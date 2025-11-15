There’s A Reason Why Amazon Doesn’t Want Its Workers Unionizing, As Discussed In This Twitter Thread

Cliché as it sounds, jobs are the foundation of societies. The premise is simple enough—people complete certain tasks and receive money in return. This allows us to buy the things we want and pay for conveniences and necessities. However, there’s also the fundamentally human flaw of wanting to get the maximum in any situation, and this applies to both workers and employers alike. And in this situation, employers actually stand slightly higher than their employees, which results in tensions between the two. And that’s where worker unions step in, representing the employees in various industries and careers. Unfortunately, even in this day and age, these important organizations are overlooked in some cases.
A Twitter user points out that big companies like Amazon need to have unions
Twitter user @proustmalone started a discussion about unionization for employees of big-name companies, like Amazon. While it’s by no means a new look at things, it certainly highlights the issue—for many years, lack of union representation has meant workers are left to fend for themselves. And while they receive pay for their work, one also has to consider the working conditions and general atmosphere.
Work in any packaging company is physically taxing with no organizational support
Every job is difficult and has its own ins and outs. But at Amazon (or any other packaging company), many of the jobs require you to be on your feet and cover quite a distance during the shift. And without unions, the conditions surrounding the position are left up to the employer, which puts employees at a disadvantage.
Unions help workers negotiate for their wages and working conditions
There’s an ongoing debate whether unions are actually helpful, or hurt the worker in the long run. It all comes down to perspective. At their core, unions talk and negotiate with the employers on the behalf of the workers, and their main concern is often the wages. Unions also have the power to organize strikes or cease the supply of workforce if the employer is not complying with the conditions. This, in the employer’s eyes, means unions disrupt the workflow and can actually threaten businesses. But love it or hate it, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, union members have higher wages and salaries than non-union members.
People spoke up about unions and their benefits
According to other users, unions grants the employees certain crucial benefits
Some even stated that worker protection is worth the possible loss of service speed
While others found humor in the situation
Even people working in the industry offered their insights
And then there were those who remained cautious about unions
Of course, some people also pointed out the inefficiency of the unions
And others took the opportunity to deep dive into political side of things
