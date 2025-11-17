“Cheri Cheri Lady”: Trend Shows How 30 Regular Women And Celebs Looked In Their Prime

There’s a song by German pop duo Modern Talking that goes, “Cheri, Cheri lady / Goin’ through a motion / Love is where you find it / Listen to your heart.”
It’s called ‘Cheri, Cheri Lady’ and it was a hit in many countries in the mid-1980s. But recently, it has also become the soundtrack of a new TikTok trend when — women started playing it while showing now-and-then photos of themselves. Eventually, these clips became so popular that they inspired people to make versions of their beloved idols as well.
Thanks to all of them, we now have a wholesome gallery, reminding us that despite our differences, everyone’s journey through time is beautiful and memorable.
#1
Image source: 13secretxoxo
#2
Image source: luna._.love.good_
#3
Image source: margarettestiktok
#4
Image source: madiaaarov
#5
Image source: somcham688
#6
Way back In 68 i was a teenager in high school
Image source: judith175225
#7
Image source: deanna_2330
#8
Image source: realfamily156
#9
Image source: ..stxrzys
#10
Image source: liliath.b
#11
32 years ago! I did not age very well!
Image source: berthie.anne47
#12
Image source: elooise1939
#13
Image source: keninixeloisaos
#14
Image source: keninixeloisaos
#15
Image source: keninixeloisaos
#16
Image source: the_walking_dead20109
#17
Image source: keninixeloisaos
#18
Image source: hcannavo
#19
Image source: somcham688
#20
Image source: grannyella.70
#21
Me in my ‘65 yearbook photo
Image source: doloresmason1949
#22
Image source: hs.pdf
#23
Image source: valentffvlep
#24
Image source: iconmargot
#25
Image source: monroe_44
#26
Image source: nehir_geldi_baby
#27
The year of 62’ was a blast. I would go back in a heartbeat
Image source: maureenbarnes1946
#28
Image source: enza.quella.swag
#29
Image source: nageleisen
#30
Image source: terotetero
