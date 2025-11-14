Woman Finds Her Annual Leave Request Unapproved For 3 Weeks, Puts The Form In Boss’s Kids Photo Frame

Everyone who’s ever had an annoying boss knows how tough is to work with them. From demanding you to accomplish impossible tasks, to not completing their end of work, or simply being a jerk — they are there to make your job much harder. However, some of the employees are having none of it and find creative ways to deal with their bosses. One of those people is Kimberley, a 26-year-old woman from Australia, who goes by a nickname ‘shutupmerlin’ on Tumblr.

More info: shutupmerlin.tumblr.com

Image credits: ouplatform

She wrote about a hilarious list of events that followed after she put in her annual leave form to be signed. Her employer didn’t sign the form for three weeks, so when the opportunity occurred to remind him of her annual leave, Kimberley took it without hesitation. The woman hilariously pranked her boss and got the signature. Scroll below to read her story.

Here’s how people reacted

