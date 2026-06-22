16 Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now Before Everyone Else Figures Out They’re Already Here

Prime Day 2026 doesn’t officially kick off until July 23rd, but Amazon has apparently never been great at keeping a secret because the deals are already showing up early, and they are very much worth your attention. This is the part where most people say they’ll wait until the actual event to start shopping, and then July 23rd arrives, and half the things they wanted are already sold out or back to full price.
Consider this your head start. Everything on this list is already discounted, already available, and already worth adding to your cart before the rest of the internet catches on. The deals only get more competitive from here, so if something catches your eye, the smartest move is the one you make right now.
#1 Screens All Day And Not Enough Sleep Finally Meets Its Match With An Eye Massager That Earns Its Place On The Nightstand Within The First Five Minutes Of Use
Review: “Do yourself a favor and just buy this thing already. I can’t believe how good it feels. Everyone I have put this thing on has had to buy one too.” – Kristen
Image source: amazon.com, Kristen
#2 Every Mystery Stain That Has Been Living Rent Free On The Couch Since Last Thanksgiving Finally Has A Worthy Opponent In The Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner
Review: “I had wanted the Bissell Little Green for the longest time. If you have pets or children, a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner like this can come in very handy.” – Momo
Image source: amazon.com, Momo
#3 Coming Home To Floors That Cleaned Themselves While You Were Out Is The Kind Of Domestic Plot Twist A Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Pulls Off Every Single Day Without Needing A Single Word Of Thanks
Review: “Best one yet. I have been upgrading my Robo Vac every couple years when one starts to have problems or there’s a really good sale.
The debris renewable and filter are quite easy to manage and I like the mapping, it is very intuitive. It takes a little time to figure out how to name the different areas but once figure out it makes it very easy to manage. This one also manages different maps for different levels in the house. I highly recommend.” – Tainask8
Image source: amazon.com, Dad, the engineer
#4 Cutting The Cord On Commutes, Workouts, And Every Situation Where Wires Have Absolutely No Business Being Involved, Wireless Earbuds Are The Kind Of Upgrade That Makes Going Back Feel Genuinely Impossible
Review: “I have had these Bluetooth wireless earbuds for almost a month now and I am actually surprised how well they work for the inexpensive price they are. They also keep a charge for quite some time, I have not drained the battery yet but charge them anyway after about a week when the battery percentage life reads in the upper 80’s. Although these are still pretty new, I feel this was a great purchase and I would recommend.” – Jodi D
Image source: amazon.com, Jodi D
#5 Homemade Ice Cream, Sorbet, And Smoothie Bowls On Demand Is The Kind Of Kitchen Capability The Ninja Creami Delivers Without Requiring Any Culinary Experience Whatsoever
Review: “I love ice cream way too much. I really wanted to find a way to satisfy that without all the fat and maybe with a few health benefits and I kept getting pointed to this unit. Over and over. So, finally, I decided to give it a whirl. I’m so incredibly glad I did. There are endless recipes online to create an endless variety of frozen goodies, so you’ll never get bored. That’s for sure.” – A Christy
Image source: amazon.com, Valerie Henderson
Early Prime Day deals have a habit of disappearing quietly and without warning. One minute something is sitting at a great price and the next minute it’s back to full retail with no explanation and no apology.
The items on this list were live at the time of writing, but inventory and pricing can shift fast once the wider internet gets involved. If something here is already on your radar, the window between “I’ll think about it” and “it’s gone” is shorter than it looks.
