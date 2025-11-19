This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

by

Nothing can stop a true artist from creating, which sometimes results in unique mediums that people use for their art. Hannah Bullen-Ryner calls herself an earth artist as she uses various natural materials found in the forests. By collecting, matching, and placing them, she “paints” detailed animal pictures.

Hannah shared a bit about her artwork in relationship with nature: “I describe my work as a collaboration between myself and Mother Nature. She provides my palette, depending on the season, and offers me a safe, connected space to create, beneath an overhanging branch.” While working outside, Hannah befriends little creatures along the way, almost like a real-life Disney princess. “I have made a very special friend this year, a little wild robin that feeds from my open palm, who befriended me back in the spring when he was just a tiny speckled fledgling. He visits me daily and often sits with me as I create,” shared Hannah.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post, and for the full interview with the artist, read below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | hannahbullenphotogra.wixsite.com

#1

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#2

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#3

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#4

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#5

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#6

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#7

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#8

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#9

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#10

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#11

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#12

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#13

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#14

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#15

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#16

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#17

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#18

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#19

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#20

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#21

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#22

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#23

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#24

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#25

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#26

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#27

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#28

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#29

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#30

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#31

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#32

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#33

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#34

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#35

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#36

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#37

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#38

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#39

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#40

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#41

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#42

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

#43

This Artist Works In Nature And Uses Only The Materials Available To Create Beautiful Artwork (43 Pics)

Image source: HBRArt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
80 Cats Who Use Dogs As Pillows
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
LG Makes Job Applicants Think the World Is Ending, Scares The Hell Out of Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Brutally Honest Illustrations About Modern Life By Eduardo Salles
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Instagram Page Is The Home For Anonymous Student Confessions, And Here Are 30 Of The Spiciest
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Feel Festive with These 7 Frasier Episodes
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2021
What We Learned from The Punky Brewster Reboot Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.