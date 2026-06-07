Emily Ratajkowski: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Emily Ratajkowski: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Emily Ratajkowski

June 7, 1991

Westminster, London, England

35 Years Old

Gemini

Emily Ratajkowski: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski is an American model and actress known for her striking confidence and bold public persona. Her work frequently challenges conventional perceptions of femininity.

She rose to global prominence after appearing in the controversial 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video. The video’s viral success immediately launched her into the international spotlight.

Early Life and Education

Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski was born in Westminster, London, to American parents Kathleen Balgley and John David Ratajkowski. Her artist father and professor mother encouraged creative expression.

The family settled in Encinitas, California, when Ratajkowski was five, where she later attended San Dieguito Academy. She briefly studied art at UCLA before pursuing a full-time career in modeling.

Notable Relationships

Emily Ratajkowski was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, an actor and producer, whom she wed in February 2018 after a brief courtship.

Ratajkowski shares a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with Bear-McClard, with whom she co-parents following their 2022 divorce. She has been publicly linked to other individuals since.

Career Highlights

Emily Ratajkowski gained widespread recognition from the 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video, which became a global chart-topper. She made her feature film debut in David Fincher’s 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl.

Beyond acting, Ratajkowski established her successful swimwear and apparel brand, Inamorata, in 2017. She has also walked runways for major designers like Marc Jacobs and Versace, securing her status as a high-fashion model.

Ratajkowski became a New York Times bestselling author with her 2021 essay collection My Body, cementing her voice as a prominent feminist writer and cultural commentator.

Signature Quote

“My whole career has been a conversation about image.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Lists 50 Ways In Which You Can Reach Out To Someone Without Asking ‘How Are You’ And Many People Find It Helpful
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 8, 2026
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Former Hollywood Child Star Stuns With Exposed Breasts And Chiseled Abs On Red Carpet
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Thelma Houston: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
106 Creepy But Funny Memes For People Who Love Their Humor Like Their Coffee: Black
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025