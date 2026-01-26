56 Times Americans Wrote Such Dumb Comments, The Internet Just Had Enough

We live in a world where the internet lives in our pockets and somehow, basic facts still manage to slip through the cracks.

While not everyone is clueless, some Americans seem to live by the motto “ignorance is bliss.”

It’s not always the small stuff, sometimes it’s geography, sometimes politics, and sometimes things that should be common sense.

Bored Panda has put together a list to showcase some of the most head‑scratching and facepalm‑worthy moments that perfectly capture this kind of ignorance.

Get ready to cringe and laugh because the funny (and slightly painful) part is how confident some of these takes are.

#1 Apparently Cleopatra VII Was African American

Image source: PanzerJagerr

Image source: PanzerJagerr

#2 That’s More Money Than Many Europeans Would Make In Their Whole Lives

Image source: meatypinkness

Image source: meatypinkness

#3 Could Someone Like Jimmy Kimmel Even Exist In Germany?

Image source: K-17-95

Image source: K-17-95

Believing that the US is still the greatest country in the world has led some people into pretty embarrassing territory.

It’s not just casual online comments either, like people saying the dollar is unbeatable or that Fahrenheit somehow makes more sense than Celsius.

Many studies and surveys have shown that a number of Americans can’t answer even basic questions about their own government, let alone the rest of the world.

#4 These People

Image source: cutie_lilrookie

Image source: cutie_lilrookie

#5 “American Women Don’t Have Armpit Hair”

Image source: FalconLynx13

Image source: FalconLynx13

#6 “Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous”

Image source: AlertResolution

Image source: AlertResolution

A 2019 survey by the Council on Foreign Relations and National Geographic found that Americans only got about half the questions right on geography and world affairs. Only 6% scored 80% or higher, even though most say global issues matter to them.

Back in 2011, when Newsweek gave 1,000 Americans the official US citizenship test, 29% couldn’t name the vice president and nearly three-quarters couldn’t explain why the US fought the Cold War. They aptly titled their result as “how ignorant are Americans?”

Another survey found that more people could name characters from ‘The Simpsons’ than the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

#7 “Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”

Image source: BuffaloExotic

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#8 “While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi”

Image source: Present_Leg_4597

Image source: Present_Leg_4597

#9 I Disagree With His Reasoning, But I Must Admit; France Would Be Much Better Off Without French

Image source: MilkManlolol

Image source: MilkManlolol

Bored Panda spoke to George A Barnett, PhD, a professor of communication at the University of California, to understand why some Americans are clueless and what perpetuates this stereotype.

“The US is isolated from the rest of the world, with direct contacts with only Canada and Mexico. This makes travel to other countries difficult. Only 20 some percent have passports to visit other countries and those with passports tend to be those who go on cruises or to all-inclusive resorts,” he says.

He believes that a lot of American news media outlets mostly concentrate on domestic events, not on what is taking place around the world. “Research indicates that the media only reports on those countries that are physically proxemic and culturally and economically similar.”

#10 “Yet We Occupy Your Country With Our Military”

Image source: Juucce1

Image source: Juucce1

#11 “I Am Wondering If I Should Have Euros And Pounds To Give To Our Tour Guide Or American Dollars?”

Image source: Adventurous-Tea-876

Image source: Adventurous-Tea-876

#12 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”

Image source: Shana_Splatoon

Image source: Shana_Splatoon

Barnett notes that the American educational system focuses heavily on American and Western/European civilization and history. “We are taught nothing about Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

He says research on social media also indicates that people have network ties with only those that are similar, which could be another reason why Americans are less aware about the rest of the world.

#13 I Saw 5 Burning US Flags On My Way In To Work This Morning, It’s True

Image source: Super-Cod-3155

Image source: Super-Cod-3155

#14 “The Cities Are No Different Than Ours”

Image source: nakophase

Image source: nakophase

#15 Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down

Image source: VillageGoblin

Image source: VillageGoblin

Surely, Americans aren’t the only ones who get facts wrong. But their voices are everywhere online, so their mistakes get noticed more.

And with English being the main language of the internet, their clueless comments travel even further.

But that doesn’t mean they get a free pass — if anything, it’s all the more reason to pay attention and actually know what’s going on in the rest of the world. Or at least fact check from reliable sources before posting something online.

#16 Neanderthals Are Not Real

Image source: daintyanemoney

Image source: daintyanemoney

#17 What’s Trinity?

Image source: ThePhantomThiefArc

Image source: ThePhantomThiefArc

#18 “Slowly Introduce Europeans To The Concept Of Drinking Water”

Image source: JuliusAppel

Image source: JuliusAppel

Experts recommend that people should educate themselves more by travelling abroad, studying a second language, and talking to people from other cultures and countries more often.

Try getting your news from somewhere besides your local TV channel or a US newspaper.

There are plenty of ways to learn beyond your own backyard, and honestly, with all the information available online, there’s really no excuse to stay ignorant anymore.

