People Are Sharing Dumb Things They Did As Kids And It’s Amazing That Some Of Them Are Still Alive

by

Kids can find some incredibly random things to do! Which, when you think about it, isn’t such a bad thing. Experience is the greatest teacher of all, and getting yourself into sticky situations when young can give you a lesson in life that you will never forget. As long as your death wish lets you make it through to adulthood in one piece of course!

Twitter user @MotherOfDoggons asked people to share some of the stupid things they did as kids, and some of the real stories will make you wonder how these funny kids managed to survive this far. From starting fires and stabbing themselves for attention, to eating grass to prove that they are part horse, let’s just hope that these crazy kids have learned from their hilariously stupid experiences. And if not then hey, at least they have funny things to tell. Scroll down below to check out the funniest tweets selected by Bored Panda, and share your own stories in the comments!

#1

Image source: sarmrr

#2

Image source: gnarlyycarleigh

#3

Image source: DrunkestLibrary

#4

Image source: JimenaGuild

#5

Image source: madisontewers

#6

Image source: ____kassi____

#7

Image source: DeleMage

#8

Image source: sun_shi_n_e

#9

Image source: ashiknees4

#10

Image source: hotlinehomo

#11

Image source: JaimeYWash

#12

Image source: drewmamas

#13

Image source: LethalxMinx

#14

Image source: spooner_sabrina

#15

Image source: Beth_Middletonn

#16

Image source: lauren_brown1_

#17

Image source: hannahlili95

#18

Image source: brittany_cope_

#19

Image source: perrigame

#20

Image source: KrissyBriggzler

#21

Image source: Alisaurer

#22

Image source: BunchOfPuppits

#23

Image source: zeniirion

#24

Image source: Ad__rianna

#25

Image source: ImNotJolly

#26

Image source: Irishcoffey116

#27

Image source: pvrplestrange

#28

Image source: lauren_808

#29

Image source: MaryEllet

#30

Image source: ms45

#31

Image source: danigcreamer

#32

Image source: BeccaPorter18

#33

Image source: stinehehehe

#34

Image source: Sun_n_scrubs

#35

Image source: 10ftsamsquantch

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
