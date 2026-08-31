84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

While the internet does provide a reasonable amount of “distance” from the consequences of one’s words or actions, it’s still not entirely a free for all. Make a single typo and at least one netizen will take to the comments section. But some folks are much more ambitious when it comes to getting internet users up in arms.
So we’ve collected the best posts from a group dedicated to sharing comments and threads where someone managed to royally tick off the rest of the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, comment your thoughts and, in the spirit of the list, downvote the ones you think deserve it.
#1 Guy Writes Sh**ty Vows And Wonders Why His Fiancee Left Him
Image source: jos_soods
#2 Downvoted For Being A Nerd
Image source: Alexgadukyanking
#3 Such A Juicy Story. Man Posts On Aita, Complains About Room Mates Pregnancy Becoming His Problem…turns Out…
Image source: EpicTwiglet
#4 From Aita, This Stepmom Cancelled Her Stepson’s Birthday Party Because He Facepalmed [-2k]
Image source: elijaaaaah
#5 A Decent Title
Image source: Darth_jar_jar__
#6 Wearing Pink Is A Good Way To Start Fights Apparently
Image source: CrustedAvocado
#7 Downvoted For “Correcting” Twitter To X 😂
Image source: Inevitable-Cellist23
#8 To Oblivion And Beyond
Image source: [deleted]
#9 13 Year Old Guy Gets S*xually Harassed, 17 Year Old Responds “Wish It Was Me.”
Image source: Transformersaddicto
#10 On A Young People Reddit
Image source: Dude998_
#11 Found In R/Mildlyinfuriating
Image source: CatsGoodAtReddit
#12 Highest Downvote Count Ive Seen
Image source: COSMIC_SPACE_BEARS
#13 On A Post About A Parent Punishing Both Of Their Daughters For One Of Them Disabling Parental Controls
Image source: NX711
#14 Trains
Image source: Asadleafsfan
#15 Guy Apparently Never Had A Childhood
Image source: ThatEvilSpaceChicken
#16 That’s Kinda Sad Not Gonna Lie
Image source: shanky-phantom
#17 That’s A Lot Of Damage
Image source: [deleted]
#18 Apparently A Male Isn’t A Man
Image source: [deleted]
#19 From A Post On R/Teenagers
Image source: Asif366
#20 Least Transphobic Redditor:
Image source: corn_n_beans
#21 Smartest Teen Girl Indeed
Image source: Dawawesome
#22 Got Downvoted For Being Transphobic
Image source: Brilliant_Library_21
#23 Understandable
Image source: marlocol
#24 Interesting. Four Entire Downvoted Comments/Replies
Image source: JayBlueKitty
#25 I Died A Bit Inside Reading That
Image source: random_redditor911
#26 Most Real Reddit Story
Image source: Nearby-Simple-7594
#27 Downvote Baiting
Image source: Strebicux
#28 Made A AI Frieren Post, Gets Downvoted In Comment
Image source: PauloDybala_10
#29 The Downvotes Are Swarming In
Image source: MutantPotatoStrips69
#30 Not To Sure About, You Recon It Was Deserved Or Not
Image source: The_dog_muntcher
#31 Bro Did Not Know About The 4th Person Rule
Image source: ADIdas107
#32 They Did Not Like That Fact
Image source: mountingconfusion
#33 Unsuspecting Person Wanders Into A Satire Sub
Image source: Bulbaquest
#34 Downvoted For Being Selfish Asf
Image source: Novva_Mc
#35 On A Post About A Man Finally Opening Up Emotionally To His Girlfriend
Image source: AITAThrow-Away
#36 On A Post About Alex Trebek’s Death
Image source: littlemissbipolar
#37 I Guess People Must Like Biden Then
Image source: Ninjy42
#38 On A Post About Ab*sive Parents
Image source: Agreeable-Abalone328
#39 What An Ahole
Image source: k-fin101
#40 Old Got Removed For Including Users, Sorry
Image source: DylanowoX
#41 Imagine Bringing Up An Unrelated Topic Where It Doesn’t Even Belong
Image source: itsebony
#42 Being Nice To A Woman Doesn’t Make You A Simp
Image source: hashtagYOLO567
#43 I Don’t Understand Why Someone Explaining Their Outfit Choice Got Downvoted
Image source: BubbaSaywersCondom
#44 Pit Bulls And Redditors
Keyndoriel
It’s all from r/banpitbulls , most of whom genuinely want to euthanize the entire breed.
