favors but disappears when you need a hand.
“We label these people as difficult, arrogant, or spoiled, but entitlement is more than just bad manners. It is a way of seeing the world that quietly assumes the rules apply differently to you,” says professor Starr.
#10 A Huge Chunk Of Ice In The Toilet
Image source: CatLordCayenne
#11 Came Back To Find Someone Had Parked Like This Next To Me. (Black Car Is Mine)
Image source: Gossbcool
#12 Someone Set Up This Little Memorial In My Neighborhood And This Is What Somebody Else Decided To Do With It
Image source: bunk12bear
Paradoxically, entitlement isn’t always born from supreme confidence — it can actually be a shield. Acting selfishly might be their way to gain respect before anyone can uncover their insecurities.
A study published in the Journal of Personality Assessment found that people with a high sense of entitlement carry an intense vulnerability to ego threat.
When faced with this threat or lack of special recognition, highly entitled people react with disproportionate anger and hostility to protect their fragile self-view.
#13 I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn’t Like It
Image source: RealSlugFart
#14 A Chicken D**d For No Reason Because Someone Changed His Mind
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Telling Someone You’d “Cheat On Your Wife For Them” Is Not The Pickup Line You Think It Is
Image source: JoneyBologna
The ultimate irony of entitlement is that people use it to chase happiness, yet it guarantees their own misery. When you walk around expecting the world to bow down to you, life becomes a constant series of letdowns.
Research from Case Western Reserve University revealed that entitled individuals trap themselves in an endless cycle of psychological distress. After reviewing over 170 studies for the journal Psychological Bulletin, researchers mapped out the exact trap these folks fall into.
It starts with sky-high, unrealistic expectations. Because no one actually gets special treatment 24/7, these demands get crushed by reality. Instead of adjusting their mindset, entitled people view these normal setbacks as personal attacks, sparking deep anger and bitterness.
The research showed that to cope with that frustration, they double down on their own self-importance to soothe their hurt ego. That temporary ego boost makes them feel better for a second, but it only resets the trap for the next inevitable disappointment.
#16 This Is The Third Time Someone Has Put This Under Every Windshield In The Parking Lot Of My Apartment
7 pages, front and back. I don’t even really have a problem with someone putting a pamphlet under my windshield saying “Hey, if you wanna get right with Jesus this is how you do it.” But this is just deranged. Random all caps, bold and punctuation. Bizarre, scattered thinking.
I haven’t check, but as well as the dozens of cars in our complex, there’s dozens of other parking lots in this area and I’d imagined this guy puts these on some of those cars, too.
Just for reference, I live here. I don’t own the complex.
Image source: afs189
#17 Someone Parked Like This For Days
Image source: cool-sniff
#18 I Gave My Maths Notebook To A Someone On My Team For A Day (He Missed School) So That He’d Write Down Everything. He Returned It Like This
Image source: WalkerArt64
The endless loop of disappointment doesn’t just mess with someone’s head.
According to Dr. Julie Exline, a professor of psychological sciences at Case Western Reserve University, the fallout of entitlement leads to broken relationships, constant fights, and even deep depression.
When you constantly expect a VIP pass from life, you start treating everyone around you like an obstacle instead of an equal.
“So much of entitlement is about competition — being better or more deserving than other people. It really pits you against society, and it can be very isolating,” Dr. Exline explains.
Instead of building real connections, entitled people push friends and family away with their endless demands. They end up sitting alone on a pedestal of their own making, wondering why nobody wants to stick around.
#19 Someone Threw Books From The Little Library Into The Water
Someone emptied the little library and threw the books into the water. I built it a couple years ago and it was installed next to a local resevoir. Someone posted on FB yesterday about this and I went down today to get them out of the water. Mildy infuriated may be understating my feelings.
Image source: Richmondpinball
#20 Someone Stuck Gum Into The USB Ports On The Bus
Image source: Buddy1qaz
Breaking out of an entitlement trap is tough, but it isn’t impossible.
Research shows that actively practicing gratitude directly combats feelings of deprivation. Instead of fixating on what life owes them, focusing on what they already have reduces resentment.
Low empathy often drives entitled behavior. Experts suggest consciously practicing perspective-taking trains the brain to break out of single-minded self-interest.
