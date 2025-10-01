Elon Musk Accused Of Hypocrisy After Reposting Erika Kirk’s Viral “Church” Message To Millions

When SpaceX founder Elon Musk hit the repost button on a three-word message from conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, the eyebrows of both his followers and detractors were raised.
The original post was simple: “Go to church.”
Musk’s decision to amplify it was met with skepticism. Considered an atheist or agnostic figure for most of his public career, his recent pivot to Christianity has been seen by many as nothing but a political maneuver to appease conservative segments of the population.
“A cig**ette in a hand doesn’t make a sinner, just like a Bible in a hand doesn’t make a saint,” a reader replied.
Elon Musk, considered agnostic for most of his career, reposted a tweet by Erika Kirk asking her followers to go to church
Musk has had a complicated relationship with religion, often fighting to reconcile his scientific background with faith.
For instance, in a 2013 interview, he openly doubted the existence of an all-powerful God who watched over humanity and judged the choices of individuals.
Instead, he argued that the mysteries of life could be explained through natural processes rather than divine intervention.
“There’s certainly things we don’t understand about the universe,” Musk said at the time.
“But I’m less convinced that there’s some superconsciousness watching over our every movement and kind of evaluating it against some criteria and deciding whether we’re going to go to one place or another when we pass away.”
Yet over the last few years, Musk has gradually pivoted toward Christianity, albeit in a lukewarm sense.
During a podcast appearance, he described himself as a “cultural Christian,” praising the teachings of Jesus for laying the foundation upon which, in his view, the Western world’s success was built.
“[They] result in the greatest happiness for humanity, considering not just the present, but all future humans,” he argued.
Musk’s pivot to Christianity has been seen by many as a disingenuous move to gain favor with conservative voters
“Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness,” the mogul wrote in late 2022. “I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak and foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”
However, Musk’s critics say his alignment with Christianity has coincided too neatly with his rightward political turn, particularly since closely collaborating with President Donald Trump, who counts many Christians among his supporters.
At the same time, Musk’s fascination with the video game franchise Diablo had him dress in red leather armor for Halloween 2022.
The costume was adorned with inverted crosses, creating an image that sits uneasily beside his claims of Christian admiration.
That’s why his repost of Erika Kirk’s message raised so many eyebrows. Many saw it as an attempt to cultivate credibility among conservative voters.
“The five stages of grift,” one user joked.
Christian netizens voiced anxieties about returning to church in light of the recent armed attacks at religious establishments
Beyond the debate over Musk’s sincerity, a more somber conversation started to surface, one based on fear.
The string of recent violent incidents at churches has left some believers on edge, with many voicing online that they no longer feel safe returning.
As Bored Panda reported, last Sunday (September 28), a gunman crashed his truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township before opening fire and setting the building on fire with gasoline.
Four people were fatally shot, eight were wounded, and investigators say the suspect harbored hatred toward the Mormon faith.
On August 27, a similar incident unfolded during a school-day Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, which also houses a Catholic elementary school.
Two children lost their lives, and at least 21 people were wounded. The attacker identified as a transgender individual and harbored an appreciation for serial criminals.
Erika Kirk has stepped into the role her late husband left behind
Days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika appeared inside his podcast studio and vowed to keep Turning Point USA, the youth conservative movement Charlie created, alive.
“I will never let your legacy die, baby. I won’t, I promise,” she told supporters.
Her message was followed by action. On September 18, the TPUSA board elected her CEO and Chair, placing her at the helm of the organization.
She outlined her plan almost immediately: the American Comeback college tour will go forward this fall, AmericaFest remains on the calendar for December, and the group’s daily programming will stay alive through archived speeches and interviews.
“My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” she said.
Erika has also made clear she intends to guide the movement from a strategic role rather than the spotlight, leaving day-to-day hosting duties to others while she directs its long-term course.
“Mr. Family Values”: Netizens expressed their skepticism over Musk’s pivot to Christianity
