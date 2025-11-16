17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

I had been dealing with depression and anxiety for years. But in 2013, it was at its very worst―it was a nightmare. Through therapy, art, and exercise, I slowly got my life back. Lately, I’ve been drawing comics about my experiences to share what has helped me and to encourage people who are walking the same path I did.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 The Power Of Music
#2 Social Anxiety Life Hack
#3 The Right Motivation
#4 How I Got My Life Back
#5 Call For Back Up!
#6 Little By Little
#7 Little Pizza
#8 Be Your Own Back Up!
#9 We’ve All Been There
#10 It’s Up And Down
#11 Sometimes, Nothing Works
#12 Who’s Thinking What
#13 It’s Not So Easy To Hide
#14 Meditating’s Not Easy!
#15 How Do People See Me
#16 Find A Way To Be There For Each Other
#17 Even Relaxing Has Its Challenges
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us