“Conditioning yourself to think about other people and what they deserve — and also being willing to admit your own faults and weaknesses — can help you feel more connected to others. Being able to admit that, ‘Yes, I am special, but so is everybody else,’ may help you shift your mindset to one of gratitude, rather than one of entitlement,” says Dr. Exline.
#21 Someone From My Family Sprinkles Salt All Over My Bed Once In A While
Image source: CzlowiekNieWiem
#22 Someone’s Been Trying To Hack My Hotmail For Over A Month
Image source: Spines6482
At the end of the day, recognizing entitlement is the ultimate reality check.
Maybe you’ll spot a moment where you’ve been guilty of acting like the main character. If so, it’s a great opportunity to check your ego before you end up on a list like this yourself.
And if you’re clear… Take it as a guide to spot the red flags in others, so you can skip the drama.
#23 My Sister Works At A Starbucks And This Was Someone’s Simple Order
Image source: bluddyRivers
#24 I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be
Image source: IllustriousEmployee
#25 What’s Wrong With Public Pools/Beaches?
Image source: Schiissdraeck
#26 Stay At Home Boyfriend Needs To Be Supported Too
Image source: Schiissdraeck
#27 Local Welding Supply Shop Offers Free Fountain Drinks For Patrons – This Upsets Larry
Image source: snozberry_pie
#28 Irresponsible Parent Asks Strangers, But Specifically Beautiful Young Women, To Pay For His Child Support
Image source: Scarypaperplates
#29 Warmth: Artists Should Not Make Money And Provide Their Services For Free During A National Emergency
Image source: CandidFeatures
#30 A Cup Of Water At Starbucks Is Literally Free, Just Wait In The Damn Line Like Everyone Else
Image source: Fit-Resident-8627
#31 $5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw
Image source: hexby
#32 Apparently Photographers Aren’t Worthy Of Fair Pay, And They Make More Than Pilots
Image source: [deleted]
#33 A Magazine Asked Me To Write For Them. This Was Their Response When I Asked About Pay
Image source: danlev
#34 Friend Of Mine Is A Tattoo Artist. They Randomly Got This Message And Call From Someone Who Found Them On Facebook, Seeing If They’re Worthy
Image source: sheeftee
#35 Wanting A Wedding Photographer For Virtually Free
Image source: [deleted]
#36 Paid Extra For Legroom Seats, But Spent 4 Hours With Kids Blocking The Emergency Exit Window
Image source: theycallmedumpling
#37 Poor Employees Had 30 Minutes To Clean An Entire Room That Looked Like This
Image source: SpirittDragonX
#38 Woman Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Stole My Complimentary Chocolate While I Was Asleep…
Image source: Sheckelmcfeck
#39 Someone Had A Bonfire On A Public Beach And Threw Glass Bottles Into It, The Covered It With Sand
Image source: ILiveForFree
#40 Please Dont Do This To Public Parks
Image source: jamminred
#41 Public Park Near Toronto, Canada. Why Are People Such Pigs?
Image source: [deleted]
#42 The Fact That They Openly Admitted To Their Actions
Image source: PrestonRoad90
#43 Yeah, Cause You Are Internet Famous Everyone Wants To Copy You
Image source: ZappBrannigansLaw
#44 Old Soup Burns Still Have The Power To Sting A Karen!
Image source: [deleted]
#45 Immediate Hire
My friend is hiring for his company
and this resume came in. “Military
Spouse”. She’s serious LMAO.
GTFOH.
Image source: TeevMeister
#46 A Wild Karen Changing Her Baby’s Diaper On Top Of An Old Navy Clothing Display. “Are You Taking A Picture Of Me???”
Image source: KHaskins77
#47 If You Can’t Afford To Tip, You Can’t Afford To Eat Out
“Don’t punish big families” is what he wrote after scratching out the gratuity… Good thing it doesnt work like that. How bout you not punish waitstaff because you dont believe in birth control? I’ve got 5 mouths to feed myself not including my animals. If you cant afford to tip, you cant afford to eat out. Especially at Christmas, after your “better than me” just got done praying and asking god to bless those less fortunate than you. What a joke. You should be ashamed at the lesson you taught your kids last night. We make $2.13 an hour plus tips. If you stiff me, I still have to pay a percentage of your check to the bartender, busser, and host out of my own pocket. You’d figure a professor at SFA would understand that. #serverlife #bartenderlife
Image source: [deleted]
#48 The Tip That Someone Left Last Night
Image source: thebrokenwindow
#49 Somebody Keyed My Car While I Was At Work For Seemingly No Reason
Image source: Gold_Enigma
#50 This Is The Second Time In Two Weeks That Someone Has Taken Honey Off The Shelf To Put Into Their Coffee
Image source: MrZephy
#51 When Someone Responds Like This After I Come Out
I’m 21F. This was an old childhood friend of mine that reached out after a couple years. He was getting slightly flirty so I worked it into the conversation that I only liked women, and yeah.. you see how that went.
