“The Island Of Love With A Dark Past”: I Took Photos Of Abandoned Places in Cyprus (25 Pics)

Abandoned places stand as silent witnesses to the ever-changing footprint of human existence, frozen in time and shrouded in mystery. They have a magnetic pull on our imagination. These forgotten relics of human endeavour offer a unique glimpse into the past.
I, Andrew Avraam, am a Cypriot/British Photographer who has documented all the abandoned places on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus for the last 10 years. I have documented a variety, from abandoned mansions and military bases to the derelict/hostage city of Varosha and the notorious UN Buffer Zone, one of the most militarized places on earth and Europe’s last divided capital.
More info: Instagram | flickr.com | Facebook
#1 Art Installation
Not going to lie but when entering the room of this abandoned house in the United Nations No Mans Land I was terrified for a second. Someone had set up their artwork of sculptures in here, very interesting to see. If anyone knows the artist do let me know in the comments so I can give credit – Nicosia.
#2 The Temple Of Zues
Where the Temple of Zeus used to be, in an ancient Greek city dating back to 3000 years ago has been under the rule of the Romans, Greeks, Alexander the Great, Persians, Byzantines and Christians. It currently falls within the illegally occupied areas of the Turkish military since the 1974 war. The Turkish government forbids archaeologists from digging at the site, in fact, much of it has been neglected and fallen to ruin, Many people have looted and damaged the precious historical site over the years – Salamis.
#3 The Forgotten Trains Of Cyprus
This Cyprus train is roughly over 100 years old. The Cyprus Railway was a railway network that was in operation from 1905 to 1951. At the time in 1905, Cyprus was under British colonial rule and it was them who introduced this incredible revolutionary technology, with many constructed-in Plymouth, UK and transported to Cyprus. Up until this point, the modes of transport were by camels and donkeys.
#4 Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Varosha is a city worth $150 billion, abandoned in 1974 when the Turkish military invaded and captured the northern half of Cyprus, forcing 40,000 Greek Cypriot residents of the city to flee for fear of violence. When captured, Varosha was fenced off by the Turkish army. It has not seen anyone return or enter since, for 50 years as it was declared a Turkish military zone, with soldiers guarding it on orders to shoot “trespassers”.
#5 Everything Left Behind
#6 Let’s Go For A Ride
The first amusement park in Cyprus, most of it has been destroyed though. While there, the seats were slowly swinging even though there was no wind blowing which was quite creepy to be honest. We also discovered a homeless man to be living inside one of the arcade rooms, he certainly wasnt pleased with us being there so we swiftly left – Nicosia.
#7 A Real Insight In What Life Was Like
I literally sat for 2 hours in this abandoned building just going through and reading all these magazines and books, dating back to between the 1920s – 1970s, it was amazing. Some of the interesting pages we see in the photo is 60s lingerie, cigarettes ad, slumberland mattresses, an article about Che Guevara and a children’s comic book – Paphos.
#8 The Other Side
A young man curiously looking over a military defence position at the United Nations Green Line – Nicosia.
#9 The Old Toyota Car Dealership
A long lonesome road in the downtown part of Varosha.
#10 Time Stopped
Abandoned vintage vehicle graveyard of over 500 vehicles left untouched since 1974. With well-known cars such as Land Rover, Volvo, Volkswagen and vehicles not in production anymore – Cyprus.
#11 The Greek School For Girls
The all girls school in the abandoned city of Varosha, Famagusta. Under control of the Turkish military, where the city has been held hostage for 50 years.
#12 Standing Tall And Proud
A vintage bed in an old stone house, around a few hundred years old – Nicosia
#13 Ghosts Of The Past
These streets were like the Oxford street of London but for Cyprus pre 1974 and when the war happened they turned into a brutal and bloody battleground between Turkish and Greek Cypriot troops – Nicosia No Mans Land.
#14 Bullet Holes
Hotels on the coast of Varosha, here we can see the evidence of the fighting that ensued in the takeover of the city, with bullet holes of different sizes sprayed onto the building. The larger bullet holes are from the 50 calibre bullet which is primarily used against armoured vehicles such as tanks, in this instance by the Turkish army it was used on a civilian hotel.
#15 Frédéric Chopin – Spring Waltz
Here we can see a piano and chair from an apartment that was abandoned in the war, there were belongings everywhere from books, clothes and furniture, notice the handbag on the chair as well. I went to play the piano however many of the keys did not work – Nicosia No Mans Land.
#16 Uprooting The Room
I really find it interesting how nature really does take over when it comes to places abandoned for so long. A whole tree somehow grew inside a bedroom of a house and broke through the roof. This house was also quite old, notice the teddy bear, laced blankets and bottles of alcohol in the cupboard too – Nicosia district.
#17 Agios Anastasios Of Peristerona/Maratha
A church in Famagusta region, looted and vandalised.
#18 This Is A Passenger Announcement
The abandoned Nicosia Airport saw the most brutal battles of the whole 1974 military conflict. After the war, the United Nations declared the airport as part of their buffer zone and since patrol the restricted area just like the rest of the buffer zone to ensure no one enters – Nicosia.
#19 Agia Zoni Church Of Varosha
A church shielded by barbed wire in Varosha, Since Turkey’s invasion of 1974 and its continued occupation of northern Cyprus, it has seen 559 Christian sites of churches, chapels and monasteries either be completely destroyed, in ruin or converted into mosques or barns. With over 25,000 priceless and sacred items and relics from icons to chalices and bibles stolen.
#20 The World’s Most Famous Ghost Town
The abandoned city of Varosha, with original 7up and Cocacola signs from pre-1974.
#21 Back In Time To The 1950s
This is a British/Cypriot sweet factory complex that was abandoned in the 1950s. t used to make all kinds of sweets from hard candy, licorice, chocolate and mints. I also found several items from clothes, remnants of sweets, bags, branded items, logbooks and dangerous chemicals. There is almost no information about the place online but after asking the public about it, some people told me its basement used to be a bomb shelter for families nearby during the 1974 war. Also in the 1990s, apparently a big rave was held there too.
#22 A Distant Memory
Exploring this old cinema was fascinating, I asked some local old men about the place at a nearby coffee shop and they said it was abandoned in the 1950s. There was vintage vinyl, film and other equipment I wouldn’t be able to tell you what it was – Famagusta.
#23 The Firing Range
Abandoned British Chieftain Mk10 tank and other military vehicles in an active military firing range. The tanks were introduced into the British military in the early 1960s. After 1974 and the UN’s increased military presence on the island, the British soldiers of the UN had the Chieftain tanks in their force. Then at some point the tanks probably couldnt compete with newer versions of tanks and ended up on a firing range for practice.
#24 Cabinets & China
An abandoned house in the UN buffer zone – Nicosia.
#25 Tormenting
On the left, a Greek and Cypriot flag placed in the Republic of Cyprus and in the background across the United Nations No Mans Land/Buffer Zone is the flag of Turkey and the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus flag – Nicosia.
Follow Us