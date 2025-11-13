10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

There’s a bright kid who could one day star in the sequel of The Dead Poets Society. Or write its screenplay. Jane Broadis, a year 6 teacher at Christ Church Chorleywood C of E School in Watford, United Kingdom, have just tweeted a brilliant poem.
“Sadly so often in schools children with dyslexia never hear that they are often able to think in ways others cannot,” Broadis added. Dyslexia is a disorder, characterized by trouble with reading despite normal intelligence. Different people are affected by it in different ways, including difficulties in spelling words, reading quickly, writing words, “sounding out” words in the head, and so on.
Despite a popular misconception, dyslexia isn’t limited to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is believed to be caused by both genetic and environmental factors.
Many of the commenters have also mistakenly called the poem a palindrome. However, a palindrome is a phrase, number or other sequences of characters which reads the same backward as forward. For example, “madam,” “racecar.” A palindrome can even be a sentence-long phrase that needs to have its capital letters and punctuation adjusted in order to be read the same from both ways (“A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”).
People were incredibly moved by the clever poem
