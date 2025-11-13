The Best Way To Get A Girls Number After Matching On Tinder We’ve Ever Seen

by

Swipe right or swipe left? Navigating Tinder can be like an exhausting ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ game – or in the case of one user a literal one. One Reddit user posted an entertaining exchange they had with a match on a quest to get her number.

Yes, ‘duck guy’ as he came to be called, chose a more creative approach to scoring the digits, rather than just come out and ask he created a hilarious mini-adventure for her to follow. In the digital age with so many options and short attention spans this guy knows that sometimes you have to put in a little more work to stand out. Scroll down below to see how his story played out!

The Best Way To Get A Girls Number After Matching On Tinder We&#8217;ve Ever Seen
People were impressed with his efforts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