Edit here’s r/pitbullhate for more proof of degeneration.
Image source: Doc_Umbrella
#45 Found One That I Believe Fits The Sub!
Image source: Zfighter219
#46 Daily Reminder That People Like This Exist And Have Rights
Image source: Particular-Cry-778
#47 On A Post In R/Peterexplainsthejoke
Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43
#48 Don’t Encourage S**cide
Image source: DaBrookePlayz
#49 On A Post About Leaked N*des
Image source: Nanahiraaa
#50 Downvotes For Posting Just One Letter!
Image source: Specific_Tap7296
#51 On A Post About An Older Male Basically Being A Massive Creep
Image source: Annoying-Cuber42
#52 On A Male R*pe Victim Post
Image source: [deleted]
#53 On A Dutch Subreddit
Image source: Wide-president
#54 On A Post About Op’s Husband Spreading Her N*des To Highschool Friends, Facebook Friends, Popular Subreddits
Image source: a_potato_ate_me
#55 On A Comment Thread About Someone’s Cat Dying
Image source: loomraptor
#56 He Was In Fact, Atomized
Image source: Meepwee662
#57 Dang 1800 Downvotes
Image source: Ians_Life
#58 😎😎emoji Bad Keanu Chungus’ Genitalia Good😎😎
Image source: ThisUserAboveMeisgay
#59 On A Mobile Game Subreddit
Image source: corn_n_beans
#60 Response Comment For “Did She Fall Asleep?”
Image source: BarisberatWNR
#61 Trash Any Animal On Reddit, End Up In Oblivion
Image source: borboleta924
#62 Ironic
Image source: [deleted]
#63 Did They Deserve It?
Image source: Nearby-Simple-7594
#64 On R/Computers, Redditor Questions Why Someone Would Be Using Windows 7 In 2023
Image source: Advanced_Bad4443
#65 P*rn Addiction Is Made Up 😒
Image source: [deleted]
#66 So?
Image source: jeraldtherapist
#67 No You’re Wrong
Image source: farm249
#68 Context: Guy Refused To Give His Sweatshirt To A Woman Wearing A Bikini
In the original post, a woman in a skimpy costume (OP described it as a bikini) came over to OP’s house with some friends. OP didn’t know her. While waiting for her friends, the woman asked to borrow a sweatshirt because she was cold and OP refused.
Image source: campaxiomatic
#69 For Being A High Schooler In A Relationship With A Middle Aged Man
Image source: SomeDumbGirl
#70 Original Post Was Op Posting Injuries In Hospital After An Altercation With A Homeless Person (Tw Gun Violence)
Image source: EpicUltraGaming
#71 And So He Did
Image source: [deleted]
#72 Lmao Get Rekt
Image source: StellaDraws
#73 690 People Disagree With You
Image source: HayyanPro167
#74 No U
Image source: [deleted]
#75 Sorry For Censoring The Names In The Worst Possible Way
Image source: A_TREE57
#76 On A Post About Someone’s Ex Trying To Get Back With Them
Image source: EINHAMMER
#77 On A Post About Ppl Getting Downvoted Over Grammar
Image source: Ronaldo10345PT
#78 Downvoted For Kinda Implying Trans-Men Couldn’t Be Men
Image source: unconcentual_tickler
#79 Defending The Use Of The N Word
Image source: CallMePepper7
#80 Never Seen It Happen So Fast
Image source: JuiceCommercial2431
#81 Boomer Bad
Image source: SavvyDogBurrito
#82 Someone Posted A Halloween Costume On Jake And Amy (From Brooklyn Nine-Nine) “Worst Date Ever”
Image source: My_Blocks_Dropped
#83 Title
Image source: ComradVlad007
#84 Oh Yes, The Cringiest Name, Craig
Image source: [deleted]
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