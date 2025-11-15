35 Times People Wanted To Be Popular On Social Media So Bad, They Did Horrible Things For It (New Pics)

Talking to The National (the publisher, not the band), Elaine Wallace, senior lecturer in marketing at the National University of Ireland Galway (so many nationals!), said there’s a lot of research showing that people like to receive likes and are motivated to seek them. “People engage in all sorts of practices to get them, and it keeps them coming back,” Wallace explained.
But the negative psychological effect of the desire to collect likes has been freely admitted for many years by both Facebook and Instagram. In 2016, Instagram’s then chief executive, Kevin Systrom, for example, told The Wall Street Journal: “We need to have a place where you feel free to post whatever you want without the nagging fear of, did someone like that or not?”
Years later, however, there’s no such place in sight. People still go above and beyond for internet points, trying to impress folks they don’t even know. And when I say beyond, I mean burning fellow plane passengers with a high-powered laser and giving up a child after you learn you can’t include them in your videos.
To show how desperate some of us are for temporary online fame, we invite you to take a look at the recent posts we found on the subreddit r/justforsocialmedia. But if you scroll through the list and think that’s it, fire up our earlier publication on this community. Sadly, there’s way more.
#1 Give Your Grandson A Cake *they* Want
Image source: redditboy123451
#2 Booty Shots At Auschwitz!!!!
Image source: mrkuboy
#3 Imagine … Uggh
Image source: KyloRose231
#4 Influencers Jailed In Bali For Fake Mask Video Prank, To Be Deported As ‘Soon As Possible’
Image source: t_a_6847646847646476
#5 It’s Just A Prank Bro
Image source: OGD3C
#6 Burning People With A High Powered Laser And Getting Yourself Banned From An Airport For Clout
Image source: alexpugh
#7 Some People Just Aren’t Raised Right
Image source: Hyonokokoro
#8 Couple Gives A Child Up After Learning They Can’t Include Them In Their Videos
Image source: tosac2
#9 Tiktok Must Be Stopped
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Imagine Going To Jail For A Tiktok
Image source: Hellamagz
#11 Wcgw Pretending To Have The Coronavirus
Image source: businessinsider
#12 A Guy Sprayed Gorilla Glue On His Hair Cause He Didnt Believe The Gorilla Glue Woman Was Telling The Truth
Image source: oujiasshole
#13 Bruh
Image source: SilentExpert8
#14 Great Way To Ruin Your Life And Other People’s Lives
Image source: JamesLeeFOG
#15 When You Use Your Nanas Death As An Excuse To Show Off Your Tattoos
Image source: brbarr324325
#16 Wasting All That Food Just For A Photo
Image source: BS-31
#17 Wow, So Quirky
Image source: Rancid_Remnants
#18 Harassing People While Shopping Is Classified As A “Prank”
Image source: combatcompanion
#19 She Knew She Would Get A Reaction With Her Funeral Dress
Image source: bonbonellio
#20 Hot Glued A Toilet Onto Your Head
Image source: kwkierjote
#21 Brain Dead For Social Media
Image source: Evonos
#22 Imagine Going To Supermarkets Just To Destroy Food
Image source: Luxvee
#23 I Hate People Like This
Image source: xanax101010
#24 Let Me Film A Tiktok Infront Of My Dying Friend
Image source: CapitalCourse
#25 All I Can Think Is Ants… Ants Everywhere
Image source: swangin82
#26 The Lie Was Obvious, But That Didn’t Stop The Likes
Image source: Flatulent_Rimjob
#27 Don’t Warn Him Or Scare Off The Bear, Just Film
Image source: Vensyth
#28 Disturbing Everybody’s Shopping Experience
Image source: HamsterCockSock
#29 Reel Cool Dude
Image source: comicgenius
#30 When Daddy Didn’t Give You Enough Attention When You Were Young
Image source: _LouSandwich_
#31 Creating A Mess In A Store For Literally No Reason
Image source: RiOT-Septic
#32 Disney Employee Posts Videos Breaking Rules At Disneyworld, Is Promptly Fired And Banned From Disneyworld
Image source: Careless-Internet-63
#33 It Just Gets Worse
Image source: ShadowL0rd2080
#34 Girl Destroys Her Boyfriend’s Ps5 For A Tiktok
Image source: redditboy123451
#35 Texas Mother Poses As 13-Year-Old Daughter And Attends Her Class For Social Media Attention – Gets Arrested
Image source: FuckYourFee-Fees
Follow Us