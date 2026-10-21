Actress Emily Blunt Roasts Men In Turtlenecks, But John Krasinski Somehow Makes Her Eat Her Words

Fashion is full of rules, but some of them disappear the moment the right person walks into a room. A questionable outfit can be an instant turn-off on one person and a surprisingly good look on another. Apparently, Emily Blunt knows this better than most, especially when it comes to her husband, John Krasinski.
The actress recently revealed that she has a serious weakness for judging men’s fashion choices, and one particular item tends to send her running in the opposite direction. However, Krasinski managed to pull off something rather impressive, making her reconsider a look she normally can’t stand.
Emily Blunt revealed her biggest men’s fashion icks, admitting she can’t stand some widespread menswear elements
During an April 29 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old star opened up about the clothing choices that give her “the ick”. Her biggest offender? The humble turtleneck. While some men might consider it a timeless wardrobe staple, Blunt has a much less flattering opinion of it.
She described her reaction as a “full organ rejection”, which is about as close to a medical emergency as a fashion choice can get. For Blunt, seeing a man in a turtleneck is usually enough to make her question the entire outfit. Fortunately for Krasinski, her rule turned out to have one very notable exception.
Back in January, the actor suggested wearing a black turtleneck with glasses to the Golden Globes. Instead of immediately approving the outfit, Blunt had to “compose her face” when he first pitched the idea. It seems even a celebrity husband isn’t immune to receiving a skeptical look from his wife when he proposes a questionable fashion experiment.
But then came the big reveal. Once Krasinski wore the outfit, Blunt found herself changing her tune. She thought he looked “so cool” and compared him to a young Michael Caine. That’s quite a turnaround for someone who had just admitted to having a near-physical rejection of the garment. The turtleneck had apparently found its chosen one.
Blunt even took a moment to apologize to the turtleneck enthusiasts in the audience, saying, “Sorry to any turtleneck wearers here tonight.” It was a lighthearted way to make peace with everyone whose favorite winter staple had just been put on trial. Still, anyone hoping to win her over with a random turtleneck might want to make sure they can pull off the full look.
And the turtleneck isn’t the only item that fails to impress her. Blunt also has strong feelings about what she calls “Dad leather jackets.” According to her, these shiny, cropped versions are particularly unwelcome in her men’s fashion wardrobe. In other words, if a jacket looks like it belongs in a questionable fashion time capsule, it probably won’t win her approval.
She shared how her husband John Krasinski changed her mind – but only regarding himself
Meanwhile, fashion is becoming a bigger part of life for Blunt’s daughters, Hazel, 12, and Violet, 9, whom she shares with Krasinski. When host Jimmy Fallon asked how her daughters feel about her, the actress reassured him that they were “still sweet” and “still dig” her. There is, however, one area where her influence doesn’t carry much weight.
Despite starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Blunt said her daughters want “zero advice” from her about what to wear. She joked that she has tried reminding them that she’s in a pretty big fashion movie, but apparently, a Hollywood wardrobe department doesn’t automatically qualify someone as the household’s top style authority. Children, it seems, are not easily impressed by their parents’ résumés.
The girls also have their own fashion inspirations. Blunt described her older daughter as being “like Avril Lavigne”, while her younger daughter takes cues from Jennifer Lopez. Their tastes are clearly their own, and Blunt can only watch from the sidelines.
The actress also recently shared that her daughters had watched the original The Devil Wears Prada after their friends became interested in it, and they watched it again ahead of the sequel. This time, at least, her work has managed to get their attention.
Blunt and Krasinski have generally kept their children out of the public eye, but she has occasionally shared glimpses of their interests. In January 2024, she revealed that working with Ryan Gosling on The Fall Guy earned her some serious points at home after the girls watched him play Ken in Barbie.
Blunt also talked about her daughters’ fashion preferences, their lack of interest in her style advice, and why she makes sure to be home for bedtime despite her busy career
“They have never had any interest in anyone I’ve worked with ever,” she said at the time, before adding, “But Ryan is — Ryan’s it for them”. Even a famous parent sometimes needs a little help from a popular co-star.
Despite her busy career, Blunt has made it a priority to be home for bedtime. In a September 2025 interview with PORTER magazine, she explained that the short conversations she has with her daughters at the end of the day matter deeply to her. “The 10-minute chats where they tell you everything — you don’t want to miss them,” she said.
So while her daughters may not be taking her fashion advice anytime soon, Blunt still has those small moments that matter far more than winning an argument over a jacket or a turtleneck.
Apparently not so many people in the world actually share Emily Blunt’s dislike of turtlenecks
Netizens found Emily Blunt and John Krasinski adorable, with many agreeing that John really does look good in a turtleneck
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