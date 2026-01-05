Son Empties Out Estate So Ungrateful Family Ends Up With A “Useless” Will

Parents seldom discuss inheritance with their adult children. According to a survey conducted by Irwin Mitchell, only 30% of parents over the age of 55 have talked to their children about how they will be dividing their estate. And they really ought to do it more often since disputes and disagreements can cause a lot of headaches for the inheritors.
This man found out that his father didn’t leave him any financial assets and made his wife and three other sons the benefactors. So, he sold all the loans his father had taken from him and essentially drowned his stepfamily in debt. Still, he wondered whether he was the jerk in this situation and could have handled it differently.
A father wrote his first son out of his will and left everything to his second family
So, the son decided to sell the loans his father had taken out from him and left the stepfamily to fend for themselves
In the comments, the son clarified he didn’t do this out of revenge and is grateful to his father for everything
Commenters absolved the son since, with his father no longer in the picture, it was purely a business decision