#19 We Are The Most Creative Nation In The World

Image source: AHAsker

Image source: AHAsker

#20 I Agree. American Beer Is Drunk By 99.9% Of The World. We Just Call It Water Everywhere Else

Image source: The__Anonymous__Guy

Image source: The__Anonymous__Guy

#21 “I Refuse To Submit To The British Mind Virus Of Adding Random U’s”

Image source: AtrusAgeWriter

Image source: AtrusAgeWriter

“Americans can’t ignore things that are happening on the other side of the world, because they do impact us. … Water availability and climate change and religious conflict — those are things that don’t pay attention to borders,” says Kathleen Schwille, former vice president of education at the National Geographic Society.

#22 Harvard (University In Massachusetts) Is The Oldest In The World

Image source: ALazy_Cat

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#23 There’s A National Gallery In Washington DC

Image source: Fearless_Clue4966

Image source: Fearless_Clue4966

#24 Blood Nearly Boiling But Heart Rate Normal

Image source: luigi517

Image source: luigi517

It can be frustrating and challenging if you try to reason with ignorant people, especially when they hide behind their keyboards, and it’s easy to jump straight into an argument — but that rarely leads anywhere productive.

You can approach such conversations with curiosity rather than being annoyed so that you actually help someone learn, not just send them in an automatic defense mode.

Provide facts from reliable sources to clear doubts if someone is willing to listen to reason.

#25 “No, I Live In A First World Country”

Image source: @Gravantus

Image source: @Gravantus

#26 They Don’t Accept US IDs?

Image source: ALazy_Cat

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#27 “Im 100% Italian, Grew Up In Chicago”

Image source: Blaubeerchen27

Image source: Blaubeerchen27

Some people aren’t always ignorant on purpose, maybe they just haven’t had the chance to learn or the right environment or sources to help them.

Yet, we can’t deny the fact that a lot of people online say things just to get a reaction and aren’t that interested in educating themselves. In that case, the best response might be no response at all.

Sometimes, the smartest move is simply to choose your battles. Not every dumb remark needs a rebuttal.

#28 “American Is Too Big For Public Transport”

Image source: HEAVYMETALNERDYGURL

Image source: HEAVYMETALNERDYGURL

#29 Bro Nobody Uses Euros

Image source: ActuatorPotential567

Image source: ActuatorPotential567

#30 Real Carbonara Was Actually Invented In Chicago

Image source: nationalistic_martyr

Image source: nationalistic_martyr

#31 Girl

Image source: whoaaintitfun

Image source: whoaaintitfun

#32 “Does Every State Have A Rugby Team Or Only Georgia”

Image source: 90_12

Image source: 90_12

#33 “And We Somehow Beat You In 2 World Wars And To The Moon. Incredible”

Image source: BuffaloExotic

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#34 You Ought To Have A Basic Grasp Of Latin If You’re Working In… Latin America

Image source: sparky-99

Image source: sparky-99

#35 “We Built Our High Speed Rail In The Sky”

Image source: Parking_Ad_336

Image source: Parking_Ad_336

#36 “They Just Don’t Let Them Have Free Speech”

Image source: One_more_Earthling

Image source: One_more_Earthling

#37 Why Can’t It Just Be An American Flag? That Applies To Everybody

Image source: ALazy_Cat

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#38 I’m Not Fond Of How Many People In Ireland Treat Irish-Americans. They Get Outright Told They “Aren’t Irish” At All

Image source: non-hyphenated_

Image source: non-hyphenated_

#39 As An American That Seems Pretty Cold, Its Over 100 In Texas Every Year 40s Is Pretty Cold

Image source: Merkaba_Nine

Image source: Merkaba_Nine

#40 The Universal 13th Amendment

Image source: -UltraFerret-

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#41 Bro Thinks His Insurance Payments Only Cover His Expenses

Image source: NotYourAverageYana

Image source: NotYourAverageYana

#42 There Are No Replicas Of The Statue Of Liberty, So This Is AI

Image source: doppiojohn

Image source: doppiojohn

#43 I Thought No Kings Tho?

Image source: PhysicsSorry5822

Image source: PhysicsSorry5822

#44 Someone Doesn’t Understand Dd/Mm/Yy

Image source: Moisty_Merks

Image source: Moisty_Merks

#45 On A Post About America Being “The Land Of The Free”

Image source: Snakevennom143

Image source: Snakevennom143

#46 “Europe Is Depressing. It Has Nothing Other Than Museums And Old Buildings”

Image source: BuffaloExotic

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#47 USA Invented Banking So There Is A Lot Of Technical Baggage

Image source: SideshowLuc

Image source: SideshowLuc

#48 Fahrenheit Is Objectively Better Than Celsius

Image source: slades_29

Image source: slades_29

#49 This Comment

Image source: Indie_Dragon-897

Image source: Indie_Dragon-897

#50 Why Do People Always Assume People Not From America Know American State Abbreviations?

Image source: eTagMinecraft

Image source: eTagMinecraft

#51 USD Is The Only Currency

Image source: Waah_Realist

Image source: Waah_Realist

#52 “Not Europeans They Don’t Have It”

Image source: Realistic-Sale1085

Image source: Realistic-Sale1085

#53 One Of The Best Places On Earth

Image source: DMalteseDude

Image source: DMalteseDude

#54 “I’d Rather Not Live A Country Where Memes Are Banned”

Image source: BuffaloExotic

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#55 Physics Is Hard

Image source: PirateJohn75

Image source: PirateJohn75

#56 Worldwide For US

Image source: didnt_have_any_ideas

Image source: didnt_have_any_ideas