The conversation went on for a short while before I stopped responding at all because he was still adding sexual comments in the convo. I ended up deactivating my insta account that night (I do this a lot) and the next morning I had a WhatsApp text from an unknown number asking why I blocked them. It was him 💀
I asked how he got my number and he said he’s had it since we were 12. I was pretty damn mildly infuriated, it’s been a week and I don’t plan on talking to him again
Image source: LoverOfE-Olsen
#52 Pizza Was Delivered By Someone On A Bike. How Is This Acceptable?
Image source: ibeecrazy
#53 Somebody Left This Note On My Car… In My Assigned Space…
Image source: [deleted]
#54 Somebody Thought This Was Actually Acceptable Currency At A McDonald’s
Image source: boisterousoysterous
#55 Somebody Ate All The Pigs And Left The Blankets
Image source: AP_Things807
#56 Somebody Cut A Lemon In Half, Wrapped It, And Put It Back With The Rest
Image source: AkiraSakaNinja
#57 How’s My Kid Supposed To Calculate How Somebody Else Determined The Wrong Answer? (Part B)
Image source: GreyhoundsAreFast
#58 Somebody Dropped A Large Box Of Eggs And Allowing Them To Go To Waste
Image source: whicky1978
#59 Somebody Messaged Me About Buying My Art But They Only Wanted Nfts
Image source: Obradbrad
#60 Someone Reported Me To Hr For Having A “Vape” At My Desk
… It’s the charging case for my earbuds…
I just laughed and showed them how it works. Luckily they thought it was equally funny, and said they would have a discussion with the person who reported it. Supposedly HR is going to advise them to be more thorough and diligent before reporting things like this.
I have no idea who reported it but nobody has asked me about it face-to-face, so I’ve never even had an opportunity to provide clarification. It is definitely annoying how some people at work are so eager to report the dumbest stuff.
Image source: PhantumJak
#61 Discovered Someone In My House Added Salt To The Sugar Container, Only After I Baked 3 Cakes And Ran Out Of Ingredients
Image source: jempai
#62 Someone Keeps Putting These Up At My Work. On Soap Dispensers, Paper Dispensers Etc
Image source: Damiancarmine14
#63 Wanna Report Someone On Our Platform? Give Us Your Government ID First
Image source: Nekrubbobby64
#64 Some People Just Don’t Care
Image source: Sverddanny
#65 All I Wanted Was A Sprinkling Of Parm, But Someone Thought Slightly Unscrewing The Shaker Lid Would Be Funny
Image source: JuanaBlanca
#66 Someone Poked Holes In The Last Few Tuna – All The Way From Japan To End Up Trashed
Image source: IAlwaysFinishMy
#67 Sil Asked Me To Bring A Cake For Dessert, Someone Else Made Crème Brûlées So No One Ate My Cake
Image source: l0ll1p0p5
#68 Choosingbeggar On Nextdoor Wants Someone To Create A Very Specific Chainsaw Sculpture For His Airbnb Cabin For Free
Image source: [deleted]
#69 Needs A Car For Under 4K, Can’t Find One That Attracts Them
Image source: Gurt52
#70 Wedding Photographer Wanted Over 3 Days, Payment: Expanding Your Portfolio
Image source: TypicalMeeting8503
#71 People Donated For Transport And Robes, Money Still Needed For Nice Meal
Image source: ProfessionalComb5755
#72 Need A Place To Stay…no Car, No Job, 2 Kids And 420 Friendly
Image source: dani-jpg
#73 Surprise Surprise! A Choosing Beggar On A Fb Community Group 😱
Image source: CrispyBruschetta
#74 Girl Wants To Come To Event For Free And Skip Line Because Her And Her Friends “Are Pretty”
Image source: iSlingShlong
#75 He’s A “Bit” Dramatic
Image source: face2much
#76 Why Don’t Smokers View Butts As Trash??
