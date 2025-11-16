17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

by

I had been dealing with depression and anxiety for years. But in 2013, it was at its very worst―it was a nightmare. Through therapy, art, and exercise, I slowly got my life back. Lately, I’ve been drawing comics about my experiences to share what has helped me and to encourage people who are walking the same path I did.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 The Power Of Music

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#2 Social Anxiety Life Hack

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#3 The Right Motivation

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#4 How I Got My Life Back

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#5 Call For Back Up!

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#6 Little By Little

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#7 Little Pizza

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#8 Be Your Own Back Up!

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#9 We’ve All Been There

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#10 It’s Up And Down

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#11 Sometimes, Nothing Works

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#12 Who’s Thinking What

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#13 It’s Not So Easy To Hide

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#14 Meditating’s Not Easy!

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#15 How Do People See Me

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#16 Find A Way To Be There For Each Other

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

#17 Even Relaxing Has Its Challenges

17 Cute And Honest Comics All People With Depression And Anxiety Might Relate To

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast of The L Word: Generation Q
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2019
These Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Pregnant Are Rare And Wonderful
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Baby Yoda
All of Baby Grogu’s Cute Noises Compiled Into One Star Wars Video
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
Manager Claims This Guy Doesn’t Do Anything, So He Quits To Prove A Point
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
American Crime
American Crime Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “Season Two: Episode One”
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2016
“Think You’re Nice?”: Let’s See How You Handle These 25 Scenarios
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.