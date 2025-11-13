30 Amazing Embassies Around The World

We love good architecture that blends in nicely in the natural surroundings and reflects the times that we live in. This time we focused on the aesthetical architecture of embassies, therefore Bored Panda has compiled a list for you of beautiful and inspiring buildings of diplomatic missions from around the world. Scroll down below to see them all and don’t forget to leave your votes for the ones that you like!

#1 Belgium in New Delhi, India

Image source: reynaersi

#2 Germany in Muscat, Oman

Image source: Gijo Paul George

#3 France in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Image source: Michel Denancé

#4 Switzerland in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Image source: Iwan Baan

#5 Iraq in Kulosaari Island in Helsinki, Finland

Image source: MKFI

#6 France In Vienna, Austria

Image source: MrPanyGoff

#7 Kazakhstan in Washington DC, US

Image source: Elvert Barnes

#8 Brazil in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Image source: Fulviusbsas

#9 Netherlands in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Image source: unknown

#10 Italy in Brasilia, Brazil

Image source: SkyscraperCity

#11 Denmark in Reykjavík, Iceland

Image source: unknown

#12 Switzerland in Nairobi, Kenya

Image source: Embassy Of Switzerland

#13 Egypt in Lisbon, Portugal

Image source: João Morgado

#14 Austria in Jakarta, Indonesia

Image source: Austrian Embassy

#15 Turkey in Abuja, Nigeria

Image source: Hasan Özbay

#16 New Zealand in Moscow, Russia

Image source: Lev Kekushev

#17 North Korea in London, UK

Image source: Boweruk

#18 Australia in Jakarta, Indonesia

Image source: Australian Embassy Jakarta

#19 Libya in Valletta, Malta

Image source: Continentaleurope

#20 US in Moscow, Russia

Image source: NVO

#21 Norway in Kathmandu, Nepal

Image source: Norway in Nepal

#22 Mongolia in Berlin, Germany

Image source: Orderinchaos

#23 Ecuador in Bogota, Colombia

Image source: Embassy of Ecuador

#24 Japan in Bratislava, Slovakia

Image source: Gryffindor

#25 Canada in Tokyo, Japan

Image source: RS1421

#26 Russia in Havana, Cuba

Image source: Nick De Marco

#27 Croatia in Canberra, Australia

Image source: Croboi80

#28 Peru in Doha, Qatar

Image source: unknown

#29 Saudi Arabia in Ottawa, Canada

Image source: SimonP

#30 Afghanistan in Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: Krokodyl

