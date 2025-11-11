I Shot Weddings From Above Using Drones

by

The series of photos has been taken during wedding day with a drone. I am working with a drone operator called “Flying World Pictures.”

To get the possibility to fly above some places and catch the beauty of the vastness has been a huge way to express freedom to me.

I wanted to be able to embedded my couple in the purity of their wedding moment and wanted them to be surrounded by the beauty of places and always in deserted places.

I have always thought that the day you get married this is a unique moment and a kind of moment just for the bride and groom and this is why i like to shoot them from above to show their are together but alone alone in the world at the same time.

More info: helenehavard.com

