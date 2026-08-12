Fans Find “Goth Baddie’s” Adult Content Account After Drake Barked For Her, And It Has Some Strangely Niche Content

Just days after making rapper Drake bark for her on a live broadcast, fans have dug deeper into the internet’s “Goth Baddie,” and her adult-content persona has now left many viewers stunned.
The woman behind the viral interaction is 23-year-old Lin Lamar, better known online as Pinkchyu.
Her gothic aesthetic and cosplay persona helped her stand out on Drake’s “20 vs 1” dating livestream, but fans are now discovering that her online presence extends well beyond her social media accounts and into spicier territory.
The “Goth Baddie” who got Drake to bark on livestream has stunned viewers with her spicy adult content
Lin, who goes by @pinkchyuwu online, is a Texas-based streamer, artist, cosplayer. and content creator with an established following across Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram.
She has spent years building a niche around two major parts of internet culture: cosplay and the goth aesthetic.
Her look is instantly recognizable, with pale makeup, dramatic dark eyeliner, dark lipstick, chokers, black clothing, and heavily styled hair.
Her cosplay work also leans heavily into anime, gaming and comic-book characters, while Lin puts her signature goth aesthetic on everything from fictional characters to familiar service-worker looks.
She has cosplayed as workers from recognizable brands including McDonald’s, Domino’s, Dunkin’ and Starbucks, pairing their uniforms with dark makeup, black lipstick, and chokers.
Lamar has also dressed as characters including Makima from Chainsaw Man and Sue Storm from Fantastic Four, often reimagining them through her distinctive alternative style.
During her one-on-one time with the rapper on the dating show, Lin introduced herself simply as “Pink” and even brought Magic: The Gathering cards for them to open together.
Pinkchyu dresses up as anime, video game, and pop culture characters for her subscription-based adult content
The interaction quickly became much more memorable when Drake told her, “You can look me d**d in my eyes, if you say do it, I would.”
Pinkchyu then asked the question that would send the internet into a frenzy, “Would you bark for me?”
Drake immediately started barking and yipping into the microphone.
Pinkchyu responded with a playful, “Good boy,” and Drake ultimately crowned her the winner and even called her his “wife.”
He also offered to buy her anything she wanted, but Pinkchyu reportedly asked him to buy a house for her mother so she could retire.
Apart from her main social media accounts, Lamar also runs subscription-based adult-content accounts, where cosplay remains a major part.
According to Complex, Lin is an Onl**ans creator who shares “spicier” cosplay content, and her Onl**ans bio reportedly reads, “Here to give you the best waifu experience.”
She has also occasionally given followers glimpses of this side of her brand on mainstream platforms such as Instagram and X, although those posts are considerably less revealing than the material available through her adult-content accounts.
Since appearing on the dating show, the 23-year-old’s old photos have sparked widespread speculation about plastic surgery
The cosplay element is particularly significant because adult cosplay has become a lucrative niche on subscription platforms.
Creators can combine established fandoms with premium content, allowing subscribers to see familiar anime, gaming, or pop-culture characters reimagined through a more provocative lens.
Fans who are already deeply invested in a particular character or franchise may be more inclined to follow, subscribe, and financially support someone who brings that character into a highly personalized online experience.
Professional cosplay often involves custom costumes, wigs, props, photography, and carefully designed sets.
Apart from the reveal of her spicy content, once Pinkchyu became the center of Drake-related headlines, internet sleuths also began digging through her older streaming content.
Drake promised to buy Lin’s mother a house after she revealed it was her biggest wish
Resurfaced photos and clips from around 2023 showed her with short, curly brown hair, minimal makeup, and a much less stylized appearance than the dramatic gothic persona fans see today.
Some social media users began speculating that she had undergone cosmetic procedures.
Directly addressing the rumors, Pinkchyu wrote on her social media, “No way people are mad because I lost weight and look hot now lmaooooo.”
Her connection to Drake also made her particularly notable because of something the rapper had previously said about his ideal partner.
In a 2025 interview, Drake described his dream woman as a “tweaked-out goth baddie tatted all over.”
At the same time, the sudden spotlight has highlighted the complicated reality of becoming famous overnight online.
A creator who had spent years cultivating a specific niche suddenly found her old photos, career choices, and appearance being dissected by millions of strangers online.
Social media users react to Pinkchyu’s spicy content persona as she rises to fame
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