Image source: Lazyfair08
#77 My Neighbor Tossed A Cigarette From Upstairs And It Burned A Hole In My Hoodie
Image source: htailuat
#78 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours
Image source: AlbinoStoot
#79 For The Love Of Humanity, Keep Your Shoes On In Public Places
Image source: NoClub5551
#80 Lady Covers Seat With “Seat Bag” – Tray Table Cannot Be Opened…
Image source: island_architect
#81 This Lady On My 10 Hour Flight
Image source: IWannaHideThrowaway
#82 Came Right On Time For My Appointment At The Dmv, Had My Number Called, Then Had This Guy Walk In And Cut In Front Of Me To Renew His License
Image source: ITS_LECTOR_B
#83 Person Ordered 20 Sandwiches In Drive-Thru And Won’t Move Ahead To Wait In The Parking Lot
Image source: bipolar-scorpio
#84 I Left Free Chairs On The Sidewalk. Someone Took The Chairs And Crumpled Up The Sign And Threw It In My Yard
Image source: ruashiasim
#85 Playing Music Through Speakers In Public Places
Image source: Ksanral
#86 If Only There Was A Way To Have A Private Phone Call And Not Use The Speakerphone In Public
Image source: [deleted]
#87 I’m Just Trying To Sell A TV, Man
Image source: Fetusal
#88 Someone At Work Put A “Help Yourself” Note On A Pack Of Tim Tam’s That I Bought
Image source: TheMuffinMan347
#89 Gurl, Bye
Image source: the-sleepy-potato
#90 Geez, Some People Are Extremely Entitled
Image source: anon
#91 Monica Vibes 😂
Image source: dinabebars
#92 Missed My Train And Was Late To Work Because My Uber Driver Had A Hankering For An 11am Cheeseburger
was already running a little behind so i decided to get an uber rather than the bus to the train station. timer stayed at 3 minutes for approximately 15 minutes as my driver finished whatever he ordered in the mcdonald’s car park. missed my train by 5 minutes.
Image source: JakobExMachina
#93 Too Heavy To Tow 🫠
Somebody parked their cybertruck in the spot that I pay for… contacted maintenance to get it towed, but it was still there when I came home from work 4 hours later, apparently because it was too heavy to be towed 🥲 I guess he just gets to park wherever he wants
Image source: mccainjames11
#94 Entitled Man On My 3 Hour Train Ride
ust got off a 3-hour train ride.
A guy spent most of it taking up the whole table with his stuff, rolling cigarettes on it, and generally acting like nobody else existed.
At one point another passenger wanted to sit next to him. The guy didn’t even look up from his phone, just made a hand gesture basically telling him to go away and shrugged.
Later, when that passenger was getting off, he accidentally brushed against the guy’s shoe. The guy then put his feet on the table and started cleaning his shoes with disinfectant wipes.
At that point I couldn’t even be annoyed anymore, I just started laughing.
The only thing on that table that is mine is the powerbank btw …
Edit: Multiple people tried talking to him, me included. He ignored everyone and just waved them off without even looking up from his phone. He did the same thing to the train staff. They gave up pretty quickly, probably because it just wasn’t worth the fight.
Image source: Expensive_Purpose527
#95 Take Your Time
Image source: luna_alex_okami
#96 45°c (113°f) Today And Brandan Demands His Lunch
Image source: aut0maddic
#97 Dating In 2025 Be Like
Image source: dopeythekidd
#98 I Guess She Got The Answer
Image source: [deleted]
#99 I Kinda Admire The Audacity Of Loaf Knee-Pad Lady
Image source: missmissmiss13
#100 The Most Vulnerable Ones Are Also The Ones Unable To Compete For Resources
Image source: savage-dragon
#101 Found This Gem On Facebook
Image source: GraysonB42
#102 Give Me Back My $100
Image source: bodega_bladerunner
#103 My Mechanic Telling It How It Is. Support Artists And Labor Folk!
Image source: mewisme700
#104 This Store Knows
Image source: MotherYeet
#105 Stepping On A Pedal Is Too Much Work For Some People To Throw Away Paper Towels In A Public Restroom
Image source: CoachEd18
#106 “Gentleman”
Image source: egguchom
#107 Give Your Seat To My Son!
Image source: ElCasa98
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