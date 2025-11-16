I Combined Dreams And Reality In These Photo Manipulations (28 Pics)

Hello, my name is Raka Wisnu Wardhana, I’m 19 years old and I’m a digital artist from Surabaya, Indonesia.
For almost a year, I have been making real digital art of the images available in Unsplash, Pixabay, and other sites.
These are some of my works that I’ve created with Photoshop and color grading using Lightroom.
#1 See You Next Time
#2 Dream Place
#3 Bali Dreaming
#4 Fall From A Dream
#5 Go Outside And Play
#6 Tornado Lava
#7 Autumn Or Winter?
#8 R E L A X
#9 Hello
#10 Up & Up
#11 Balli Dreaming
#12 Dream Girl
#13 On The Roof
#14 Beautiful Destinations
#15 Vacation
#16 Silence
#17 Exit Reality
#18 Dreaming
#19 See You
#20 The Milky Way
#21 The Milky Way
#22 The Milky Way
#23 The Awakening
#24 All We Know
#25 This Is Disastah
#26 Anything’s Possible
#27 Moody
#28 Fun Day With Pets
