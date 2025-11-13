10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

by

There’s a bright kid who could one day star in the sequel of The Dead Poets Society. Or write its screenplay. Jane Broadis, a year 6 teacher at Christ Church Chorleywood C of E School in Watford, United Kingdom, have just tweeted a brilliant poem.

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: Jb5Jane

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: Jb5Jane

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

“Sadly so often in schools children with dyslexia never hear that they are often able to think in ways others cannot,” Broadis added. Dyslexia is a disorder, characterized by trouble with reading despite normal intelligence. Different people are affected by it in different ways, including difficulties in spelling words, reading quickly, writing words, “sounding out” words in the head, and so on.

Despite a popular misconception, dyslexia isn’t limited to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is believed to be caused by both genetic and environmental factors.

Many of the commenters have also mistakenly called the poem a palindrome. However, a palindrome is a phrase, number or other sequences of characters which reads the same backward as forward. For example, “madam,” “racecar.” A palindrome can even be a sentence-long phrase that needs to have its capital letters and punctuation adjusted in order to be read the same from both ways (“A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”).

People were incredibly moved by the clever poem

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: John84Hendrick

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: CalumMcSwiggan

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: Darth_Marenghi

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: lurkeylootoo

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: lettiemarie17

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: rgratcliffe

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: tobylarone1

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: BeddowsMrs

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: MsNatashaPage

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: CVFry

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: arrow_awsome

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: Sazzpops

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: Ejr98

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: rigby_susan

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: marygtroche

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: PWebbHendrix

10-Year-Old Stuns Teacher With A Poem About Dyslexia That Can Be Read Forwards And Backwards

Image credits: LotusCarroll

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Teens Are Sharing Prom Dresses They Regret Buying Online And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Draw Portraits Of Dogs
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2025
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
I Portrayed My Best Friend’s Emotions By Drawing Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation – The Pendulum Of Thoughts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The History of the Charles in Charge Theme Song
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.