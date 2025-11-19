Artist Transforms Personal Experiences Into Colorful Illustrations (26 Pics)

Australian artist Katrina Young describes herself as the ‘Marker Witch’—a fitting title, as she creates stunning illustrations using markers. However, as seen in the selection below, her work also includes acrylic paintings. Rather than being defined by a single medium, Katrina is best described as an artist whose work aims to tell a story.

Katrina loves to experiment with colors, shadows, and shading, creating beautiful artworks inspired by her own experiences. Each piece by Katrina Young serves as a window into deeply personal yet universally resonant moments, proving that art can be both a reflection of the soul and a map of human emotions.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com | katartillustrations.com

#1

Image source: katartillustrations

#2

Image source: katartillustrations

#3

Image source: katartillustrations

#4

Image source: katartillustrations

#5

Image source: katartillustrations

#6

Image source: katartillustrations

#7

Image source: katartillustrations

#8

Image source: katartillustrations

#9

Image source: katartillustrations

#10

Image source: katartillustrations

#11

Image source: katartillustrations

#12

Image source: katartillustrations

#13

Image source: katartillustrations

#14

Image source: katartillustrations

#15

Image source: katartillustrations

#16

Image source: katartillustrations

#17

Image source: katartillustrations

#18

Image source: katartillustrations

#19

Image source: katartillustrations

#20

Image source: katartillustrations

#21

Image source: katartillustrations

#22

Image source: katartillustrations

#23

Image source: katartillustrations

#24

Image source: katartillustrations

#25

Image source: katartillustrations

#26

Image source: katartillustrations

