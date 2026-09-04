Drew Pinsky: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Drew Pinsky
September 4, 1958
Pasadena, California, US
68 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Drew Pinsky?
David Drew Pinsky is an American internist and media personality, widely recognized for his expertise in addiction medicine. As a physician and public figure, he has consistently offered guidance on health and relationships across various platforms, establishing a unique niche.
His breakout moment arrived with the nationally syndicated radio talk show Loveline, which he hosted from 1984 to 2016. The program became a go-to resource for young adults seeking advice on sex, health, and relationships.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Pasadena, California, David Drew Pinsky grew up in a household deeply influenced by medicine, with his father, Morton Pinsky, working as a physician. This early exposure to the medical field sparked a foundational interest in health and well-being.
Pinsky attended Polytechnic School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College in 1980. He then pursued his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, graduating in 1984.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not marked David Drew Pinsky’s life; instead, he has maintained a long-term marriage to Susan Sailer. They married on July 21, 1991, and have built a family together over several decades.
Pinsky shares three children with Sailer, triplets named Douglas, Jordan, and Paulina, with whom he co-parents. Their enduring partnership has been a consistent element of his public and private life.
Career Highlights
David Drew Pinsky’s media career took off with the Loveline radio show, where he spent 32 years advising listeners on sensitive topics. This nationally syndicated program eventually spawned an MTV television series, solidifying his role as a prominent media personality.
Beyond radio and television, Pinsky launched into reality programming, notably producing and starring in the VH1 series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew for five seasons, and its various spinoffs. He also co-authored The New York Times bestseller The Mirror Effect: How Celebrity Narcissism Is Seducing America.
To date, Pinsky has been honored with the SHINE Award for Best Talk Show for “Loveline” and received the USC Alumni Merit Award, among other recognitions, cementing his influence in both medicine and media.
Signature Quote
“No matter how difficult life becomes, there is always hope.”
Follow Us