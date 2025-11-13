30 Amazing Embassies Around The World

We love good architecture that blends in nicely in the natural surroundings and reflects the times that we live in. This time we focused on the aesthetical architecture of embassies, therefore Bored Panda has compiled a list for you of beautiful and inspiring buildings of diplomatic missions from around the world. Scroll down below to see them all and don’t forget to leave your votes for the ones that you like!
#1 Belgium in New Delhi, India
Image source: reynaersi
#2 Germany in Muscat, Oman
Image source: Gijo Paul George
#3 France in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Image source: Michel Denancé
#4 Switzerland in Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Image source: Iwan Baan
#5 Iraq in Kulosaari Island in Helsinki, Finland
Image source: MKFI
#6 France In Vienna, Austria
Image source: MrPanyGoff
#7 Kazakhstan in Washington DC, US
Image source: Elvert Barnes
#8 Brazil in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Image source: Fulviusbsas
#9 Netherlands in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Image source: unknown
#10 Italy in Brasilia, Brazil
Image source: SkyscraperCity
#11 Denmark in Reykjavík, Iceland
Image source: unknown
#12 Switzerland in Nairobi, Kenya
Image source: Embassy Of Switzerland
#13 Egypt in Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: João Morgado
#14 Austria in Jakarta, Indonesia
Image source: Austrian Embassy
#15 Turkey in Abuja, Nigeria
Image source: Hasan Özbay
#16 New Zealand in Moscow, Russia
Image source: Lev Kekushev
#17 North Korea in London, UK
Image source: Boweruk
#18 Australia in Jakarta, Indonesia
Image source: Australian Embassy Jakarta
#19 Libya in Valletta, Malta
Image source: Continentaleurope
#20 US in Moscow, Russia
Image source: NVO
#21 Norway in Kathmandu, Nepal
Image source: Norway in Nepal
#22 Mongolia in Berlin, Germany
Image source: Orderinchaos
#23 Ecuador in Bogota, Colombia
Image source: Embassy of Ecuador
#24 Japan in Bratislava, Slovakia
Image source: Gryffindor
#25 Canada in Tokyo, Japan
Image source: RS1421
#26 Russia in Havana, Cuba
Image source: Nick De Marco
#27 Croatia in Canberra, Australia
Image source: Croboi80
#28 Peru in Doha, Qatar
Image source: unknown
#29 Saudi Arabia in Ottawa, Canada
Image source: SimonP
#30 Afghanistan in Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: Krokodyl
Follow Us