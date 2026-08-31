84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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While the internet does provide a reasonable amount of “distance” from the consequences of one’s words or actions, it’s still not entirely a free for all. Make a single typo and at least one netizen will take to the comments section. But some folks are much more ambitious when it comes to getting internet users up in arms.

So we’ve collected the best posts from a group dedicated to sharing comments and threads where someone managed to royally tick off the rest of the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, comment your thoughts and, in the spirit of the list, downvote the ones you think deserve it.

#1 Guy Writes Sh**ty Vows And Wonders Why His Fiancee Left Him

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: jos_soods

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

#2 Downvoted For Being A Nerd

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Alexgadukyanking

#3 Such A Juicy Story. Man Posts On Aita, Complains About Room Mates Pregnancy Becoming His Problem…turns Out…

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: EpicTwiglet

#4 From Aita, This Stepmom Cancelled Her Stepson’s Birthday Party Because He Facepalmed [-2k]

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: elijaaaaah

#5 A Decent Title

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Darth_jar_jar__

#6 Wearing Pink Is A Good Way To Start Fights Apparently

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: CrustedAvocado

#7 Downvoted For “Correcting” Twitter To X 😂

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Inevitable-Cellist23

#8 To Oblivion And Beyond

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#9 13 Year Old Guy Gets S*xually Harassed, 17 Year Old Responds “Wish It Was Me.”

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Transformersaddicto

#10 On A Young People Reddit

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Dude998_

#11 Found In R/Mildlyinfuriating

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: CatsGoodAtReddit

#12 Highest Downvote Count Ive Seen

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: COSMIC_SPACE_BEARS

#13 On A Post About A Parent Punishing Both Of Their Daughters For One Of Them Disabling Parental Controls

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: NX711

#14 Trains

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Asadleafsfan

#15 Guy Apparently Never Had A Childhood

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: ThatEvilSpaceChicken

#16 That’s Kinda Sad Not Gonna Lie

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: shanky-phantom

#17 That’s A Lot Of Damage

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: [deleted]

#18 Apparently A Male Isn’t A Man

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: [deleted]

#19 From A Post On R/Teenagers

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#20 Least Transphobic Redditor:

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: corn_n_beans

#21 Smartest Teen Girl Indeed

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Dawawesome

#22 Got Downvoted For Being Transphobic

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Brilliant_Library_21

#23 Understandable

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: marlocol

#24 Interesting. Four Entire Downvoted Comments/Replies

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: JayBlueKitty

#25 I Died A Bit Inside Reading That

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: random_redditor911

#26 Most Real Reddit Story

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Nearby-Simple-7594

#27 Downvote Baiting

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Strebicux

#28 Made A AI Frieren Post, Gets Downvoted In Comment

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: PauloDybala_10

#29 The Downvotes Are Swarming In

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: MutantPotatoStrips69

#30 Not To Sure About, You Recon It Was Deserved Or Not

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: The_dog_muntcher

#31 Bro Did Not Know About The 4th Person Rule

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: ADIdas107

#32 They Did Not Like That Fact

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: mountingconfusion

#33 Unsuspecting Person Wanders Into A Satire Sub

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Bulbaquest

#34 Downvoted For Being Selfish Asf

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Novva_Mc

#35 On A Post About A Man Finally Opening Up Emotionally To His Girlfriend

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: AITAThrow-Away

#36 On A Post About Alex Trebek’s Death

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: littlemissbipolar

#37 I Guess People Must Like Biden Then

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Ninjy42

#38 On A Post About Ab*sive Parents

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Agreeable-Abalone328

#39 What An Ahole

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: k-fin101

#40 Old Got Removed For Including Users, Sorry

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: DylanowoX

#41 Imagine Bringing Up An Unrelated Topic Where It Doesn’t Even Belong

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: itsebony

#42 Being Nice To A Woman Doesn’t Make You A Simp

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: hashtagYOLO567

#43 I Don’t Understand Why Someone Explaining Their Outfit Choice Got Downvoted

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: BubbaSaywersCondom

#44 Pit Bulls And Redditors

Keyndoriel
It’s all from r/banpitbulls , most of whom genuinely want to euthanize the entire breed.
Edit here’s r/pitbullhate for more proof of degeneration.

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Doc_Umbrella

#45 Found One That I Believe Fits The Sub!

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Zfighter219

#46 Daily Reminder That People Like This Exist And Have Rights

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Particular-Cry-778

#47 On A Post In R/Peterexplainsthejoke

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43

#48 Don’t Encourage S**cide

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: DaBrookePlayz

#49 On A Post About Leaked N*des

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Nanahiraaa

#50 Downvotes For Posting Just One Letter!

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Specific_Tap7296

#51 On A Post About An Older Male Basically Being A Massive Creep

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Annoying-Cuber42

#52 On A Male R*pe Victim Post

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: [deleted]

#53 On A Dutch Subreddit

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Wide-president

#54 On A Post About Op’s Husband Spreading Her N*des To Highschool Friends, Facebook Friends, Popular Subreddits

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: a_potato_ate_me

#55 On A Comment Thread About Someone’s Cat Dying

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: loomraptor

#56 He Was In Fact, Atomized

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Meepwee662

#57 Dang 1800 Downvotes

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Ians_Life

#58 😎😎emoji Bad Keanu Chungus’ Genitalia Good😎😎

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: ThisUserAboveMeisgay

#59 On A Mobile Game Subreddit

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: corn_n_beans

#60 Response Comment For “Did She Fall Asleep?”

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: BarisberatWNR

#61 Trash Any Animal On Reddit, End Up In Oblivion

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: borboleta924

#62 Ironic

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#63 Did They Deserve It?

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Nearby-Simple-7594

#64 On R/Computers, Redditor Questions Why Someone Would Be Using Windows 7 In 2023

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Advanced_Bad4443

#65 P*rn Addiction Is Made Up 😒

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: [deleted]

#66 So?

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: jeraldtherapist

#67 No You’re Wrong

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: farm249

#68 Context: Guy Refused To Give His Sweatshirt To A Woman Wearing A Bikini

In the original post, a woman in a skimpy costume (OP described it as a bikini) came over to OP’s house with some friends. OP didn’t know her. While waiting for her friends, the woman asked to borrow a sweatshirt because she was cold and OP refused.

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: campaxiomatic

#69 For Being A High Schooler In A Relationship With A Middle Aged Man

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: SomeDumbGirl

#70 Original Post Was Op Posting Injuries In Hospital After An Altercation With A Homeless Person (Tw Gun Violence)

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: EpicUltraGaming

#71 And So He Did

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#72 Lmao Get Rekt

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#73 690 People Disagree With You

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#74 No U

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

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#75 Sorry For Censoring The Names In The Worst Possible Way

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: A_TREE57

#76 On A Post About Someone’s Ex Trying To Get Back With Them

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: EINHAMMER

#77 On A Post About Ppl Getting Downvoted Over Grammar

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: Ronaldo10345PT

#78 Downvoted For Kinda Implying Trans-Men Couldn’t Be Men

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: unconcentual_tickler

#79 Defending The Use Of The N Word

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: CallMePepper7

#80 Never Seen It Happen So Fast

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: JuiceCommercial2431

#81 Boomer Bad

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: SavvyDogBurrito

#82 Someone Posted A Halloween Costume On Jake And Amy (From Brooklyn Nine-Nine) “Worst Date Ever”

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: My_Blocks_Dropped

#83 Title

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: ComradVlad007

#84 Oh Yes, The Cringiest Name, Craig

84 Comments That Were Downvoted To Oblivion For Good Or Completely Random Reasons

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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