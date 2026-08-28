88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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Look, we’ve all made our fair share of whoopsies along the way. Sometimes it’s simple absentmindedness, a brain fart, or one of those moments when your brain just seems to clock out entirely. Other times, though, a mistake is so spectacularly dumb that even you can’t quite fathom how you got there.

Luckily, they say we learn from our mistakes—though we can’t promise you’ll learn anything from this list except a newfound appreciation for your own common sense. That’s because we’ve rounded up some of the most hilariously cringeworthy examples of people saying or doing things so impossibly dumb that you have to wonder if even a single brain cell was involved. Some showed a flicker of self-awareness after the fact; others were already in way over their heads, and a few somehow doubled down with complete confidence. Whatever the case, the results are equal parts cringe and comedy gold.

#1 “Do Europeans Have Access To Internet?”

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: tatev555

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

#2 I Don’t Know About You, But Eating Medium Rare Chicken Is Great

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Smart People

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: MichJenzi

These days, we seem to give things that appear entirely opposite to stupidity a whole lot of thought—we talk about think tanks, thought leaders, smart homes, and artificial intelligence. But we surely don’t need lists like this to remind us that there’s still plenty of stupidity around us, too. Humans have achieved some remarkable things, but that does not make us immune to doing dumb things.

In fact, as complexity researcher David C. Krakauer explains, “the degree of stupidity available to any system scales directly with the intelligence that system possesses—more intelligence begets greater feats of stupidity.” In other words, being as equipped as we are—with language, abstraction, technology, institutions, and ideology—only makes us capable of making even bigger blunders.

#4 Asking Real Questions Here

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#5 Very Confused On How People Still Don’t Know How To Use A USB

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: No-User4931

#6 Two Livers!

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Dark_Man_4

That’s because, as Krakauer points out, stupidity actually requires a surprising amount of intelligence. Someone who simply doesn’t know the answer to something is ignorant, not stupid. And there are now seemingly infinite ways to remedy that almost instantaneously (hello, Google). What is truly (and perhaps impressively) stupid, he explains, is taking an easy problem and, through complicated theories, elaborate beliefs, or sheer misdirected ingenuity, making it much harder than it needed to be.

As he puts it, “stupidity takes an easy problem and, with great effort and misdirected ingenuity, makes it hard.” In other words, there’s a difference between not knowing better and putting considerable effort or brainpower into making the wrong answer seem right.

#7 Be Smart For Once

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: MitcheMarsh

#8 Human Breast Milk Is 100% Vegan

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: GeminiHasNoEggosAlt

#9 He Listens To His Car Stereo Way Too Loud

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: wuhkay

But Krakauer is also careful to point out that not every mistake is a sign of sheer stupidity. We get things wrong for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes we just don’t have enough information. Sometimes our wires get crossed and we’ve simply misunderstood. Or sometimes it’s an “honest misapplication” of something that worked in a different situation but no longer applies. All of these are just ordinary human errors, and probably nothing to be too hard on ourselves about.

#10 Keeping Everything In Place

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: rabieferro

#11 A Diamond Dozen

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#12 Bus Driver Found A Lost Debit Card And Put It Where People Can See It

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Arkinchess

But if these are “the misfortunes of our lives about which we should be forgiving,” Krakauer sees stupidity as something more specific. He says: “Stupidity begins where error is elaborated, defended, refined, institutionalized, and made the foundation for further action.”

In other words, the problem isn’t necessarily getting something wrong in the first place; it’s what happens when we take that mistake and choose to build on it—doubling down or finding ways to justify it—instead of correcting course. In the process, we just make things even worse.

#13 Yes.. Very Smart Indeed, Definetly

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: ulookliketresh

#14 Was It That Hard To Understand?

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: iwasakaleidoscope

#15 Seriously? If You’re Going To Roast Our System, At Least Understand Your Own

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: CmdrKelvin1753

So perhaps one thing that separates a recoverable mistake from monumental stupidity is as simple as a serving of humble pie. In fact, David Robson suggests as much in his “guide to not being stupid,” written for the BBC. He, too, explains that “Even the smartest people can be fools.” One way to become “a little less stupid,” he suggests, is to practice intellectual humility: questioning the limits of what we know, examining the assumptions behind our decisions, seeking out information that might challenge our thinking, and considering whether there are other ways of looking at the situation.

#16 We Don’t Know How Puzzles Work In Texas

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: timmy5toes

#17 I Can’t Imagine Being This Stupid

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Dont_Touch_Roach

#18 I Cannot For The Life Of Me Understand Why The Cans Are Sparking

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: [deleted]

And perhaps part of that humility is also being able to laugh at our mistakes. As Cezary Pietrasik, author of Homo Idioticus: Why We Are Stupid and What to Do About It, shared with Jennifer Gerlach, LCSW, “Humor is a great tool in unearthing stupidity and showing the ridiculousness of our positions.”

And really, nowhere is that ridiculousness clearer than in this list.

