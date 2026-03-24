“A Very Odd Reaction”: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

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When they give birth, many new moms face the dilemma: to breastfeed or not to breastfeed? According to the CDC, 83.2% of mothers breastfeed their infants right after they give birth. As time goes by, that share diminishes, but 55.8% still do it as their babies reach the age of six months.

These two moms both breastfed their babies, but they had a falling out over an unusual thing. When babysitting, one friend breastfed the other’s baby since she couldn’t get in touch with the mom. After she appeared a few hours later, she freaked out and blocked her friend. The friend thought this was a normal thing to do in an emergency, but still asked people online to weigh in.

A new mom freaked out after her best friend breastfed her baby in an emergency

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: bnenin/Envato (not the actual photo)

The friend did so out of panic and because she couldn’t get a hold of the mother, so she felt she did nothing wrong

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

The friend added that she and their other acquaintances were worried about the mom’s mental state

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: anonymous

People sided with the friend, emphasizing that the well-being of the baby was the most important

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

The friend updated readers about how the CPS visit went and how she reconnected with the mom

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: Hans/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Image credits: anonymous

“I’m glad she came to her senses,” people reacted

&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage
&#8220;A Very Odd Reaction&#8221;: Friend Breastfeeding Her Baby In Emergency Sends New Mom Into A Rage

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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