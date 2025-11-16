I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

by

I make the webcomic Swords, which tells tales of a world filled with magical swords.

For a long time, I struggled with how to make Dwarves interesting characters to play around with – but in the end, I found that breaking them into different tribes that each mine a different kind of metal meant that I could make some really interesting characters.

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram Facebook | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#2

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#3

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#4

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#5

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#6

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#7

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#8

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#9

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#10

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#11

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#12

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#13

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#14

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#15

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#16

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

#17

I Am A Comic Artist And Here Are My 17 Comics About Fantasy Creatures Including Dwarves

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 5:” The Severn City Airport” Recap
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2022
How A Single Message Changed My Life And 10,000 Others
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bradley Cooper’s Compelling Performance Makes The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Premiere One of the Show’s Best Episodes
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2025
Parent Asks How To Tell Her Kid She Doesn’t Want To See Her Anymore Once She Turns 18, Gets Shut Down
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mother Freaks Out After Finding Out How Much Her Childfree Cousin Spent On A Vacation, Calls Her ‘Disgusting’
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Work in Progress
Meet the Cast of Showtime’s “Work in Progress”
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.