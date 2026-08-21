“Do You Know More Than An Elementary Schooler?”: Test Yourself In This True Or False Quiz

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How much do you actually remember from elementary school? This 15-question true-or-false quiz takes you back to the basics with a mix of math, science, history, geography, language, colors, and general knowledge.

The questions start with familiar school subjects, but don’t assume every statement will be as straightforward as it looks. You’ll need to slow down, read each one carefully, and decide whether the statement is true or false based on what you know.

It’s a quick test, but getting a perfect score means remembering a surprisingly wide range of facts.

Up for a challenge? Begin! 🚌

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Do You Know More Than An Elementary Schooler?&#8221;: Test Yourself In This True Or False Quiz

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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