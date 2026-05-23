Drew Carey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Drew Carey
May 23, 1958
Cleveland, Ohio, US
68 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Drew Carey?
Drew Allison Carey is an American comedian, game show host, and actor, celebrated for his relatable everyman persona. His sharp wit and affable style have resonated with audiences across various entertainment platforms.
His breakout moment came with his self-titled sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, which quickly became a hit. The show’s success paved the way for his enduring presence on television, establishing him as a household name.
Early Life and Education
A young Drew Carey grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest of three sons born to Lewis and Beulah Neal Carey. His father’s passing when Drew was eight deeply affected him, influencing his early life.
He later attended James Ford Rhodes High School, playing cornet and trumpet in the marching band before enrolling at Kent State University. Though he left after three years without graduating, his time there included membership in the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Drew Carey’s public life, though he remains unmarried. He was engaged to culinary school graduate Nicole Jaracz in 2007, an engagement that was later called off in 2012.
Carey then announced a second engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick in January 2018, but this relationship also ended later that year. He does not have any biological children.
Career Highlights
Drew Carey’s comedy career launched in stand-up clubs before he transitioned to television, notably starring in The Drew Carey Show from 1995 to 2004. This sitcom cemented his image as a blue-collar everyman, earning widespread popularity.
He also hosted the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1998 to 2007, directing spontaneous comedic performances. Since 2007, Carey has served as the host of the iconic game show The Price Is Right, a role he continues to hold.
Carey’s ventures extend to sports, as he became a minority owner of the Major League Soccer team Seattle Sounders FC in 2009. He also authored his autobiography, Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined.
Signature Quote
“You have to take risks in life. If you don’t, you’ll never be more than you are.”
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