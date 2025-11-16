41 Important Historical Photographs And Pictures That Might Change How You View Humanity, As Shared On This Online Page

One of the key thoughts about history as an educational discipline is the idea that humans, a species that puts so much focus on progress and improvement, could learn from the people and events of the past.
But the fact that we still have wars, plagues, and everything else that’s wrong with the world, reinforcing the another popular idea that history is cyclical, means we have learned very little. At least to an extent that it would be considered significant progress.
Still, the fact that these lessons land on deaf ears doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue to try. Incidentally, there is a subreddit called r/DragonUtopia that’s all about showing the interesting parts of history. I use ‘interesting’ loosely as the content that’s featured there lands somewhere on the spectrum between uneasy, raw, and uncut.
So, while you're scrolling through our carefully curated list of the best posts the subreddit has to offer, check out our exclusive interview with the person behind the subreddit, u/myrmekochoria.
#1 Ron Cobb, Thanksgiving In America, 1975
#2 The Most Dangerous Animal In The World. Exhibition In The Bronx Zoo, 1960s
#3 Senegalese Soldier Who Lost Both His Arms Writes A Letter With His New Prosthetic Limbs. At Vocational Rehabilitation School For Amputees, Paris 1918
#4 Nurse From The “Red Cross” Writing Down Last Words Of Mortally Wounded Soldier, 1917
#5 Activists Picketing Outside Of A Segregated Swimming Pool, Ohio 1960s
#6 Viktor Yushchenko Before And After His Poisoning By Vladimir Putin In 2004. He And His Family Believe The Assassination Attempt Was Ordered By Moscow When He Attempted To Steer Ukraine To Closer Integration With Europe
#7 Theodore Roosevelt’s Diary The Day His Wife And Mother Died, 1884
#8 American World War I Veterans At A Reunion In 1978
#9 Queen Genepil The Last Queen Consort Of Mongolia. Killed During Stalinist Purges In 1938
#10 An East German Guard Throws A Ball Back To A Child Playing On The West German Side Of The Berlin Wall. 1962
#11 Man In A Bar (Saturday Night) In Craigville, Minnesota 1937
#12 Japanese Nurse Dressed In Black During The Russo-Japanese War, 1905
#13 Earliest Known Photo Of A Surfer, Diamond Head, Hawaii, 1890
#14 President George W. Bush Is Interrupted By Chief Of Staff Andrew Card While Reading To Schoolchildren In Sarasota, Florida, On September 11th, 2001
#15 Salvador Dalí Poster For Us Army In Campaign Against Venereal Diseases, 1942
#16 End Of Prohibition, 1933
#17 Paris Air Show, September 1909
#18 Manhattan, 1931
#19 Belgium Coal Miners Coming Up After A Day Of Work, 1900
#20 Collapse Of Deepwater Horizon Rig, 2010
#21 Robert E. Peary, An Inuit Man Warms Up His Wife’s Feet In Greenland, 1890s
#22 Abandoned Presidents’ Heads In A Rural Virginia Field
#23 Star Wars Poster In Tokyo, 1978
#24 A Worker Paints The Golden Gate Bridge, 1956
#25 The Charred Remains Of The Apollo 1 Cabin Interior. Three Astronauts Died In It: Gus Grissom, Ed White And Roger Chaffee
#26 Greaser Takes A Break From Working On His Car, Brooklyn 1950s
#27 Stock Exchange Trader At The End Of The Day On Black Monday, Toronto 1987
#28 Men Outside The Bar Called “The Squirrel”, Sweden, Stockholm, 1895
#29 Joaquin Phoenix In 1996
#30 The Effects Of A Daisy Cutter Bomb, The Bomb Was Designed To Clear An Area For The Helicopter To Land
#31 An Orthodox Priest In A Deerskin Gizhiga, Russia, 1901
#32 Bobby Kennedy Taking A Lunch Break At The Bluefield Drive-In, 1960
#33 Each Day At The End Of The Shift, The Miners Would Have To Go Through The X-Ray Machine For Inspection. Some Miners Would Swallow Diamonds, Even Hide Them In Self-Inflicted Incisions In Their Legs, South Africa 1954
#34 A Freshly Painted M4 Sherman Tank In An Infrared Lamp Tunnel ,which Is Designed To Cut The Drying Time Of The Paint From 24 Hours To 4 Minutes
#35 Men Constructing Chicago Sewers, 1912
#36 Kim Il-Sung, Founder Of North Korea, With The Hungarian Communist Leader János Kádár, 1984. Tumor On His Neck Clearly Visible
#37 British Soldier Takes A Bath In The Port City Of Tobruk, Libya, 17 February 1942
#38 Martha Cooper, Man Smoking Cigarette And Reading Comics While Being Tattooed, Tokyo, Japan, 1970
#39 Tourists Atop The Great Pyramid, 1938
#40 Swedish Pilots Tanking Saab 105 On The Gas Station, 1980
#41 A Commuter Reads The New York Post’s Rundown Of Black Monday Stock Market Crash, 1987