#6 Switching To A Philips Electric Toothbrush Is The Kind Of Small Upgrade That Makes Every Trip To The Dentist Feel Like A Much More Confident Experience Than It Used To Be
Review: “Great toothbrush at great price. I bought it during prime days and saved even more. Battery lasts about 2 weeks if you use it 2 times a day. Very helpful app to tell you more about your hygiene. Looks great on my counter.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#7 Turning Any Blank Wall Into A Full Cinema Experience On Demand Is The Kind Of Capability A Portable Projector Brings To Movie Night That Makes The Living Room TV Feel Suddenly Underpowered
Review: “I really like how portable this projector is. You can move it from room to room or even use it outside which is really convenient. The built in battery is a big plus so you don’t always need an outlet. Perfect for movie nights anywhere in the house.” – Alena
Image source: amazon.com, Alena
#8 Hands-Free Cooling That Goes Wherever You Go, A Portable Neck Fan Is The Summer Accessory That Makes Every Other Person Standing In The Heat Look Like They Made A Very Avoidable Mistake
Review: “Our A/C had gone out in our home here in South Florida and while I was waiting on the HVAC technician to fix it I had multiple fans going in the house but it still wasn’t comfortable until I put on this neck fan. It worked great to cool my head down quickly and while my body could still feel the warmth of the house ambient temperature, I was able to forget about that because my head was much cooler. It’s great! I highly recommend this product.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#9 Replacing Half The Appliances On The Counter With One Pot That Does Everything Is Exactly The Kind Of Kitchen Logic That Makes The Instant Pot 7-In-1 One Of Those Purchases That Pays For Itself Before The Week Is Out
Review: “Love this pressure cooker! It cooks food quickly and evenly, making meal prep so much easier. It’s easy to use, well made, and works perfectly. Highly recommend!” – Manuel
Image source: amazon.com, Brandon & Jessica Hopkins
#10 Staying Fresh All Day Without A Single Questionable Ingredient Is Exactly The Kind Of Low Maintenance Win A Hello Unicorn Aluminum Free Deodorant Delivers Without Making A Big Deal About It
Review: “Gentle, effective, and smells great! I bought this 2-pack back in September and have been using it daily since. It’s become my go-to deodorant.” – Ryan
Image source: amazon.com, Ryan
The thing about Prime Day is that it rewards the people who show up early. The shoppers who wait for the official start date are competing with everyone at the same time, refreshing the same pages, and watching things sell out in real time.
Getting ahead of that chaos by even a few days is a smart move, and the fact that these deals are already this good before the main event even starts suggests that July 23rd is going to be a very interesting few days for anyone who still has room in their cart.
#11 One Of The Most Talked About And Controversial Novels Ever Written, Lolita, Is The Kind Of Book That Has Been On Every Serious Reader’s List Long Enough That Prime Day Is Finally A Good Enough Reason To Stop Putting It Off
Review: “Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita is one of those rare novels that challenges, disturbs, and fascinates all at once. The prose is dazzling—every sentence feels crafted with precision and musicality.” – Sakhil
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Landing A Pair Of Dr. Martens Combat Boots At A Prime Day Price Is The Kind Of Thing That Feels Almost Too Good To Be True Right Up Until They Arrive At The Door And You Realize They Absolutely Are Not
Review: “Let me start out by saying I’ve been a Docs wearer since the mid ’90’s, and still wear a pair I’ve had since ’96/’97. I really like these boots.” – Becky W.
Image source: amazon.com, Becky W.
#13 Walks That Actually Feel Like Walks Instead Of A Full Upper Body Workout Start With A No-Pull Dog Harness That Finally Puts You Back In Charge Of Where The Two Of You Are Actually Going
Review: “Nice harness! Very durable and comfortable for my little guy! He’s around 24lbs. And it’s a good fit with a little room to adjust!” – Kayla Roman
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla Roman
#14 Taking Any Workout Up A Notch Without Changing A Single Exercise, A Weighted Vest Is The Kind Of Simple Addition That Makes Everything Harder In Exactly The Right Way
Review: “Fantastic for walks. Love the pouch it came with to hold cell phone.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Keisha
#15 Building Something New Every Single Time With No Instructions And No Wrong Answers, A Magnetic Construction Set Is The Toy That Keeps Both Kids And The Adults Who “Aren’t Playing” Completely Occupied For Hours
Review: “Magnatiles make the most perfect entertainment for kids who love to be creative. The possible things to build are endless, and my daughter is always using hers!” – Liz Harrison
Image source: amazon.com, Liz Harrison
#16 Turning A Regular Rinse-Off Into A Full Sensory Reset, Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Are The Easiest Upgrade A Bathroom Has Ever Seen
Review: “I have used this in the shower, but I’ve found a better use for them. I opened one and put it on the top shelf of my walk-in closet next to my master bath. The moisture from the master bath activates the aroma of the shower steamer in the walk-in closet and made both of them smell heavenly. This is the best air freshener/room deodorizer/ aromatherapy that I have come across, and it was not meant for that. It’s been 4 months and the smell is still going strong with only one open. Try it for yourself, you will not be disappointed.” – billy
Image source: amazon.com, billy
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