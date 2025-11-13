16 Stunning Animal Portraits By Andreas Häggkvist To Raise Awareness For Endangered Species

Beautiful art can be both awe-inspiring and intriguing. Some of it even makes us really think about deeper issues. No matter the level of intensity of the piece, great artworks cause most people to stop, if even for just a moment, to have an emotional experience.

This is why Swedish artist Andreas Häggkvist has taken the opportunity to use his art to raise awareness for endangered species. The artwork, along with his captions, creates a powerful and lasting emotion that moves the viewer to action. At least that is what he is hoping for.

”Just as with melodies, visual images stick with us more than just words. Using the power that art contains, there really is an opportunity for an artist to make a movement for an important cause” – Andreas says.

Let’s hope his art not only brings a smile to your face and makes you feel good, but also makes you stop and think for a moment about what is happening to our planet.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#2

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#3

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#4

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#5

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#6

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#7

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#8

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#9

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#10

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#11

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#12

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#13

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#14

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#15

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

#16

Image source: Andreas Häggkvist

