Couple Asks The Internet For Help Photoshopping A Shirtless Guy Out Of A Pic, The Internet Does Its Thing (40 Pics)

Capturing a flawless photo seems like an impossible task at times, with less than ideal lighting, unpredictable wind and photobombers lurking around every corner. But that’s why we have tools like Photoshop! And while photo-editing software can be a great help to those who want to take their pics to the next level, the unlimited possibilities they bring can also lead to some unexpected outcomes.
After one couple asked internet users to remove a shirtless man from the background of a photo, they technically did get what they asked for, but not exactly what they wanted. Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious responses that internet trolls shared, as well as an interview with Jesús Ramirez of Photoshop Training Channel!
#1
#2
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#3
#4
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#5
#6
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#7
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#8
#9
#10
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#11
#12
#13
#14
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#15
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#21
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#22
#23
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#24
#25
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#31
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#32
#33
#34
#35
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#36
Image source: ruthlessruthmore
#37
#38
#39
#40
Follow Us