#19 I Don’t Know If This Is A Misunderstanding Of Math, The Calendar, Or English

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: BurdenedEmu

#20 Tried Everything, Even An Ax

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: youngdhent0

#21 Thats Not How File Sharing Works Hun

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: RidleyScotch

#22 Idiots At My School

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#23 “Spanish Is A Language – People Aren’t Spanish”

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Power-C-Lies

#24 Some People Aren’t That Bright

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#25 Ahh Yes…the Universally Standard Unit Of Door-To-Wall

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#26 Safety Is Overrated, All You Need Is Sheer Will And Absolute Belief In Your Plan

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Same_Ad4736

#27 Guy Riding Down The Road Holding A Dresser On Top Of A Car On A 50 Mph Road

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Po1sonator

#28 Friend On Fb Posted This Announcing Her Upcoming Gender Reveal Party

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#29 Facebook Friends ‘Homemade, Carnival Style, Deep Fried Oreos’

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#30 Some Dumb Questions Found On Yahoo

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#31 When You Don’t Know How To Cook And Are To Embarrassed To Admit It

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#32 I Don’t Know Dude, Where Could It Have Possibly Gone? I Think Something’s A Little Shady Here

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#33 Really Digging In Her Heels On This One

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#34 Too Many People Don’t Know That South Asia Is, In Fact, A Part Of Asia

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Catzzx

#35 Here Is Something That’s Not Political For A Change. I Took This Screenshot A Few Weeks Ago With The Intention Of Posting It Here But I Forgot About It

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: BleachTacos

#36 So They Actually Do Their Research On Facebook

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: parkducksarefree

#37 I Love It When Stupid People Convince Themselves That They’re Smart. Even Better, When They’re Jerks About It

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: WesleySnipes1996

#38 Great Question

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#39 I Think This Person Forgot How Downloads Work

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#40 No Looks Can Justify That Dumb Response

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: SatansPrGuy

#41 When You Make The Reference, Yet Don’t Understand The Reference

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Evil_Walrus

#42 “Goodbye Italy, Hello Rome”

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: nikita_trymore

#43 I Don’t Even Understand How People With This Logic Get Through Their Day

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#44 People Don’t Understand Constants

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: tomkat1909

#45 *you’re

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#46 Flawless Logic Right Here

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Vass_Kallal

#47 This Sign

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: interestingtruck10

#48 To Understand What Bar Graphs Are For

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#49 Patience

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#50 Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, Arthropods, Reptiles, Amphibians Are All Animals

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#51 Women Are Such Prunes

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#52 Math Is Hard

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#53

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#54

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#55

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#56 Hmmm

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#57 If Ever You Think You’re An Idiot, Think To This Guy

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: just_overated

#58 Asked My Dad To Print A Form For Me

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Legitimate_Treat9249

#59 Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Pain In The Neck Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On…only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door. I’m An Idiot

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#60 High

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#61 I’m An Idiot

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#62 Fiancé Wanted An Iced Latte…

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: SKirsch10x

#63 You Had One Job

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#64 Apparently Some Americans Don’t Know That The Northern And Southern Hemispheres Have Opposite Seasons

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: empireofdirt010

#65 I Don’t Think This Person Understands What A National Park Is

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#66 I Told A Customer It Wouldn’t Work, But She Insisted. When She Saw It, She Said Nothing And Left

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#67 Impeccable Logic

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#68 This 200 Us Dollar Textbook Is Just A Printout Of The Online Version Complete With Useless Hyperlinks And Video Thumbnails

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#69 Going For The Full London Experience

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#70 That’s Not How Acronyms Work

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Ahspi

#71 The Employees Kept Wondering Why My Wife And I Were Laughing Throughout The Store Like Idiots. About 25 Of These “Alternative Math” Signs

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: drummerof6

#72 Who’s An Idiot?

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: LebowskiDude

#73 Accidentally 🏳️‍🌈 (It’s Absolutely Not Intentional As It’s A Faith Based Café)

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: nah_Im_just_pathetic

#74 Entitled Parents

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#75 My Brother’s An Idiot

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#76 “Show Me A Game With Bigger Global Ratings Than The Superbowl”

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: TheCreepyKing

#77

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#78 I’m An Idiot

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Tebdat

#79 Sometimes, Stupidity Is An Art Form

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Roflmoo

#80 “If It’s Stupid And It Works, It’s Not Stupid”

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: ROOTBEER360

#81 Otum

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: paper_machinery

#82 Tupac

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#83 After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This…

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: luckyevanston

#84 New Guy At Work

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: ShadowbanRevival

#85 It’s A Ferret, If You’re Confused

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#86 What An Idiot

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

Image source: Big-_Floppa

#87 Saw This Van With Upside Down Vinyl

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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#88 I Was Confused Until I Realized It Was For Aroma And Not Wiping

88 People So Dumb You Can’t Help But Wonder How They Even Survive

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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